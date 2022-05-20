HomeBike NewsTop 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Apr 2022 – 650 Twins, Tiger, Ninja, CBR

Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Apr 2022 – 650 Twins, Tiger, Ninja, CBR

Satya Singh
500cc+ motorcycle segment sales were at 2,485 units in April, registering healthy YoY growth of 49.34%

Royal Enfield 650cc
Total sales in April last year were at 1,664 units. In the top 10, six motorcycles have registered positive growth. The ones with negative YoY growth are Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Trident and Ninja 650. Earlier in March, this segment had registered phenomenal growth of 164.54%.

Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Apr 2022 – 650 twins lead

Royal Enfield 650 twins registered sales of 2,159 units in April. YoY growth is 66.98%, as compared to 1,293 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Market share is at 86.88%. Earlier this month, Royal Enfield had increased prices of 650 twins in the range of Rs 2,845 to Rs 4,681.

Interceptor 650 is now available in the price range of Rs 2.89 lakh to Rs 3.15 lakh. Continental GT variants are priced from Rs 3.06 lakh to Rs 3.32 lakh. Price hike is due to rise in input costs. There are no updates to the 650 twins.

At number two in the list is Kawasaki Versys 650 with sales of 47 units in April. YoY growth is 261.54%, as compared to 13 units sold in April last year. Market share is at 1.89%. In international markets, Versys 650 could soon be challenged by a new rival Benelli TRK 702. It will be powered by a 693cc parallel-twin motor that churns out 74 bhp of max power. The motor has been developed by China-based QJ Motor, the parent company of Benelli.

Kawasaki Z900 is third with sales of 38 units in April. YoY growth is down by -49.33%, as compared to 75 units sold in April last year. Market share is at 1.53%. At number four is Honda CBR 650 with sales of 33 units in April. YoY growth is 22.22%, as compared to 27 units in April last year. Market share is at 1.33%. Earlier this year in January, Honda had launched the 2022 model of CBR650R at a starting price of Rs 9.35 lakh. Barring a few cosmetic updates, the bike is largely the same as the outgoing model.

At number five is Triumph Tiger 660 with sales of 27 units in April. Market share is at 1.09%. Tiger Sport 660 was launched earlier this year in March at a starting price of Rs 8.95 lakh. The bike is powered by a 660cc, 12-valve, liquid cooled motor that makes 80 bhp / 64 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Africa Twin registers strong growth

At number six in the list is Africa Twin with sales of 20 units in April. Only one unit was sold in April last year. Earlier this year in March, Honda had launched the 2022 model at a starting price of Rs 16.01 lakh. Some of the key updates include refreshed LCD instrument console and support for Android Auto.

No500cc+ Motorcycles SalesApr-22Apr-21Growth % YoY
1650 Twin2,1591,29366.98
2Versys 6504713261.54
3Z9003875-49.33
4CBR 650332722.22
5Tiger 660270
6Africa Twin2011,900.00
7Vulcan S165220.00
8Trident1650-68.00
9Ninja 6501419-26.32
10Ninja100013862.50
11DL650XA1021-52.38
12Street Triple912-25.00
13Fat Bob90
14Tiger 90070
15Versys 100073133.33
16Street Glide70
17Street Twin634-82.35
18883 Iron50
19Boneville T12056-16.67
20Z65040
21Ninja ZX-10R452-92.31
22Street Scrambler40
23Rocket III425-84.00
24Z650RS30
25Hayabusa30
26Boneville T10020
27Pan America20
28Speed Twin20
29Tiger 120020
30Tiger 800 XRx10
31Boneville Bobber10
32Scrambler 120010
33Speed Triple10
34Fat Boy 114110.00
35Heritage Classic10
36Street Bob10
37Fat Boy 10709-100.00
38Low Rider06-100.00
39W80002-100.00
40Low Rider S02-100.00
Total2,4851,66449.34

Other bikes in top ten are Vulcan S, Trident, Ninja 650 and Ninja 1000. Among these Trident and Ninja 650 have negative YoY growth of -68.00% and -26.32%, respectively. Vulcan S and Ninja1000 have registered positive YoY growth of 220% and 62.50%, respectively.

