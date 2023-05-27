Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles April 2023 – 650 Twins, Ninja, Tiger, Hayabusa

As opposed to 2,485 units sold in April 2022, 500cc+ motorcycle sales for the month April 2023 thrived by 31.91% YoY growth and gained 793 units in volume too

For a long time, Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins outsold rest of the big bikes by a huge margin. But in March 2023, Super Meteor 650 had surpassed both Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 combined. Tables have turned last month and RE 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) have taken the lead back by selling 1,865 units.

This was not enough to cross 2,159 units sold a year ago, facing 13.62% YoY decline, losing 294 units in volume. Still, market share stood at 56.89%. Super Meteor took second place with 1,139 units and 34.75% market share. In total, Royal Enfield sold 3,004 units last month and secured a 91.64% market share in the big bike space.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales April 2023

Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki Hayabusa sold 59 and 57 units respectively and registered 25.53% and 1,800% (highest in this list) YoY growth respectively. Versys 650 gained 12 units YoY as opposed to 47 units sold a year ago, while Hayabusa gained 54 units as opposed to just 3 units sold in the same period.

Triumph Tiger 900 and Kawasaki Ninja Z900 sold 34 and 33 units respectively. Where Tiger 900 saw 385.71% YoY growth as opposed to 7 units sold in 2022, Z900 saw 13.16% YoY decline, despite being the most affordable 4-cylinder bike in India. Tiger 900 gained 27 units in volume, while Z900 lost 5 units in volume.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja 1000SX sold 24 and 19 units respectively. Both Ninjas registered positive growth. ZX-10R saw 500% YoY growth gaining 20 units in volume YoY and Ninja 1000SX saw 46.15% YoY growth with volume growth of 6 units YoY. Triumph Speed Twin sold 17 units in total, of which 9 units were of Speed Twin 1200 while 8 units were of Speed Twin 900.

At 11th place, we have Triumph Tiger 1200 with 6 units sold in its name with 200% YoY growth, followed by Rocket III with 5 units sold. Rocket III boasts the largest production motorcycle engine and gained 25% YoY. Harley-Davidson Sportster S and Kawasaki Versys 1000 sold 3 units. Both of them didn’t register any growth.

Big bikes sold a total of 3,278 units last month

Kawasaki Vulcan S, Z650 RS, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and Pan America all sold 2 units each last month. Except for Fat Boy 114, none of the others showed any positive growth YoY. Kawasaki Z650, Triumph Bonneville T120, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, Street Glide and Road Glide all sold 1 unit each in April 2023.

Honda CB650R, Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 660, Trident 660, Street Triple, Street Twin, Street Scrambler, Bonneville T100, Tiger 800 XRX, Bonneville Bobber, Scrambler 1200, Speed triple, Harley-Davidson 883 Iron, Heritage Classic, Street Bob, Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650 all sold 0 units last month.

Surprisingly, Honda’s big bike sales is pretty much nill for a long time. Also, Trident 660 sold 0 units too, which is the most affordable three-cylinder motorcycle in India. In total, 500cc+ motorcycle sales stood at 3,278 units in April 2023. There is a 31.91% YoY growth as opposed to 2,485 units sold in April 2022. Volume growth stood at 793 units YoY.