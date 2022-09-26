Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Aug 2022 – 650 Twins, Hayabusa, Tiger, Ninja

500cc+ motorcycle segment witnessed a 34.83% growth in Aug 2022 YoY – Royal Enfield 650 Twins dominate

Almost every biker dreams of owning a big bike. Something that they wanna embrace at least once in their lifetime. But when practicality kicks in, very few people actually fulfill their dreams. Royal Enfield, however, has struck a wonderful proposition in the form of its 650cc parallel-twin platform. It relatively offers a big bike feel at a price that won’t hurt your wallet, either.

That’s the reason why Royal Enfield has been single-handedly heavy-lifting this top 500cc+ motorcycle segment for a long time. Let’s take a look at how this segment fares in August 2022.

Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Aug 2022

Royal Enfield 650 twins sold 1,388 units in August 2022and registered 66.43% YoY growth. With total volume growth of 554 units from 834 units sold in August 2021. The twins command 82.62% market share of all the big bikes. When compared to July 2022, we can see a drop in sales by just 6 units.

India’s cheapest inline-4, Kawasaki Z900 takes 2nd spot with 41 units sold in August 2022. But it registers a drop of 25.45% YoY and holds a 2.44% share of the top 500cc+ motorcycle segment. The Dhoom bike, Suzuki Hayabusa sold 34 units and took 3rd spot. Like Z900, falls in the red with a 19.05% drop YoY. At 4th place is CBR650R with a 10.81% drop in sales YoY with 33 units sold.

Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Street Triple registered positive growth of 187.50% and 70% YoY respectively with 23 units and 17 units sold respectively. Newly launched Triumph Tiger 660 stands equal to Street Triple with 17 units sold in August 2022. Middle-weights like Triumph Trident 660 and Kawasaki Ninja 650 registered a drop in sales YoY too.

The newly launched Harley-Davidson Nightster takes 10th spot with 11 unit sales. Triumph Tiger 900 and Speed Twin sold 10 and 9 units respectively. Tiger registers a 66.67% growth and Speed registers a 66.67% drop YoY. However, Rocket III, Triumph’s current flagship sold 6 units and registered 20% growth YoY.

Single Digit Sales

Updated Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 1000 and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 sold 5 units each. Fat Boy maintained neutrality while Versys saw a degrowth of 28.57% YoY. Kawasaki Vulcan S, Harley 883 Iron, Triumph Street Scrambler and Tiger 1200 sold 4 units each. Scrambler maintains neutrality while Vulcan and 883 register de-growth YoY.

No 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Aug-22 Aug-21 Growth % YoY 1 650 Twin 1,388 834 66.43 2 Z900 41 55 -25.45 3 Hayabusa 34 42 -19.05 4 CBR 650F 33 37 -10.81 5 Versys 650 23 8 187.50 6 Street Triple 17 10 70.00 7 Tiger 660 17 0 – 8 Ninja650 15 24 -37.50 9 Trident 11 43 -74.42 10 Nightster 11 0 – 11 Tiger 900 10 6 66.67 12 Speed Twin 9 27 -66.67 13 Speed Twin 6 0 – 14 Rocket III 6 5 20.00 15 DL650XA 5 0 – 16 Versys 1000 5 7 -28.57 17 Fat Boy 114 5 5 0.00 18 Vulcan S 4 11 -63.64 19 883 Iron 4 6 -33.33 20 Street Scrambler 4 4 0.00 21 Tiger 1200 4 0 – 22 Katana 3 0 – 23 Boneville T120 3 0 – 24 Fat Bob 3 2 50.00 25 Z650 2 4 -50.00 26 Z650RS 2 0 – 27 Boneville T100 2 0 – 28 Speed Triple 2 14 -85.71 29 Road Glide 2 0 – 30 Roadking 2 0 – 31 Street Bob 2 0 – 32 Pan America 1 20 -95.00 33 Boneville Bobber 1 1 0.00 34 Heritage Classic 1 1 0.00 35 Standard 1 0 – 36 Street Glide 1 0 – 37 Ninja ZX-10R 0 14 -100.00 38 Street Twin 0 14 -100.00 39 Low Rider Special 0 14 -100.00 40 Ninja1000 0 12 -100.00 41 Africa Twin 0 10 -100.00 42 1200 X-Forty Eight 0 7 -100.00 43 Low Rider 0 5 -100.00 44 Boneville Speedmaster 0 3 -100.00 45 Electra Glide 0 1 -100.00 – Total 1,680 1,246 34.83

Recently launched Suzuki Katana, Triumph Bonneville T120 and Harley-Davidson Fat Bob sold 3 units each with just Fat Bob registering a positive growth of 50% YoY. While the other two were not released last year. Kawasaki Z650 and Z650RS, Triumph Bonneville T100 and Speed triple and from Harley-Davidson, Roadking, Road Glide and Street Bob sold 2 units each with no positive growth YoY.

Harley-Davidson Pan America, Heritage Classic, Standard and Street Glide and Triumph Bonneville Bobber sold just 1 unit each. Pan America recently got up to Rs. 4 lakh discount which should translate into better sales next month. Now let’s take a look at all the bikes that sold 0 units.

We have Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja 1000, Triumph Street Twin and Bonneville Speedmaster, Honda Africa Twin and then from Harley-Davidson stables, we have Low Rider Special, Forty Eight, Low Rider and Electra Glide. All-in-all, the top 500cc+ motorcycles segment saw 1,680 units sold with volume growth of 434 units while registering 34.83% of YoY growth.