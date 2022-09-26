HomeBike NewsTop 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Aug 2022 - 650 Twins, Hayabusa, Tiger, Ninja

Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Aug 2022 – 650 Twins, Hayabusa, Tiger, Ninja

Akshay Kulkarni

500cc+ motorcycle segment witnessed a 34.83% growth in Aug 2022 YoY – Royal Enfield 650 Twins dominate

Royal Enfield 650cc

Almost every biker dreams of owning a big bike. Something that they wanna embrace at least once in their lifetime. But when practicality kicks in, very few people actually fulfill their dreams. Royal Enfield, however, has struck a wonderful proposition in the form of its 650cc parallel-twin platform. It relatively offers a big bike feel at a price that won’t hurt your wallet, either.

That’s the reason why Royal Enfield has been single-handedly heavy-lifting this top 500cc+ motorcycle segment for a long time. Let’s take a look at how this segment fares in August 2022.

Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Aug 2022

Royal Enfield 650 twins sold 1,388 units in August 2022and registered 66.43% YoY growth. With total volume growth of 554 units from 834 units sold in August 2021. The twins command 82.62% market share of all the big bikes. When compared to July 2022, we can see a drop in sales by just 6 units.

India’s cheapest inline-4, Kawasaki Z900 takes 2nd spot with 41 units sold in August 2022. But it registers a drop of 25.45% YoY and holds a 2.44% share of the top 500cc+ motorcycle segment. The Dhoom bike, Suzuki Hayabusa sold 34 units and took 3rd spot. Like Z900, falls in the red with a 19.05% drop YoY. At 4th place is CBR650R with a 10.81% drop in sales YoY with 33 units sold.

500cc+ Motorcycles Sales – August 2022

Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Street Triple registered positive growth of 187.50% and 70% YoY respectively with 23 units and 17 units sold respectively. Newly launched Triumph Tiger 660 stands equal to Street Triple with 17 units sold in August 2022. Middle-weights like Triumph Trident 660 and Kawasaki Ninja 650 registered a drop in sales YoY too.

The newly launched Harley-Davidson Nightster takes 10th spot with 11 unit sales. Triumph Tiger 900 and Speed Twin sold 10 and 9 units respectively. Tiger registers a 66.67% growth and Speed registers a 66.67% drop YoY. However, Rocket III, Triumph’s current flagship sold 6 units and registered 20% growth YoY.

Single Digit Sales

Updated Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 1000 and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 sold 5 units each. Fat Boy maintained neutrality while Versys saw a degrowth of 28.57% YoY. Kawasaki Vulcan S, Harley 883 Iron, Triumph Street Scrambler and Tiger 1200 sold 4 units each. Scrambler maintains neutrality while Vulcan and 883 register de-growth YoY.

No500cc+ Motorcycles SalesAug-22Aug-21Growth % YoY
1650 Twin1,38883466.43
2Z9004155-25.45
3Hayabusa3442-19.05
4CBR 650F3337-10.81
5Versys 650238187.50
6Street Triple171070.00
7Tiger 660170
8Ninja6501524-37.50
9Trident1143-74.42
10Nightster110
11Tiger 90010666.67
12Speed Twin927-66.67
13Speed Twin60
14Rocket III6520.00
15DL650XA50
16Versys 100057-28.57
17Fat Boy 114550.00
18Vulcan S411-63.64
19883 Iron46-33.33
20Street Scrambler440.00
21Tiger 120040
22Katana30
23Boneville T12030
24Fat Bob3250.00
25Z65024-50.00
26Z650RS20
27Boneville T10020
28Speed Triple214-85.71
29Road Glide20
30Roadking20
31Street Bob20
32Pan America120-95.00
33Boneville Bobber110.00
34Heritage Classic110.00
35Standard10
36Street Glide10
37Ninja ZX-10R014-100.00
38Street Twin014-100.00
39Low Rider Special014-100.00
40Ninja1000012-100.00
41Africa Twin010-100.00
421200 X-Forty Eight07-100.00
43Low Rider05-100.00
44Boneville Speedmaster03-100.00
45Electra Glide01-100.00
Total1,6801,24634.83

Recently launched Suzuki Katana, Triumph Bonneville T120 and Harley-Davidson Fat Bob sold 3 units each with just Fat Bob registering a positive growth of 50% YoY. While the other two were not released last year. Kawasaki Z650 and Z650RS, Triumph Bonneville T100 and Speed triple and from Harley-Davidson, Roadking, Road Glide and Street Bob sold 2 units each with no positive growth YoY.

Harley-Davidson Pan America, Heritage Classic, Standard and Street Glide and Triumph Bonneville Bobber sold just 1 unit each. Pan America recently got up to Rs. 4 lakh discount which should translate into better sales next month. Now let’s take a look at all the bikes that sold 0 units.

We have Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja 1000, Triumph Street Twin and Bonneville Speedmaster, Honda Africa Twin and then from Harley-Davidson stables, we have Low Rider Special, Forty Eight, Low Rider and Electra Glide. All-in-all, the top 500cc+ motorcycles segment saw 1,680 units sold with volume growth of 434 units while registering 34.83% of YoY growth.

