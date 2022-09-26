Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Aug 2022 – 650 Twins, Hayabusa, Tiger, Ninja

500cc+ motorcycle segment witnessed a 34.83% growth in Aug 2022 YoY – Royal Enfield 650 Twins dominate
Almost every biker dreams of owning a big bike. Something that they wanna embrace at least once in their lifetime. But when practicality kicks in, very few people actually fulfill their dreams. Royal Enfield, however, has struck a wonderful proposition in the form of its 650cc parallel-twin platform. It relatively offers a big bike feel at a price that won’t hurt your wallet, either.
That’s the reason why Royal Enfield has been single-handedly heavy-lifting this top 500cc+ motorcycle segment for a long time. Let’s take a look at how this segment fares in August 2022.
Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Aug 2022
Royal Enfield 650 twins sold 1,388 units in August 2022and registered 66.43% YoY growth. With total volume growth of 554 units from 834 units sold in August 2021. The twins command 82.62% market share of all the big bikes. When compared to July 2022, we can see a drop in sales by just 6 units.
India’s cheapest inline-4, Kawasaki Z900 takes 2nd spot with 41 units sold in August 2022. But it registers a drop of 25.45% YoY and holds a 2.44% share of the top 500cc+ motorcycle segment. The Dhoom bike, Suzuki Hayabusa sold 34 units and took 3rd spot. Like Z900, falls in the red with a 19.05% drop YoY. At 4th place is CBR650R with a 10.81% drop in sales YoY with 33 units sold.
Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Street Triple registered positive growth of 187.50% and 70% YoY respectively with 23 units and 17 units sold respectively. Newly launched Triumph Tiger 660 stands equal to Street Triple with 17 units sold in August 2022. Middle-weights like Triumph Trident 660 and Kawasaki Ninja 650 registered a drop in sales YoY too.
The newly launched Harley-Davidson Nightster takes 10th spot with 11 unit sales. Triumph Tiger 900 and Speed Twin sold 10 and 9 units respectively. Tiger registers a 66.67% growth and Speed registers a 66.67% drop YoY. However, Rocket III, Triumph’s current flagship sold 6 units and registered 20% growth YoY.
Single Digit Sales
Updated Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 1000 and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 sold 5 units each. Fat Boy maintained neutrality while Versys saw a degrowth of 28.57% YoY. Kawasaki Vulcan S, Harley 883 Iron, Triumph Street Scrambler and Tiger 1200 sold 4 units each. Scrambler maintains neutrality while Vulcan and 883 register de-growth YoY.
|No
|500cc+ Motorcycles Sales
|Aug-22
|Aug-21
|Growth % YoY
|1
|650 Twin
|1,388
|834
|66.43
|2
|Z900
|41
|55
|-25.45
|3
|Hayabusa
|34
|42
|-19.05
|4
|CBR 650F
|33
|37
|-10.81
|5
|Versys 650
|23
|8
|187.50
|6
|Street Triple
|17
|10
|70.00
|7
|Tiger 660
|17
|0
|–
|8
|Ninja650
|15
|24
|-37.50
|9
|Trident
|11
|43
|-74.42
|10
|Nightster
|11
|0
|–
|11
|Tiger 900
|10
|6
|66.67
|12
|Speed Twin
|9
|27
|-66.67
|13
|Speed Twin
|6
|0
|–
|14
|Rocket III
|6
|5
|20.00
|15
|DL650XA
|5
|0
|–
|16
|Versys 1000
|5
|7
|-28.57
|17
|Fat Boy 114
|5
|5
|0.00
|18
|Vulcan S
|4
|11
|-63.64
|19
|883 Iron
|4
|6
|-33.33
|20
|Street Scrambler
|4
|4
|0.00
|21
|Tiger 1200
|4
|0
|–
|22
|Katana
|3
|0
|–
|23
|Boneville T120
|3
|0
|–
|24
|Fat Bob
|3
|2
|50.00
|25
|Z650
|2
|4
|-50.00
|26
|Z650RS
|2
|0
|–
|27
|Boneville T100
|2
|0
|–
|28
|Speed Triple
|2
|14
|-85.71
|29
|Road Glide
|2
|0
|–
|30
|Roadking
|2
|0
|–
|31
|Street Bob
|2
|0
|–
|32
|Pan America
|1
|20
|-95.00
|33
|Boneville Bobber
|1
|1
|0.00
|34
|Heritage Classic
|1
|1
|0.00
|35
|Standard
|1
|0
|–
|36
|Street Glide
|1
|0
|–
|37
|Ninja ZX-10R
|0
|14
|-100.00
|38
|Street Twin
|0
|14
|-100.00
|39
|Low Rider Special
|0
|14
|-100.00
|40
|Ninja1000
|0
|12
|-100.00
|41
|Africa Twin
|0
|10
|-100.00
|42
|1200 X-Forty Eight
|0
|7
|-100.00
|43
|Low Rider
|0
|5
|-100.00
|44
|Boneville Speedmaster
|0
|3
|-100.00
|45
|Electra Glide
|0
|1
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|1,680
|1,246
|34.83
Recently launched Suzuki Katana, Triumph Bonneville T120 and Harley-Davidson Fat Bob sold 3 units each with just Fat Bob registering a positive growth of 50% YoY. While the other two were not released last year. Kawasaki Z650 and Z650RS, Triumph Bonneville T100 and Speed triple and from Harley-Davidson, Roadking, Road Glide and Street Bob sold 2 units each with no positive growth YoY.
Harley-Davidson Pan America, Heritage Classic, Standard and Street Glide and Triumph Bonneville Bobber sold just 1 unit each. Pan America recently got up to Rs. 4 lakh discount which should translate into better sales next month. Now let’s take a look at all the bikes that sold 0 units.
We have Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja 1000, Triumph Street Twin and Bonneville Speedmaster, Honda Africa Twin and then from Harley-Davidson stables, we have Low Rider Special, Forty Eight, Low Rider and Electra Glide. All-in-all, the top 500cc+ motorcycles segment saw 1,680 units sold with volume growth of 434 units while registering 34.83% of YoY growth.