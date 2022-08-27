Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles July 2022 – 650 Twins, Hayabusa, Tiger, Versys

Royal Enfield 650 Twins are still the highest-selling motorcycles on this list out-selling the rest by a gargantuan margin

500cc+ motorcycle sales chart is one of the most interesting as it gives us an understanding of how big bikes are selling. Royal Enfield is still the elephant in the list with 650 Twins topping the charts like clockwork.

With immense value and vast accessibility along with a nationwide dealer network, RE Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been the de facto choice of big bikes in India. But how do the others fare? Let’s take a look.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales

Royal Enfield 650 Twins command a staggering 82.78% of this segment. With 1,394 units sold in July 2022, registered a 71.89% growth YoY while it only sold 811 units in July 2021. Taking 2nd and 3rd spots are Kawasaki’s Versys 650 and Z900 respectively. With booming ADV segment, 2022 Versys 650 sold 54 units in July 2022 over 14 units in July 2021 registering 285.71% growth YoY.

Z900 is currently the cheapest 4-cylinder bike in the country and draws attention. It sold 34 units in July 2022 with 22.73% dip in sales YoY as it sold 44 units last year. At 4th spot, we have the legendary “Dhoom Bike” Suzuki Hayabusa with 24 units sold and registering a 22.58% drop YoY. Triumph’s Tiger 900 sold 22, Tiger 660 sold 18 and Trident 660 sold 14 units each and stood at 5th, 6th and 7th respectively. Both Tigers register drop in sales while Trident gains 180% YoY.

Next, we have Kawasaki Vulcan S, Triumph Street Triple and Harley-Davidson Iron 883 at 8th, 9th and 10th spot and all of these sold 11 units each in July 2022 and each also registered positive growth too. Suzuki’s V-Strom 650XT and Katana sold 10 units each.

Motorcycles With Single Digit Sales

Starting with Kawasaki Ninja 650, it sold 9 units, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 sold just 8 units, Triumph Tiger 1200 only sold 7 units, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob sold 6 units and Ducati Street Scrambler sold 5 units only. Of these five, only Fat Boy 114 has positive growth YoY. Triumph Bonneville T120 and Honda CBR 650R sold 4 units each while T120 saw 100% growth YoY. Next, we have Kawasaki ZX-10R and from Triumph, we have Street Twin, Speed Twin and Rocket III. All of these only sold 3 units each in July 2022 and all of them registered negative growth in sales as well.

Next in line are Kawasaki’s Z650, Ninja 1000, Triumph Speed Triple, and Harley-Davidson RoadKing. All of these sold just two units each while registering a drop in sales YoY except for Speed Triple which saw 100% growth YoY. Then, we have Kawasaki’s Versys 100, Z650RS, Aprilia RS660, Honda Africa Twin, Triumph Bonneville Bobber and from Harley-Davidson, 1200 X-Forty Eight, Heritage Classic and Street Glide. All of these sold just 1 unit each and registered a drop in sales.

No 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Jul-22 Jul-21 Growth % YoY 1 650 Twin 1,394 811 71.89 2 Versys 650 54 14 285.71 3 Z900 34 44 -22.73 4 Hayabusa 24 31 -22.58 5 Tiger 900 22 25 -12.00 6 Tiger 660 18 0 – 7 Trident 14 5 180.00 8 Vulcan S 11 7 57.14 9 Street Triple 11 6 83.33 10 883 Iron 11 8 37.50 11 DL650XA 10 0 – 12 Katana 10 0 – 13 Ninja650 9 20 -55.00 14 Fat Boy 114 8 1 700.00 15 Tiger 1200 7 0 – 16 Fat Bob 6 7 -14.29 17 Street Scrambler 5 6 -16.67 18 CBR 650F 4 27 -85.19 19 Boneville T120 4 2 100.00 20 Ninja ZX-10R 3 18 -83.33 21 Street Twin 3 20 -85.00 22 Speed Twin 3 0 – 23 Rocket III 3 6 -50.00 24 Z650 2 5 -60.00 25 Ninja1000 2 16 -87.50 26 Speed Triple 2 1 100.00 27 Roadking 2 3 -33.33 28 Z650RS 1 0 – 29 Aprilia RS660 1 0 – 30 1200 X-Forty Eight 1 5 -80.00 31 Africa Twin 1 10 -90.00 32 Versys 1000 1 6 -83.33 33 Boneville Bobber 1 6 -83.33 34 Heritage Classic 1 1 0.00 35 Street Glide 1 5 -80.00 36 Low Rider 0 13 -100.00 37 GL1800 0 11 -100.00 38 Pan America 0 10 -100.00 39 Low Rider Special 0 6 -100.00 40 Scrambler 1200 0 5 -100.00 41 Fat Boy 107 0 5 -100.00 42 Electra Glide 0 4 -100.00 43 Boneville T100 0 1 -100.00 44 Road Glide 0 1 -100.00 45 Standard 0 1 -100.00 – Total 1,684 1,173 43.56

Coming to the end of this segment, we have motorcycles that didn’t sell a single unit. We have Honda Goldwing, Ducati Scrambler 1200, Triumph Bonneville T100 and from Harley-Davidson, we have Low Rider, Pan America, Low RIder Special, Fat Boy 107, Electra Glide, Road Glide and lastly, Standard. All-in-all, 500cc+ motorcycle sales recorded 43.56% growth YoY with 1,684 units sold in July 2022 and gaining 511 units over 1,173 units sold in July 2021. Even though this segment saw 43.56% YoY growth, most of the hard lifting is still done by Royal Enfield 650 Twins.