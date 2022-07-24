Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles June 2022 – RE 650 Twins, Ninja, Tiger, Hayabusa

Even though most of the motorcycles in this list faired poorly, this segment registers an 85% growth YoY

Royal Enfield yet again dominates this 500cc+ motorcycle market with its flagship Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Both motorcycles are powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine. Royal Enfield has struck the right balance between value and hardware and as a result, 650 twins are selling like hot cakes.

Starting from Rs. 2.88 lakh, this 650cc platform is among the best value for money deals in the two wheeler industry. Don’t believe us? Look at the sales figures below. Royal Enfield also recently launched the Digital RSA services in India to offer more value to their customers. All in all, Royal Enfield 650 twins are still the default 500cc+ motorcycle for most Indians. Let’s take a closer look at how other bikes fare.

500cc+ Motorcycles June 2022

Topping this list are Royal Enfield 650 Twins with 1,425 units sold in June 2022 over just 530 units sold in June 2021 registering a 168.87% YoY growth and dominating this list with 84.72% market share in the same month. Taking second and third spots are Kawasaki’s Ninja 650 and Z900 both selling 40 units each in June 2022. While Ninja 650 registered a 166.67% growth YoY with just 15 units sold in June 2021, Z900 sees a 13.04% dip in sales YoY as it sold 46 units in June 2021. Both models show a 2.3% market share each.

Coming to Suzuki Hayabusa, Triumph Trident 660, Kawasaki NInja ZX-10R and Triumph Street Triple, all of them see a dip in sales of 28.57%, 43.24%, 18.18% and 6.25% respectively. Recently launched Triumph Tiger 660, Speed Twin and Tiger 1200 sold 18 units, 10 units, and 9 units respectively. Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Fat Boy 114 along with Kawasaki Z650 are the last of this list to register positive growth. Iron 883 sold 13 units with 160% YoY growth, Z650 and Fat Boy 114 sold 6 units each and registered a 100% YoY growth and 200% YoY growth respectively in June 2022 over June 2021.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000 sold just one less bike than last year at 8 units in June 2022. Triumph Bonneville T120 sold just 4 units in June 2022 while it sold 9 units in June 2021 with a 55.56% dip in sales. Kawasaki Vulcan S and Triumph Tiger 900 both sold three units each in June 2022 registering a 57.14% dip YoY and 85.71% dip YoY over June 2021.

500cc+ Motorcycles With Significant Dip In Sales

Kawasaki Versys 650, Harley Street Bob and Street Glide sold two units each in June 2022 registering dip in sales over June 2021 and constituting just 0.12% market share. Ducati Street Scrambler, Honda Africa Twin, Triumph Bonneville Bobber and Bonneville Speedmaster, Harley Heritage Classic, Standard and Triumph Rocket III R all sold one unit each in June 2022. Most of these models register a dip in sales numbers YoY over June 2021 and contribute 0.06% of the market share.

Honda CBR650R, Harley Fat Boy 107, Triumph Street Twin, Suzuki V-Strom 650, Harley Low Rider and Low Rider S, Triumph Street Triple, Triumph Rocket IIIand Kawasaki Versys 1000 have not even sold a single unit in June 2022.

No 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1 650 Twin 1,425 530 168.87 2 Ninja650 40 15 166.67 3 Z900 40 46 -13.04 4 Hayabusa 25 35 -28.57 5 Trident 21 37 -43.24 6 Tiger 660 18 0 – 7 Ninja ZX-10R 18 22 -18.18 8 Street Triple 15 16 -6.25 9 883 Iron 13 5 160.00 10 Speed Twin 10 0 – 11 Tiger 1200 9 0 – 12 Ninja1000 8 9 -11.11 13 Z650 6 3 100.00 14 Fat Boy 114 6 2 200.00 15 Fat Bob 5 0 – 16 Boneville T120 4 9 -55.56 17 Vulcan S 3 7 -57.14 18 Tiger 900 3 21 -85.71 19 Versys 650 2 7 -71.43 20 Street Bob 2 0 – 21 Street Glide 2 0 – 22 Street Scrambler 1 3 -66.67 23 Africa Twin 1 4 -75.00 24 Boneville Bobber 1 9 -88.89 25 Boneville Speedmaster 1 0 – 26 Heritage Classic 1 0 – 27 Standard 1 0 – 28 Rocket III R 1 0 – 29 CBR 650R 0 18 -100.00 30 Fat Boy 107 0 44 -100.00 31 Street Twin 0 23 -100.00 32 DL650XA 0 9 -100.00 33 Low Rider 0 9 -100.00 34 Low Rider S 0 9 -100.00 35 Speed Triple 0 8 -100.00 36 Rocket III 0 5 -100.00 37 Versys 1000 0 4 -100.00 – Total 1,682 909 85.04

Most astonishing dip is from Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 107 which sold a healthy 44 units in June 2021. Triumph Street Twin had sold 23 units in June 2021 and Honda CBR650R had sold 18 units in the same month. Even when most of the motorcycles in this list register a dip in sales YoY in June 2022 over June 2021, total sales still see a positive growth.

If we take the 500cc+ market in total, we see 1,682 units sold in June 2022 registering an 85.04% growth YoY over just 909 units sold in June 2021. There is a difference of 773 units. Most of the heavy lifting to make this 500cc+ segment grow is done by Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.