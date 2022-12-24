Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Nov 2022 – RE 650, Hayabusa, Tiger, Ninja

With Royal Enfield facing a decline of 40.85% YoY, the entire 500cc+ motorcycles segment saw a decline of 34.4% YoY

For a long time, Royal Enfield has dominated the 500cc+ motorcycles sales and it will be no different in November 2022 as well. The entire segment is single-handedly heavy-lifted by Royal Enfield 650 twins with around 77.97% market share. 650 Twins sold 1,274 units last month, as opposed to 2,157 units sold in 2021 and saw 40.85% YoY decline.

The launch of Super Meteor 650 might be a reason for this decline in sales for Royal Enfield. Being the cheapest 4-cylinder motorcycle in the country has its perks and Kawasaki Z900 more than doubled sales from last year. It sold 119 units as opposed to 49 and registered 142.86% YoY growth.

500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Nov 2022

Hayabusa and Ninja 1000 SX sold 33 and 27 units respectively, up from 17 and 15 respectively. Sales growth stood at 94.12% and 80% and volume gain stood at 16 units and 12 units respectively. Platform siblings Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 sold 24 units each and the naked Trident witnessed 25% YoY decline.

Despite selling a healthy 17 units, Kawasaki Ninja 650 lost 45.16% YoY sales last month as opposed to 31 units sold a year ago. Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Triumph Tiger 900 and Honda CBR 650R sold 15, 12 and 11 units with a positive YoY growth of 50%, 140% and 450% and secured 8th, 9th and 10th spots respectively.

Harley-Davidson Pan America shaved off Rs. 4 lakh off its price tag recently and that has helped it sell 7 units last month. Triumph’s Rocket III is the motorcycle with the world’s largest engine in a production bike. It sold 24 units last year and just 6 last month and hence witnessed 75% drop. Fat Boy and Street Glide sold 5 motorcycles each.

There are a lot of motorcycles that sold just 4 units in November 2022. These include Kawasaki motorcycles like Versys 650, Vulcan S, and Ninja ZX-10R. From Suzuki, we have V-Strom 650 and Katana. Triumph motorcycles like Street Twin, Bonneville T120, and Speed Twin. Also, Fat Bob by Harley-Davidson.

Out of these, only Bonneville T120 saw growth of 33.33% YoY, while the rest saw de-growth YoY. There were three motorcycles that sold three units each. All of them are from Triumph like Street Triple, Bonneville Bobber and Speed Triple. Only Bonneville Bobber saw growth of 200% as opposed to just 1 unit sold in November 2022.

Sales Declined YoY

Triumph Street Scrambler and Tiger 1200 sold two motorcycles each. There are six motorcycles that sold just 1 unit each in the month of November 2022. Kawasaki Z650 and Z650 RS, Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Nightster, Triumph Speedmaster and Honda Goldwing. All of them showed YoY decline in sales figures.

A lot of the big bikes scored 0 in sales charts indicating that India is not a market for expensive motorcycles, especially with soaring tax rates and customs duties owing to the CBU route that they arrive in. As a whole, 500cc+ motorcycles sales stood at 1,634 units, down from 2,491 units sold in November 2021. Sales went down by 34% and lost 857 units in volumes.