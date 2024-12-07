Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Oct 2024 – 650 Twins, Tiger, Ninja, XL750, Z900

The 500cc+ motorcycle segment in India registered notable growth in October 2024, achieving a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 20.02%

Sales rose to 5,167 units, compared to 4,305 units sold in October 2023, reflecting a growing interest in premium, high-capacity motorcycles. This segment’s strong performance can be attributed to a mix of new launches, evolving customer preferences, and the rising popularity of leisure motorcycling in India.

Royal Enfield 650 Twin Leads the Pack

Among the standout performers, the Royal Enfield 650 Twin series maintained its dominance, emerging as the top-selling model with 3,218 units sold in October 2024, an impressive 84.31% YoY growth compared to 1,746 units in the same period last year. The consistent demand for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 highlights Royal Enfield’s ability to capture the aspirations of Indian riders seeking an affordable yet powerful motorcycle.

The Super Meteor 650, another Royal Enfield product, experienced a contrasting trend, with sales declining by 40.51% YoY to 1,310 units from 2,202 units in October 2023. While still among the top contenders, the dip may suggest customers shifting preferences towards other models in the brand’s portfolio.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Kawasaki ZX-6R contributed 301 and 85 units respectively. These models underline the growing acceptance of premium and niche motorcycles, especially in the 500cc+ category. Similarly, Triumph’s Tiger 900 achieved a staggering 1,800% YoY growth, selling 19 units compared to just 1 unit in October 2023. The introduction of fresh offerings like the Tiger 900 and other mid-capacity models continues to attract adventure and touring enthusiasts.

Harley-Davidson Shows Steady Growth

Harley-Davidson also made its presence felt, with the Fat Bob registering remarkable 800% YoY growth. Fat Bob sales increased from 1 unit in October 2023 to 9 units this year, while Kawasaki’s Z650 also posted similar growth, selling 9 units. Harley’s Sportster S showed a modest 33.33% YoY increase, with sales rising to 8 units from 6 units last year.

Kawasaki continued its aggressive push in the premium motorcycle space. While the ZX-10R witnessed a steep decline of 67.16% YoY, dropping to 22 units from 67 units, the introduction of new models such as the GSX-8R and XL 750 provided fresh impetus to the brand’s portfolio. Both models debuted in the market this year, with 16 and 18 units sold respectively in October.

Decline in Sales for Some Models

However, some models experienced a significant decline in sales. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 saw a 33.33% drop, falling to 10 units from 15 units in October 2023. The Versys 650 suffered an even steeper decline of 81.25%, dropping to just 3 units. Additionally, the Honda Gold Wing GL1800 experienced a 62.50% decrease in sales, highlighting challenges faced by ultra-premium motorcycles.

On the other hand, some models achieved consistent sales, such as the Triumph Rocket III and Kawasaki Z900RS, which maintained their positions from the previous year. Meanwhile models like the Hayabusa, Speed Twin 900, and Trident witnessed a complete drop in sales.