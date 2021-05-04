Top 10 Best Selling Cars April 2021 – Venue Beats Brezza In Sub 4m SUV

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R commanded a lead position on this list, taking the place of the Swift and Alto in model wise ranking for April 2021

Maruti Suzuki saw 7 of its cars on the list of best-selling models while there were 3 Hyundai models. The WagonR was in the lead for the first time in 2021 outselling other models from the company stables such as the Swift, Alto, Baleno and DZire. However, each of the 10 models suffered de-growth with the exception of the Hyundai i10 Grand and Venue.

Taking into account top 10 cars sold in April 2021, total figures stood at 1,42,669 units, down 3.42 percent over 1,47,726 units sold in March 21. The top 5 positions were held by Maruti Suzuki with the WagonR in a top spot commanding a 13.08 percent share in this list. There were 18,656 units of WagonR sold last month, down marginally by 0.54 percent over 18,757 units sold in March 21.

The Maruti Swift, which was a best seller in March 21, slipped to No.2 spot in April 21 with 18,316 units sold, down 15.65 percent over 21,714 units sold in March 21. The Maruti Suzuki Alto suffered marginal de-growth of 0.56 percent from 17,401 units sold in March 21 to 17,303 units sold last month.

Maruti Baleno and DZire

MoM sales dipped substantially for both the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and DZire. Baleno sales fell 22.78 percent to 16,384 units in the past month, down from 21,217 units sold in March 21 while DZire suffered 23.08 percent de-growth to 14,073 units in April 21, down from 11,434 units sold in the previous month.

Two Hyundai models stepped into the list at Nos. 6 and 7. The Creta saw sales of 12,463 units in April 21, down 1.40 percent as against 12,640 units sold in March 21. In the past month, it was the Hyundai Creta that finished on top of the sales charts as the most sold SUV in the country.

Hyundai i10 Grand NIOS and Venue

Two models in the company lineup and in-fact on the entire list of top 10 cars sold in April 21 were the i10 Grand NIOS and the Venue (No.9). Sales of the i10 Grand increased 4.72 percent to 11,540 units in the past month, up from 11,020 units sold in March 21 while Venue sales surged to 11,245 units, a MoM increase of 4.88 percent over 10,722 units sold in March 21. The Hyundai Creta and Venue together contributed to nearly half of the automakers domestic sales figures.

Having noted much demand for both the Creta and i10 NIOS, the company plans two new models to boost sales and enhance company standing in Indian markets. The upcoming 7 seater based on the Creta will be called the Alcazar with launch set for the months ahead. There is also a micro SUV named AX1 which will launch in early 2022 said to be based on the Santro platform.

At No. 10 on the list was the Maruti Suzuki Brezza with sales of 11,220 units, down 0.48 percent over 11,274 units sold in March 2021. Having noted good performance for this entry level SUV, Maruti Suzuki wants to scale up its SUV segment so as to offer more competition to Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia and others.