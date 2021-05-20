Top 10 Best Selling Scooters April 2021 – Activa, Access, Ntorq, Pleasure, Dio

Scooter sales in April 21 grew by 9.02 percent with the Honda Activa topping the list

Scooter sales in April 21 noted a 9.02 percent MoM growth to 2,66,989 units, up from 2,44,894 units sold in March 21. We are not comparing YoY sales as April 2020 was a month of 0 sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic led lockdown in the country.

Honda Activa scooter topped the list with sales of 1,09,678 units in April 21, a de-growth of 4.43 percent over 1,14,757 units sold in March 21. The Honda Activa, which currently commands a 41.08 percent share in its segment, is the most popular scooter in India as on date. In the past 20 years a total of 2.5 crore units of the Activa have been sold. It is offered in 110 and 125 cc variants.

At No. 2 was the Suzuki Access and the only other scooter to cross the 50,000 unit mark in the month of April 21. Sales of the Access were at 53,285 units, a growth of 101.26 percent over 26,476 units sold in March 21. The Access 125 is also a highly popular scooter and regaled for its high level of fuel efficiency and a recent survey conducted online between January–March 2021 saw the Suzuki Access as a winner offering mileage of 64 km/l approx.

TVS Ntorq at No.3 also gained in terms of MoM sales which increased 117.13 percent to 19,959 units in April 21, up from 9,192 units sold in March 21. The automaker has also announced that the TVS NTORQ 125, has crossed the sales milestone of one lakh units in international markets.

Even as the Hero Pleasure noted significant growth at 31.66 percent MoM from 13,898 units sold in March 21 to 18,298 units sold in April 21, that of the Honda Dio dipped 41.52 percent, the highest percentage de-growth for any scooter sold last month. Dio sales which had stood at 29,528 units in March 21 dipped to 17,269 units in April 21. Honda Dio has been noting falling sales and suffered a 29 percent de-growth to 3,14,417 units in FY21 as against 4,39,799 units sold in FY20.

Top 10 Scooters Apr-21 Mar-21 % Honda Activa 1,09,678 1,14,757 -4.43 Suzuki Access 53,285 26,476 101.26 TVS NTORQ 19,959 9,192 117.13 Hero Pleasure 18,298 13,898 31.66 Honda Dio 17,269 29,528 -41.52 TVS Jupiter 15,570 21,001 -25.86 Hero Destini 9,121 9,523 -4.22 Suzuki Burgman 8,154 5,009 62.79 TVS Pep+ 8,143 7,914 2.89 Yamaha RayZR 7,512 11,972 -37.25 Total 2,66,989 2,44,894 9.02

Jupiter and Destini scooter sales also dipped MoM by 25.86 percent and 4.22 percent respectively while at No.8, the Suzuki Burgman scooter noted substantial increase in sales. Burgman sales had stood at 5,009 units in March 21 but increased 62.79 percent to 8154 units in the past month.

The Suzuki Burgman Street electric scooter has recently been spied on test and is expected to deliver a range of about 75km on a single charge and have a top-speed of around 65-70km/h.

Pep+ sales also saw a marginal increase of 2.89 percent MoM, while Yamaha RayZR sales dipped 37.25 percent MoM from 11,972 units sold in March 21 to 7,512 units sold in the past month. Yamaha has suspended production operations at its units in Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) and Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) from May 15-31 and hence sales for the month of May could also be affected.