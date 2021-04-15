Top 10 Car Exporters FY2021 – Hyundai, Maruti, Ford, Kia, Nissan, VW

Passenger vehicle exports dipped 38.9 percent in FY2021 while Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki retain top 2 positions

Total PV exports for the period April to March 2021 stood at 4,04,400 units, down 38.9 percent as against 6,62,080 units exported in the same period of the last year. Every OEM has posted de-growth with the exception of Kia Motor India, Honda, FCA, Isuzu and Skoda.

Hyundai And Maruti – Top 2

Hyundai Motor India commands the list as the No.1 of passenger vehicle exporter for the period April to March 2021, a title the automaker has held on for the second year in a row. The company has reported exports of 1,04,342 units in FY21, down 38.6 percent over 1,69,861 units exported in the same period last year. Export market share however increased only marginally from 25.7 percent to 25.8 percent YoY.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in domestic markets, was at No.2 on the export list with exports just 9,404 units behind the No.1 exporter. Exports which had stood at 1,00,294 units in April to March 20 dipped 5.3 percent to 94,938 units in FY21 however, market share increased substantially from 15.1 percent to 23.5 percent, a growth of 8.3 percent YoY.

On 27th Feb 2021, Maruti Suzuki crossed a major milestone of 2 million PV exports with the S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza being shipped to South Africa from Mundra Port in Gujarat. 184 units of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny also made their way to global markets of Peru and Colombia in Latin America.

Ford India posts steep de-growth

At No.3 was Ford India with de-growth of 65 percent primarily due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company which was a leader in this segment in FY19, dipped to third spot in the past year as exports dipped to 46,064 units in FY21, down from 1,31,476 units exported in FY20.

Market share also dipped from 19.9 percent in FY20 to 11.4 percent in the past year. The company has shut down its Brazil operations due to which some demand for the EcoSport could be re-routed to Ford India. The EcoSport is among the most exported car from India.

5,624 units behind Ford India was Kia Motors India at No.4 with exports showing tremendous growth of 88.4 percent. Kia exported 40,440 units in FY21, up from 21,461 units exported in FY20. Market share also increased from 3.2 percent held in FY20 to 10 percent in the past year. Kia exports both the Seltos and Sonet SUVs to 70 countries that also include Saudi Arabia, Latin America, South Africa and Asia.

Nissan, VW, GM Exports

Nissan was at No.5 with exports of 32,390 units, down 59.2 percent as against 79,479 units exported in FY20. Volkswagen India followed at No.6 with 31,089 units exported in FY21 down 44.1 percent YoY while GM India noted exports of 28,619 units, down 47.8 percent as against 54,863 units exported in FY20. General Motors has shut down its Talegaon plant. The company took the decision to close the site as there was no demand in export markets for the vehicle produced at this plant.

While Renault and Mahindra also posted de-growth in terms of exports, Honda exports increased 37.5 percent. The company exports models such as the Amaze, WR-V and City to Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa and SADC countries and the 5th gen Honda City right-hand and left-hand drive versions has been added to the export list.

FCA was another OEM to post growth in terms of exports which increased by 9.4 percent while Tata Motors suffered de-growth of 66.9 percent in FY21. Isuzu posted the second highest percentage increase of 190.8 percent with Skoda exports increasing 200 percent in the FY21 period.