Top 10 Car Exports April 2021 – Baleno, EcoSport, Creta, Jimny (Thar 1 Unit Exported)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has taken the lead over the likes of EcoSport, Creta in April

Despite the on-going challenges, car exports remained buoyant in April. A total of 42,025 units were exported in the month, as compared to 39,147 units in March. MoM growth is at 7.35%. In the top ten list, six cars have registered positive MoM growth.

Maruti Suzuki gaining momentum

The country’s largest passenger carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is among the top gainers in April. It has five cars featured in the top ten list. If we sneak in Swift placed at number 11th, it would be an added bonus.

Baleno tops the list in April with exports of 4,506 units. MoM numbers are up by a whopping 335.36%, as compared to 1,035 units exported in March. Baleno percentage share in exports is at 10.72%. In the domestic market, Baleno is expected to get a diesel variant. A strong hybrid system could also be introduced for Baleno.

At number two is Ford EcoSport with 3,558 units exported in April. MoM growth is at 73.48%, as compared to 2,051 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 8.47%. In the domestic market, EcoSport top-spec S variant is expected to get some new updates. It is possible that certain components may be refreshed such as the headlamps, LED DRLs, front bumper and LED tail lights. There could be changes on the inside as well such as a new touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai Creta comes in at number three with exports of 3,145 units in April. MoM growth has turned negative by -11.95%, as compared to 3,572 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 7.48%. In the domestic market, Creta is expected to be updated soon. All variants except the base E trim will get additional features. To keep prices competitive, Creta E variant could lose features such as electric ORVMs, passenger seat-belt pocket and luggage lamp.

Car Exports Apr-21 Mar-21 % Baleno 4,506 1,035 335.36 EcoSport 3,558 2,051 73.48 Creta 3,145 3,572 -11.95 DZIRE 2,762 1,223 125.84 Seltos 2,611 3,039 -14.08 Spresso 2,193 2,678 -18.11 Aura 2,078 725 186.62 Jimny 1,733 407 325.80 Sunny 1,653 4,941 -66.55 Brezza 1,633 855 90.99 Swift 1,537 1,367 12.44 Vento 1,306 1,485 -12.05 Grand i10 1,282 2,711 -52.71 Sonet 1,098 1,598 -31.29 Santro 1,040 1,258 -17.33 Verna 972 1,462 -33.52 Venue 921 979 -5.92 Alto 859 1,055 -18.58 Elite i20 763 1,154 -33.88 City 750 967 -22.44 Celerio 697 683 2.05 Triber 635 486 30.66 Kwid 608 674 -9.79 Compass 530 3 17566.67 Ertiga 371 388 -4.38 CIAZ 371 353 5.10 Polo 331 84 294.05 Aspire 312 591 -47.21 KUV100 312 118 164.41 IGNIS 287 243 18.11 WR-V 217 100 117.00 DATSUN GO 181 139 30.22 Figo 166 0 – Magnite 112 107 4.67 Scorpio 109 9 1111.11 Xuv500 89 106 -16.04 S-Cross 84 37 127.03 Eeco 50 176 -71.59 WagonR 44 81 -45.68 Freestyle 41 0 – Bolero Power Plus 22 22 0.00 Maxximo 16 106 -84.91 KICKS 10 12 -16.67 Datsun Redi-GO 8 14 -42.86 GO + 6 12 -50.00 XL6 4 3 33.33 XUV300 3 32 -90.63 Amaze 3 2 50.00 Fortuner 3 0 – MU-X 2 4 -50.00 Thar 1 0 – Total 42,025 39,147 7.35

At number four is Maruti Dzire with exports of 2,762 units in April. MoM numbers have more than doubled as compared to 1,223 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 6.57%. Next is Kia Seltos with exports of 2,611 units in April. MoM numbers are down by -14.08%, as compared to 3,039 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 6.21%.

Jimny, Aura register impressive gains

The other five cars in the top ten list are Maruti Spresso (2,193 units), Hyundai Aura (2,078), Suzuki Jimny (1,733), Nissan Sunny (1,653), and Maruti Brezza (1,633). Among these, Spresso and Sunny have negative MoM growth of -18.11% and -66.55%, respectively. Jimny has the second highest MoM growth in top ten list at 325.80%. Exports are up from 407 units in March to 1,733 units in April. Aura is another top gainer with MoM growth at 186.62%.

Also to be noted is that Mahindra Thar export has started, and for April 2021, 1 unit was exported – most likely to Australia, where there were plans to launch the SUV. But that has now been cancelled due to a legal case filed by Jeep Australia.