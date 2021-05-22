Top 10 Car Exports April 2021 – Baleno, EcoSport, Creta, Jimny (Thar 1 Unit Exported)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has taken the lead over the likes of EcoSport, Creta in April
Despite the on-going challenges, car exports remained buoyant in April. A total of 42,025 units were exported in the month, as compared to 39,147 units in March. MoM growth is at 7.35%. In the top ten list, six cars have registered positive MoM growth.
Maruti Suzuki gaining momentum
The country’s largest passenger carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is among the top gainers in April. It has five cars featured in the top ten list. If we sneak in Swift placed at number 11th, it would be an added bonus.
Baleno tops the list in April with exports of 4,506 units. MoM numbers are up by a whopping 335.36%, as compared to 1,035 units exported in March. Baleno percentage share in exports is at 10.72%. In the domestic market, Baleno is expected to get a diesel variant. A strong hybrid system could also be introduced for Baleno.
At number two is Ford EcoSport with 3,558 units exported in April. MoM growth is at 73.48%, as compared to 2,051 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 8.47%. In the domestic market, EcoSport top-spec S variant is expected to get some new updates. It is possible that certain components may be refreshed such as the headlamps, LED DRLs, front bumper and LED tail lights. There could be changes on the inside as well such as a new touchscreen infotainment system.
Hyundai Creta comes in at number three with exports of 3,145 units in April. MoM growth has turned negative by -11.95%, as compared to 3,572 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 7.48%. In the domestic market, Creta is expected to be updated soon. All variants except the base E trim will get additional features. To keep prices competitive, Creta E variant could lose features such as electric ORVMs, passenger seat-belt pocket and luggage lamp.
|Car Exports
|Apr-21
|Mar-21
|%
|Baleno
|4,506
|1,035
|335.36
|EcoSport
|3,558
|2,051
|73.48
|Creta
|3,145
|3,572
|-11.95
|DZIRE
|2,762
|1,223
|125.84
|Seltos
|2,611
|3,039
|-14.08
|Spresso
|2,193
|2,678
|-18.11
|Aura
|2,078
|725
|186.62
|Jimny
|1,733
|407
|325.80
|Sunny
|1,653
|4,941
|-66.55
|Brezza
|1,633
|855
|90.99
|Swift
|1,537
|1,367
|12.44
|Vento
|1,306
|1,485
|-12.05
|Grand i10
|1,282
|2,711
|-52.71
|Sonet
|1,098
|1,598
|-31.29
|Santro
|1,040
|1,258
|-17.33
|Verna
|972
|1,462
|-33.52
|Venue
|921
|979
|-5.92
|Alto
|859
|1,055
|-18.58
|Elite i20
|763
|1,154
|-33.88
|City
|750
|967
|-22.44
|Celerio
|697
|683
|2.05
|Triber
|635
|486
|30.66
|Kwid
|608
|674
|-9.79
|Compass
|530
|3
|17566.67
|Ertiga
|371
|388
|-4.38
|CIAZ
|371
|353
|5.10
|Polo
|331
|84
|294.05
|Aspire
|312
|591
|-47.21
|KUV100
|312
|118
|164.41
|IGNIS
|287
|243
|18.11
|WR-V
|217
|100
|117.00
|DATSUN GO
|181
|139
|30.22
|Figo
|166
|0
|–
|Magnite
|112
|107
|4.67
|Scorpio
|109
|9
|1111.11
|Xuv500
|89
|106
|-16.04
|S-Cross
|84
|37
|127.03
|Eeco
|50
|176
|-71.59
|WagonR
|44
|81
|-45.68
|Freestyle
|41
|0
|–
|Bolero Power Plus
|22
|22
|0.00
|Maxximo
|16
|106
|-84.91
|KICKS
|10
|12
|-16.67
|Datsun Redi-GO
|8
|14
|-42.86
|GO +
|6
|12
|-50.00
|XL6
|4
|3
|33.33
|XUV300
|3
|32
|-90.63
|Amaze
|3
|2
|50.00
|Fortuner
|3
|0
|–
|MU-X
|2
|4
|-50.00
|Thar
|1
|0
|–
|Total
|42,025
|39,147
|7.35
At number four is Maruti Dzire with exports of 2,762 units in April. MoM numbers have more than doubled as compared to 1,223 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 6.57%. Next is Kia Seltos with exports of 2,611 units in April. MoM numbers are down by -14.08%, as compared to 3,039 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 6.21%.
Jimny, Aura register impressive gains
The other five cars in the top ten list are Maruti Spresso (2,193 units), Hyundai Aura (2,078), Suzuki Jimny (1,733), Nissan Sunny (1,653), and Maruti Brezza (1,633). Among these, Spresso and Sunny have negative MoM growth of -18.11% and -66.55%, respectively. Jimny has the second highest MoM growth in top ten list at 325.80%. Exports are up from 407 units in March to 1,733 units in April. Aura is another top gainer with MoM growth at 186.62%.
Also to be noted is that Mahindra Thar export has started, and for April 2021, 1 unit was exported – most likely to Australia, where there were plans to launch the SUV. But that has now been cancelled due to a legal case filed by Jeep Australia.