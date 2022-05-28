Top 10 Car Exports April 2022 – Seltos, Swift, DZire, Santro, Creta, City

Kia Seltos was the most exported car in April 2022 with 5,376 units shipped in the past month, a growth of 105.90 percent

Total car exports from India in April 2022 stood at 46.5k units, a growth of almost 11% YoY. In April 2021, car exports were at 42k units. In the top 10 car export list, there are 3 offerings from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai each along with 2 models from Kia and 1 each from Honda and Volkswagen.

Kia Seltos was the most exported model in the past month. There were a total of 5,376 units shipped, up 105.09 percent or 2,765 unit volume growth over 2,611 units sold in April 2021. This was the only model on the export list to note sales above the 5,000 unit mark holding onto an 11.55 percent market share.

Top 10 Car Exports April 2022

Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire followed in quick succession. Swift at No. 2 saw YoY export growth of 170.98 percent to 4,165 units, up from 1,537 units shipped in April 2021. DZire exports on the other hand increased 46.27 percent to 4,040 units in the past month, up from 2,762 units exported in April 2021. The Swift and DZire command an 8.95 percent and 8.68 percent market share respectively.

Hyundai Santro exports increased 221.06 percent YoY from 1,040 units to 3,339 units in April 2022. Even as the Santro is doing well in export markets, the company has discontinued the hatchback from domestic market.

Maruti Suzuki also saw exports of the S-Presso increase 47.15 percent YoY to 3,227 units from 2,193 units shipped in April 2021. This was a volume growth of 1,034 units while the S-Presso held on to a 6.93 percent market share.

YoY de-growth in exports was seen in the case of the Hyundai Creta. Sales dipped 12.15 percent to 2,763 units in April 2022 from 3,145 units sold in April 2021. Hyundai has just teased the new Creta N Line. The company initially targets South American markets prior to bringing this model to other markets.

Car Exports Hyundai, Kia, Maruti, Mahindra

Kia Sonet at No. 7 posted a 91.71 percent YoY growth in exports to 2,105 units, up from 1,098 units sold in April 2021. It was followed by the Volkswagen Vento at No. 8 with 2,007 units exported last month, up 53.68 percent over 1,306 units sold in April 2021. With 1,979 units exported last month the Hyundai Grand i10 saw a 53.37 percent YoY growth from 1,282 units shipped in April 2021. Honda City exports stood at 1,941 units in April 2022 from 747 units shipped in April 2021 leading to a 159.84 percent YoY growth.

No Car Exports Apr-22 Apr-21 Growth % YoY 1 Seltos 5,376 2,611 105.90 2 Swift 4,165 1,537 170.98 3 Dzire 4,040 2,762 46.27 4 Santro 3,339 1,040 221.06 5 Spresso 3,227 2,193 47.15 6 Creta 2,763 3,145 -12.15 7 Sonet 2,105 1,098 91.71 8 Vento 2,007 1,306 53.68 9 Grand i10 1,979 1,282 54.37 10 City 1,941 747 159.84 11 Ciaz 1,585 371 327.22 12 Verna 1,513 972 55.66 13 Brezza 1,475 1,633 -9.68 14 Sunny 1,220 1,653 -26.19 15 Jimny 1,135 1,733 -34.51 16 Celerio 1,093 697 56.81 17 Venue 942 921 2.28 18 Elite i20 696 763 -8.78 19 Polo 677 331 104.53 20 Carens 596 0 – 21 Aura 534 2,078 -74.30 22 Baleno 495 4,506 -89.01 23 Alto 481 859 -44.00 24 Alcazar 434 0 – 25 Kiger 413 0 – 26 Compass 366 530 -30.94 27 Kuv100 300 312 -3.85 28 Triber 254 635 -60.00 29 Kwid 250 608 -58.88 30 Xuv300 187 3 6133.33 31 Ertiga 185 371 -50.13 32 Scorpio 152 109 39.45 33 Eeco 126 50 152.00 34 Ignis 119 287 -58.54 35 Taigun 118 0 – 36 Amaze 90 0 – 37 S-Cross 90 84 7.14 38 Maxximo 50 16 212.50 39 Fortuner 14 3 366.67 40 Magnite 9 112 -91.96 41 WR-V 3 215 -98.60 42 Bolero 3 22 -86.36 43 Xuv500 1 89 -98.88 44 EcoSport 0 3,558 -100.00 45 Aspire 0 312 -100.00 46 GO 0 181 -100.00 47 Figo 0 166 -100.00 48 WagonR 0 44 -100.00 49 Freestyle 0 41 -100.00 50 Kicks 0 10 -100.00 51 RediGO 0 8 -100.00 52 GO + 0 6 -100.00 53 XL6 0 4 -100.00 54 MU-X 0 2 -100.00 55 Thar 0 1 -100.00 – Total 46,548 42,017 10.78

Lower down the order were the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Brezza. Even as Ciaz exports increased 327.22 percent to 1,584 units in the past month, Brezza sales dipped 9.68 percent to 1,475 units. The Verna on the other hand saw its exports improve 55.66 percent to 1,513 units YoY.

There was also the Nissan Sunny (1,220 units), Maruti Jimny (1,135 units), Celerio (1,093 units), Venue (942 units) and the Elite i20 (696 units) exported in April 2022. Kia Carens entered the list at No. 20 with 596 units exported last month while Hyundai Aura exports dipped to 534 units from 2,078 units exported in April 2021.