Top 10 Car Exports Aug 2021 – EcoSport No 1, Brezza At No 10

Car exports have made significant gains in August with YoY growth of close to 50%

A total of 51,204 units were exported in August, as compared to 34,257 units in August last year. Eighteen out of top 20 cars in the list have positive YoY growth. The ones with negative growth are Ford EcoSport and Kia Seltos. In top ten, Maruti has five cars whereas Hyundai has two. Ford, Volkswagen and Kia have one each in top ten.

Ford EcoSport leads

Topping the list is Ford EcoSport with exports of 5,015 units in August. YoY growth has come down by -21.16%, as compared to 6,361 units exported in August last year. Percentage share in exports is at 9.79%.

Earlier this month, Ford had stopped production for domestic market. Production for export markets will be stopped by Q2, 2022. Due to this, Ford is expected to discontinue EcoSport in US market. It will be on sale only till stocks last. However, EcoSport will continue to be offered in European markets. Those units will be sourced from Ford’s production facility in Craiova, Romania.

At number two is Maruti Suzuki Baleno with exports of 4,000 units in August. YoY numbers have almost doubled, as compared to 2,001 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 7.81%.

Baleno is currently the top selling premium hatch in domestic market. It is expected to get a facelift soon. A number of changes are expected across exteriors and interiors. Next-gen version of Baleno is also in the works and expected to be launched sometime next year.

Hyundai Verna is third with exports of 3,761 units in August. YoY growth is 34.03%, as compared to 2,806 units in August last year. Share in exports is at 7.35%. In domestic market, Verna was recently updated with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This is available with S+ and SX trims. Engine and other hardware are the same as earlier.

At number four is Maruti Spresso with exports of 3,274 units in August. YoY growth is 36.47%, as compared to 2,399 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 6.39%.

No Car Exports Aug-21 Aug-20 % 1 EcoSport 5,015 6,361 -21.16 2 Baleno 4,000 2,001 99.90 3 Verna 3,761 2,806 34.03 4 Spresso 3,274 2,399 36.47 5 Swift 3,051 1,329 129.57 6 Vento 2,954 1,808 63.38 7 Seltos 2,626 3,592 -26.89 8 Dzire 2,606 389 569.92 9 Grand i10 2,555 1,194 113.99 10 Brezza 2,452 102 2,304 11 City 2,256 60 3,660 12 Creta 1,994 1,219 63.58 13 Alto 1,748 361 384.21 14 Jimny 1,626 0 – 15 Sonet 1,394 0 – 16 Aura 1,347 948 42.09 17 Santro 1,031 151 582.78 18 Venue 735 81 807.41 19 Kuv100 660 322 104.97 20 Ciaz 653 49 1,233 21 Aspire 543 917 -40.79 22 Elite i20 541 387 39.79 23 Sunny 510 2,083 -75.52 24 Compass 506 804 -37.06 25 Polo 464 169 174.56 26 Kiger 409 0 – 27 Figo 373 1,091 -65.81 28 Ertiga 346 407 -14.99 29 Magnite 280 0 – 30 Ignis 276 209 32.06 31 Alcazar 238 0 – 32 Scorpio 147 1 14,600 33 Triber 131 988 -86.74 34 Eeco 129 0 – 35 Kwid 109 655 -83.36 36 Kicks 83 24 245.83 37 WagonR 82 8 925.00 38 Freestyle 81 0 – 39 Xuv500 55 17 223.53 40 Xuv300 40 62 -35.48 41 Bolero 21 32 -34.38 42 Maxximo 20 0 – 43 Fortuner 19 0 – 44 Celerio 16 442 -96.38 45 RediGO 16 0 – 46 Duster 15 0 – 47 S-Cross 8 47 -82.98 48 WR-V 6 0 – 49 XL6 1 4 -75.00 50 Hi-Lander 1 0 – 51 BR-V 0 307 -100.00 52 Micra 0 266 -100.00 53 GO + 0 51 -100.00 54 GO 0 39 -100.00 55 Amaze 0 30 -100.00 56 Jazz 0 23 -100.00 57 Xcent 0 14 -100.00 58 V-Cross 0 7 -100.00 59 Tuv300 0 1 -100.00 – Total 51,204 34,257 49.47

Next in the list is Maruti Swift with exports of 3,051 units in August. YoY growth is 129.57%, as compared to 1,329 units exported in August last year. Share in exports is at 5.96%. In domestic market, Maruti recently introduced its Suzuki Connect telematics platform for Swift and other cars sold through Arena dealerships.

Suzuki Connect is available as an option for Swift. It offers a range of features such as live vehicle tracking, vehicle security alerts, geofencing, intrusion alert, remote engine start, and driving analytics reports.

Dzire, Brezza among top YoY gainers

In percentage terms, Maruti Dzire and Brezza have registered significant YoY growth in top ten. Dzire YoY growth is 569.92%, up from 389 units in August last year to 2,606 units in August 2021. Brezza YoY growth is 2,304%, up from 102 units in August last year to 2,452 units in August 2021. Other cars in top ten export list are Volkswagen Vento (2,954 units), Kia Seltos (2,626) and Hyundai Grand i10 (2,555).