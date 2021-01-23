Top 10 Car Exports Dec 2020 – EcoSport, Seltos, Creta, Sonet

Car exports continue to be affected by global uncertainties as well as shortage of auto components

In December, a total of 57,050 units were exported, as compared to 65,949 units in the corresponding period in 2019. Car exports contracted -13.49% in December 2020 on a YoY basis. However, this is better than November 2020 when car exports had contracted by -34.42%.

Nissan Sunny races to top spot

One of the biggest changes in December 2020 list is Nissan Sunny emerging as the most exported car from India. However, its YoY growth is still negative. A total of 7,897 units were exported, as compared to 9,237 units in December 2019. YoY de-growth is -14.51%. Nissan Sunny share in exports was 13.84% in December 2020.

At number two is Hyundai Verna, which has been a consistent performer, both in exports as well as domestic market. December 2020 appears to be exceptionally good the Verna, as YoY exports are up 42.68%.

A total of 7,301 units were exported in December 2020, as compared to 5,117 units in December 2019. Verna’s exports market share was 12.80% in December 2020. In the domestic market, Verna competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City.

EcoSport exports decline

Next is Ford EcoSport, which has lost a significant chunk of its export numbers in December 2020. A total of 6,986 units were exported, as compared to 12,607 units in December 2019. YoY de-growth is -44.59%. EcoSport’s exports market share was 12.25% in December 2020.

EcoSport used to be the most exported car from India, but things have changed in December 2020. Reduced production may be one of the reasons, as the company is facing shortage of components such as semi-conductors.

Hyundai Creta takes the fourth spot with 5,647 units exported in December 2020. As compared to 3,379 units exported in December 2019, YoY growth is an impressive 67.12%. Creta’s exports market share was 9.90% in December 2020. In the domestic market, Creta is currently the top selling SUV. The credit for that goes to next-gen Creta that was launched in March 2020. All-new Creta comes with a range of updates and new features, which have made it hugely popular in the domestic market.

No Car Exports Dec-20 Dec-19 % Growth 1 Sunny 7,897 9,237 -14.51 2 Verna 7,301 5,117 42.68 3 EcoSport 6,986 12,607 -44.59 4 Creta 5,647 3,379 67.12 5 Grand i10 3,464 944 266.95 6 Seltos 2,889 6,341 -54.44 7 Beat 2,805 4,219 -33.52 8 Baleno 2,357 2,118 11.28 9 DZIRE 2,263 1,119 102.23 10 Sonet 1,668 0 – 11 Vento 1,612 4,050 -60.20 12 Spresso 1,467 711 106.33 13 Swift 1,407 812 73.28 14 Aura 1,208 0 – 15 Santro 812 324 150.62 16 Triber 756 698 8.31 17 Kwid 736 1,871 -60.66 18 Alto 679 910 -25.38 19 City 633 30 2010.00 20 Compass 625 357 75.07 21 Celerio 611 912 -33.00 22 Venue 479 711 -32.63 23 KUV100 466 78 497.44 24 Ertiga 375 394 -4.82 25 Brezza 315 3 10400.00 26 CIAZ 287 325 -11.69 27 Xcent 270 660 -59.09 28 Maxximo 219 180 21.67 29 Elite i20 169 1,047 -83.86 30 GO + 90 76 18.42 31 Polo 72 783 -90.80 32 WR-V 72 0 – 33 Scorpio 66 48 37.50 34 DATSUN GO 57 883 -93.54 35 V-CROSS 52 8 550.00 36 Bolero 45 44 2.27 37 Eeco 45 119 -62.18 38 IGNIS 37 11 236.36 39 XUV300 32 50 -36.00 40 Xuv500 30 54 -44.44 41 Fortuner 20 26 -23.08 42 S-Cross 7 0 – 43 BR-V 6 15 -60.00 44 Magnite 5 0 – 45 Aspire 3 2,016 -99.85 46 Figo 2 522 -99.62 47 Amaze 2 148 -98.65 48 Wagon R 2 97 -97.94 49 Freestyle 1 0 – 50 XL6 1 2 -50.00 51 Liva 0 655 -100.00 52 Micra 0 595 -100.00 53 Etios 0 572 -100.00 54 Duster 0 30 -100.00 55 TUV300 0 29 -100.00 56 E2O 0 8 -100.00 57 Innova 0 4 -100.00 – Total 57,050 65,949 -13.49

At number five is Hyundai Grand i10 with 3,464 units exported in December 2020. Grand i10 has registered a whopping 266.95% jump in YoY exports, as compared to 944 units exported in December 2019. The hatchback’s exports market share was 6.07% in December 2020.

Other cars in top ten include Kia Seltos (2,889 units), Chevrolet Beat (2,805), Baleno (2,357), Dzire (2,263) and Kia Sonet (1,668). Among these, Seltos and Beat have negative YoY growth. Maruti Spresso, which earlier used to be featured in top ten, has moved to 12th place (1,467 units).

Overall, max gainer in December 2020 exports is Brezza in percentage terms. Exports are up from 3 units to 315 units, which is YoY growth of 10400%. Honda City has also made significant gains, up from 30 to 633 units.