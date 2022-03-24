Top 10 Cars Exported Feb 2022 – Swift, Dzire, Seltos, City, Baleno

Maruti dominates car exports with over 46% market share in Feb 2022 – Tata car exports data not available

For Feb 2022, Maruti is dominating the export list, once again. At an overall level, car exports from India grew by 47%, from a low base of 34,681 units in Feb’21 to 51,213 units in Feb’22. Let’s have a look at a model wise analysis.

Top 10 Car Exports Feb 2022 – Swift Leads

Maruti Swift was the most exported car of last month as it clocked export numbers of 4,123 units against a base of 1,738 units in Feb ’21. Growth for Swift stood at 137% over last year and it commanded a market share of around 8%.

Maruti S-Presso secured the second spot with overall exports at 4,071 units. It too registered a strong growth of 131% and a market share of 7.95%. Dzire grabbed the third spot on the list with exports of 3,749 units in Feb’22, and recording a 145% growth in export numbers vs last year.

Fourth spot on the list was taken by Hyundai Verna, which was the first non-Maruti model on the charts. Verna registered exports of 3,506 units, after recording 40% growth over its Feb’21 export numbers. Kia Seltos landed up becoming the most exported SUV of the country with total exports of 3,350 units. It recorded a 76% growth in its export figures and commanded a market share of around 6.5%.

Maruti Baleno registered exports of 3,228 units, which helped it to record a 33% growth over Feb’21 figures. Nissan Sunny saw a major decline in its export numbers, but managed to secure the 7th spot. Reason behind the dip in numbers is unknown as of now. The sedan recorded a 31% degrowth in export numbers as its exports fell from 4,532 units to 3,109 units.

Honda City had a good month in terms of exports and it secured the 8th spot for itself. It recorded a 175% growth over its Feb’21 export figures, up from 780 in Feb’21 to 2,152 units in Feb’22. Kia Sonet recorded 21% growth in its exports and settled at the 9th spot on the list. Its exports went up from 1,766 units to 2,152 units in Feb ’22. Maruti Suzuki Jimny recorded exports of 2,045 units and grabbed the 10th spot in the Export List. After recording growth of around 144%, Jimny secured a market share of around 4% in Feb ’22 Exports.

Car Exports Feb 2022 – Key Highlights

In terms of percentage increase, Jeep Compass had the best growth story as it recorded a 6400% jump in its export numbers over last year. However, for all practical purposes, it was due to a low base effect. Jeep had exported 6 units of Compass last year however the number now climbed up to 390 units in Feb’22. Most Maruti models like Brezza, Celerio and Ertiga recorded strong triple digit growths, Ignis however was an exception.

No Car Exports Feb-22 Feb-21 Growth % YoY 1 Swift 4,123 1,738 137.23 2 Spresso 4,071 1,758 131.57 3 Dzire 3,749 1,525 145.84 4 Verna 3,506 2,504 40.02 5 Seltos 3,350 1,899 76.41 6 Baleno 3,228 2,423 33.22 7 Sunny 3,109 4,532 -31.40 8 City 2,152 780 175.90 9 Sonet 2,151 1,766 21.80 10 Jimny 2,045 838 144.03 11 Celerio 1,910 334 471.86 12 Brezza 1,895 961 97.19 13 Vento 1,890 1,071 76.47 14 Creta 1,534 3,138 -51.12 15 Ciaz 1,085 169 542.01 16 Magnite 1,058 401 163.84 17 Venue 1,051 644 63.20 18 Grand i10 897 1,936 -53.67 19 Alto 869 733 18.55 20 Aura 792 930 -14.84 21 Triber 784 553 41.77 22 Santro 771 766 0.65 23 Ertiga 714 157 354.78 24 Kuv100 655 570 14.91 25 Kiger 648 0 – 26 Taigun 563 0 – 27 Kwid 504 755 -33.25 28 Compass 390 6 6400.00 29 Polo 315 81 288.89 30 Xuv300 302 32 843.75 31 Elite i20 301 162 85.80 32 Alcazar 257 0 – 33 Amaze 143 90 58.89 34 Ignis 92 520 -82.31 35 Scorpio 75 74 1.35 36 Maxximo 69 99 -30.30 37 WR-V 42 117 -64.10 38 Fortuner 34 3 1033.33 39 Kicks 32 42 -23.81 40 Hi-Lander 24 0 – 41 Bolero 11 33 -66.67 42 RediGO 8 26 -69.23 43 Eeco 6 125 -95.20 44 Xuv500 4 6 -33.33 45 Carens 3 0 – 46 Gurkha 1 0 – 47 GO 0 156 -100.00 48 Xcent 0 120 -100.00 49 S-Cross 0 68 -100.00 50 GO + 0 25 -100.00 51 XL6 0 8 -100.00 52 WagonR 0 7 -100.00 – Total 51,213 34,681 47.67

Car exports Feb 2022 list had some new additions too, like Renault Kiger, VW Taigun, Hyundai Alcazar, Isuzu Hi-Lander, Kia Carens and Force Gurkha. On the other hand, there are some models whose contribution vanished completely as the models recorded 0 exports in Feb ’22. Some of the prominent names include Datsun Go and Go+, Hyunai Xcent, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Maruti WagonR and XL6.