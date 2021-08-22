Top 10 Car Exports July 2021 – Baleno, Swift, Brezza, EcoSport, Creta

Maruti Suzuki has taken significant lead with five of its cars featured in top ten export list

Car exports remained buoyant in July, registering YoY growth of 53.06%. A total of 52,319 units were exported in July 2021, as compared to 34,183 units in July last year. In the top ten, only Volkswagen Vento and Ford EcoSport have negative YoY growth.

Maruti has five, Hyundai has two, and Volkswagen, Nissan and Ford have one car each in the Car Exports July 2021 list. It is evident that Maruti has stepped up focus on exports even as it remains the dominant player in domestic market commanding market share of more than 45%.

Baleno tops export list

Leading the pack is Maruti Suzuki Baleno with exports of 5,237 units in July. YoY growth is at 322.34%, as compared to 1,240 units exported in July last year. Percentage share in exports is at 10.01%. In domestic market, it is expected that Baleno will get a diesel engine option. Another possibility is that the hatch could get a strong hybrid system. As of now, Baleno is equipped with a mild hybrid powertrain.

At number two in the list is Volkswagen Vento with exports of 3,690 units in July. YoY numbers are down by -32.36%, as compared to 5,455 units exported in July last year. Vento share in exports is at 7.05%. In India, Vento is slated to be replaced with Virtus. The latter is already available in international markets and has been frequently spotted on road tests here. Virtus is larger than Vento and packs in a greater range of features.

Maruti Swift is next with exports of 3,496 units in July. YoY growth has more than doubled, as compared to 1,566 units exported in July last year. Share in exports is at 6.68%. Here in India, factory fitted CNG option will soon be launched for Swift. With CNG, the 1.2 litre Dualjet K12C petrol motor will generate 72 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. That’s 11 ps and 18 Nm less in comparison to petrol variant.

Hyundai Grand i10 takes fourth spot with exports of 3,081 units in July. YoY numbers are up by 262.47%, as compared to 850 units exported in July last year. Share in exports is at 5.89%.

At number five is Maruti Spresso with exports of 3,071 units in July. YoY growth is at 40.74%, as compared to 2,182 units exported in July last year. Share in exports is at 5.87%.

No Car Exports Jul-21 Jul-20 % 1 Baleno 5,237 1,240 322.34 2 Vento 3,690 5,455 -32.36 3 Swift 3,496 1,566 123.24 4 Grand i10 3,081 850 262.47 5 Spresso 3,071 2,182 40.74 6 Brezza 2,956 7 42,129 7 Sunny 2,939 1,624 80.97 8 EcoSport 2,719 5,767 -52.85 9 Creta 2,633 272 868.01 10 Dzire 2,391 317 654.26 11 Seltos 2,052 2,405 -14.68 12 Verna 1,929 192 904.69 13 Santro 1,856 267 595.13 14 Aura 1,482 1,091 35.84 15 Jimny 1,328 0 – 16 Polo 1,199 1,373 -12.67 17 Alto 1,167 394 196.19 18 Sonet 1,141 0 – 19 City 888 0 – 20 Venue 874 374 133.69 21 Kiger 792 0 – 22 Ertiga 657 193 240.41 23 Magnite 629 0 – 24 Aspire 606 0 – 25 Kwid 588 114 415.79 26 Compass 569 718 -20.75 27 Triber 412 726 -43.25 28 Ciaz 375 100 275.00 29 Elite i20 345 54 538.89 30 Ignis 296 115 157.39 31 Kuv100 273 393 -30.53 32 Datsun GO 264 48 450.00 33 Scorpio 138 15 820.00 34 Kicks 56 12 366.67 35 Hi-Lander 44 0 – 36 Xuv500 35 20 75.00 37 Bolero 32 35 -8.57 38 WR-V 30 0 – 39 WagonR 17 38 -55.26 40 RediGO 9 0 – 41 Celerio 7 478 -98.54 42 Alcazar 7 0 – 43 V-Cross 4 4 0.00 44 Eeco 3 7 -57.14 45 S-Cross 2 3 -33.33 46 Beat 0 4,595 -100.00 47 Micra 0 634 -100.00 48 BR-V 0 215 -100.00 49 Maxximo 0 114 -100.00 50 GO + 0 57 -100.00 51 Jazz 0 37 -100.00 52 Amaze 0 30 -100.00 53 Tuv300 0 18 -100.00 54 Xuv300 0 17 -100.00 55 Rapid 0 12 -100.00 56 XL6 0 5 -100.00 – Total 52,319 34,183 53.06

Creta makes impressive gains

Placed at 9th place in the list, Creta has the highest YoY growth in top ten in percentage terms. As may be recalled, Creta exports were adversely impacted last year due to first wave of Covid pandemic. Now that things have begun to normalize, Creta exports have zoomed by 868.01%. A total of 2,633 units were exported in July 2021, as compared to just 272 units in July last year. Share in exports is at 5.03%.

Other cars in top ten export list include Maruti Brezza (2,956 units), Nissan Sunny (2,939), Ford EcoSport (2,719), and Maruti Dzire (2,391). Kia Seltos has dropped to 11th place, registering negative YoY growth of -14.68% in July.