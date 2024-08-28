Top 10 Car Exports July 2024 – Virtus, Fronx, Verna, Jimny, Taigun, Elevate

Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Fronx showed off triple digit YoY growth while Maruti Jimny exports surged significantly

While Maruti Suzuki tops the passenger vehicle segment in domestic markets, it is also one of the leading exporters of cars with a large number of its models featuring high up in this list. Volkswagen, Hyundai, Nissan and Honda are also major players in terms of exports. Car exports in July 2024 grew by 3.98% YoY to 61,929 units. This was a 2,369 unit volume growth over 59,560 units shipped in July 2023 while MoM exports saw a decline over 76,297 units exported in June 2024.

Car Exports July 2024 – VW Virtus No 1

Volkswagen Virtus has once again claimed a top spot on this list, a position it has held onto both in May and June 2024. With a market share of 10.81%, the Virtus accounted for exports of 6,694 units in the past month, a surge of 130.67% over 2,902 units shipped in July 2023. This was a volume growth of 3,792 units. At No. 2 was the Maruti Fronx. Exports improved by 474.62% YoY to 5,298 units in July 2024 from just 992 units shipped in the same month last year. This related to a noteworthy volume growth of 4,376 units with the Fronx commanding an 8.55% share on this list.

It was followed by the Hyundai Verna with a YoY decline in exports by 8.52%. Exports slipped to 4,673 units in the past month from 5,108 units shipped in July 2023. Exports of the Grand i10, also from the Hyundai stables, however, grew by 2.61% to 4,564 units. While the Maruti Jimny has failed to make its mark in domestic markets, it has been well received globally. Exports surged as much as 5705.13% YoY to 4,528 units in the past month from only 78 units shipped in July 2023. The new five-door version of Jimny is exported to countries across the Middle East, Latin America and Africa regions.

Nissan Sunny exports were up 19.06 % to 4,334 units while Maruti Baleno exports dipped 9.38% YoY to 2,685 units from 2,963 units shipped in July 2023. Hyundai Aura too saw its exports slip last month by 9.38% to 2,685 units. The 5-star GNCAP rated Volkswagen Taigun saw increased global demand last month with 2,546 units shipped, up 21.01% over 2,104 units exported in the same month last year to command a 4.11% market share.

No Car Exports Jul-24 Jul-23 Diff Growth % YoY Share % Jul 24 1 Virtus 6,694 2,902 3,792 130.67 10.81 2 Fronx 5,298 922 4,376 474.62 8.55 3 Verna 4,673 5,108 -435 -8.52 7.55 4 Grand i10 4,564 4,448 116 2.61 7.37 5 Jimny 4,528 78 4,450 5705.13 7.31 6 Sunny 4,334 3,613 721 19.96 7.00 7 Baleno 2,907 3,348 -441 -13.17 4.69 8 Aura 2,685 2,963 -278 -9.38 4.34 9 Taigun 2,546 2,104 442 21.01 4.11 10 Elevate 2,442 0 2,442 – 3.94 11 Dzire 2,387 2,630 -243 -9.24 3.85 12 HyRyder 2,123 1,152 971 84.29 3.43 13 Spresso 2,056 4,179 -2,123 -50.80 3.32 14 Grand Vitara 1,941 1,548 393 25.39 3.13 15 Ertiga 1,854 1,574 280 17.79 2.99 16 Alcazar 1,346 833 513 61.58 2.17 17 Exter 1,008 0 1,008 – 1.63 18 Seltos 932 1,088 -156 -14.34 1.50 19 Carens 833 821 12 1.46 1.35 20 Ciaz 830 1,011 -181 -17.90 1.34 21 Sonet 740 4,510 -3,770 -83.59 1.19 22 Eeco 651 699 -48 -6.87 1.05 23 Venue 591 1,176 -585 -49.74 0.95 24 Swift 582 2,939 -2,357 -80.20 0.94 25 Celerio 522 2,595 -2,073 -79.88 0.84 26 C3 Aircross 405 0 405 – 0.65 27 Meridian 398 277 121 43.68 0.64 28 i20 375 856 -481 -56.19 0.61 29 Xuv700 344 527 -183 -34.72 0.56 30 Creta 308 616 -308 -50.00 0.50 31 City 268 941 -673 -71.52 0.43 32 Alto 211 17 194 1141.18 0.34 33 Kushaq 114 145 -31 -21.38 0.18 34 C3 100 105 -5 -4.76 0.16 35 WagonR 49 36 13 36.11 0.08 36 Kwid 40 445 -405 -91.01 0.06 37 Magnite 39 392 -353 -90.05 0.06 38 Brezza 38 4 34 850.00 0.06 39 XL6 35 72 -37 -51.39 0.06 40 Compass 30 111 -81 -72.97 0.05 41 Scorpio 25 305 -280 -91.80 0.04 42 Kiger 20 1,171 -1,151 -98.29 0.03 43 Triber 18 168 -150 -89.29 0.03 44 Bolero 10 12 -2 -16.67 0.02 45 Trax 10 0 10 – 0.02 46 Xuv300 8 436 -428 -98.17 0.01 47 Ignis 7 434 -427 -98.39 0.01 48 EC3 4 44 -40 -90.91 0.01 49 Basalt 4 0 4 – 0.01 50 XUV400 1 0 1 – 0.00 51 XUV 3XO 1 0 1 – 0.00 52 Amaze 0 171 -171 -100.00 0.00 53 Kuv100 0 34 -34 -100.00 0.00 – Total 61,929 59,560 2,369 3.98 100.00

Elevate exports stood at 2,442 units, significantly lower when compared to 4,108 units shipped in June 2024. It was followed by the Maruti DZire, exports of which also dipped by 9.24% to 2,387 units down from 2,630 units shipped in July 2023. Toyota HyRyder was much in demand with exports up 84.29% YoY to 2,123 units in July 2024. It was followed by two models from Maruti Suzuki with the SPresso posting a 50.80% YoY decline to 2,056 units while exports of the Grand Vitara surged by 25.39% to 1,941 units. Ertiga exports also grew by 17.79% to 1,854 units while Hyundai Alcazar was also much in demand globally with 61.58% YoY improvement to 1,346 units. Hyundai Exter also accounted for 1,008 units in terms of exports.

Sub-1000 Unit Car Exports July 2024

Lower down the export list, most models showed a decline in demand. Kia Seltos exports slipped by 14.34% to 932 units while Carens exports were up marginally to 833 units from 821 units shipped in July 2023. Maruti Ciaz (830 units), Kia Sonet (740 units), Eeco (651 units), Venue (591 units) and Swift (582 units) each accounted for significantly lower exports on a YoY basis while Celerio (522 units) also ended in the red in July 2024.

Citroen C3 Aircross had 405 units exported last month while Jeep Meridian exports improved by 43.68% to 398 units in July 2024. Hyundai i20 (375 units), XUV700 (344 units), Hyundai Creta (308 units) and Honda City (268 units) each saw double digit de-growth in exports in July 2024. Maruti Alto exports surged by 1141.18% YoY to 211 units in July 2024 whereas there had been just 17units shipped in the same month last year. Kushaq (114 units) and C3 (100 units) displayed lower demand globally while WagonR exports were up 36.11% to 49 units last month.

Renault Kwid (40 units) and Nissan Magnite (39 units) showed 91.01% and 90.05% YoY decline in exports respectively. The Maruti Brezza found 38 units exported last month relating to an 850% YoY growth. The export list also had XL6 (35 units), Jeep Compass (30 units), Scorpio (25 units), Kiger (20 units), Triber (18 units) and Bolero (10 units) each showing lower demand globally. There were also 10 units of the Trax shipped last month while XUV300 (8 units), Ignis (7 units), EC3 (4 units) and Basalt (4 units) saw YoY decline in exports with the list also showing off 1 unit each of the XUV400 and XUV3XO shipped last month.