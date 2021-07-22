Top 10 Car Exports June 2021 – Creta, Baleno, Vento (Alcazar 1 Unit Exported)

Car exports remained buoyant in June, registering an impressive YoY gain of 115.52%

A total of 52,935 units were exported in June 2021, as compared to 24,561 units in June last year. If we consider the top ten most exported cars, the list is dominated by Hyundai and Maruti.

While Hyundai has four cars in top ten, Maruti has three. Nissan, Volkswagen and Kia have one each in top ten list. All except Verna have positive YoY growth in June.

Nissan Sunny leads

Manufactured only for overseas markets, Nissan Sunny exports were at 4,310 units in June. YoY numbers have more than tripled, as compared to 1,327 units exported in June last year. Nissan Sunny share in exports was at 8.14% in June. Sunny was earlier available in India, but it was discontinued ahead of BS6 implementation. Nissan current portfolio has Kicks, Magnite SUVs and GT-R sports car.

Next in the list is Hyundai Creta with exports of 4,141 units in June. This is significantly higher than 154 units exported in June last year. Create share in exports is at 7.82%. As may be recalled, global markets were deeply impacted last year by first wave of pandemic. Production was also impacted in June last year due to lockdown and restrictions in various places. Creta is currently the top selling SUV in domestic market.

At number three is Maruti Baleno with exports of 3,901 units in June. Here again, YoY numbers are much higher in comparison to 512 units exported in June last year. Baleno share in exports is at 7.37%. In domestic market, it is possible that Maruti may introduce a diesel option for Baleno. Or a strong hybrid variant could also be in the works.

Volkswagen Vento takes fourth place with exports of 3,193 units in June. YoY growth is 26.41%, as compared to 2,526 units exported in June last year. Percentage share in exports is at 6.03%. In domestic market, Volkswagen may replace Vento with Virtus. The latter is bigger and better and has been spied testing on several occasions.

Next is Maruti Dzire with exports of 3,024 units in June. YoY numbers have more than tripled, as compared to 1,006 units exported in June last year. Share in exports is at 5.71%. Dzire will soon be available with factory fitted CNG kit. A test mule with emission equipment was spotted recently.

No Car Exports Jun-21 Jun-20 % 1 Sunny 4,310 1,327 224.79 2 Creta 4,141 154 2,589 3 Baleno 3,901 512 661.91 4 Vento 3,193 2,526 26.41 5 Dzire 3,024 1,006 200.60 6 Grand i10 2,999 767 291.00 7 Seltos 2,848 2,493 14.24 8 Spresso 2,674 939 184.77 9 Verna 2,463 2,542 -3.11 10 Aura 1,794 949 89.04 11 Brezza 1,761 14 12,479 12 Kwid 1,595 0 – 13 Sonet 1,557 0 – 14 Polo 1,324 596 122.15 15 Swift 1,253 640 95.78 16 Alto 1,192 534 123.22 17 EcoSport 1,165 2,936 -60.32 18 Triber 1,134 24 4,625 19 Santro 1,004 240 318.33 20 Magnite 990 0 – 21 City 926 0 – 22 Elite i20 828 583 42.02 23 Kuv100 786 124 533.87 24 Venue 748 46 1,526 25 Celerio 738 239 208.79 26 Jimny 732 0 – 27 Compass 697 469 48.61 28 Ertiga 518 116 346.55 29 Ciaz 502 56 796.43 30 Figo 294 245 20.00 31 Datsun GO 293 0 – 32 Eeco 285 14 1,936 33 WR-V 193 0 – 34 Freestyle 188 122 54.10 35 Scorpio 139 58 139.66 36 Amaze 122 0 – 37 Maxximo 112 10 1,020 38 Ignis 97 124 -21.77 39 WagonR 90 43 109.30 40 Kiger 88 0 – 41 Xuv500 79 9 777.78 42 Bolero 38 3 1,167 43 Kicks 38 0 – 44 Aspire 36 415 -91.33 45 GO + 24 47 -48.94 46 RediGO 8 0 – 47 S-Cross 7 1 600.00 48 XL6 4 7 -42.86 49 Xuv300 2 0 – 50 Alcazar 1 0 – 51 Beat 0 2,479 -100.00 52 Micra 0 753 -100.00 53 Xcent 0 219 -100.00 54 BR-V 0 142 -100.00 55 E2O 0 16 -100.00 56 Tuv300 0 8 -100.00 57 V-Cross 0 8 -100.00 58 Verito 0 6 -100.00 – Total 52,935 24,561 115.52

At number nine, Verna registered exports of 2,463 units in June. YoY de-growth is -3.11%, as compared to 2,542 units exported in June last year. Other cars in top ten include Hyundai Grand i10 (2,999 units), Kia Seltos (2,848), Maruti Spresso (2,674), and Hyundai Aura (1,794).

EcoSport Declines, Alcazar Enters

Surprisingly, exports of Ford EcoSport has declined for June 2021. Usually a regular feature in the top 10 list, in June 2021 EcoSport exports are down by over 60%. It now sits in the 17th position with 1,165 units exported.

New addition to the exports list is Alcazar. The newly launched 7 seater SUV from Hyundai, has commenced its exports in June 2021, with a single unit exported. In the coming months, we can expect the Alcazar to climb the list and enter the top 10 list. Hyundai may export the Alcazar to same markets as Creta.