Top 10 Car Exports June 2024 – Virtus, Sunny, Verna, Fronx, Elevate, Jimny

Volkswagen Virtus continued at No. 1, a position it commanded in June 2024, with significantly higher YoY and MoM exports

Indian car exports are mostly in the SUV range but more recently smaller passenger vehicles are also seeing outstanding demand globally. Leading players in global markets continue to be Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Nissan while more recently Volkswagen has been contributing huge numbers with its Virtus flagship luxury sedan being exported in large numbers.

Car Exports June 2024 – VW Virtus at No.1

Car exports surged by 32.42% YoY in June 2024 to 76,297 units, up from 57,616 units shipped in June 2023. This was a volume growth of 18,681 units. It was also remarkable growth on a MoM basis when compared to 53,991 units exported in May 2024. VW Virtus was the most exported in June 2024 with 6,349 units exported relating to a YoY growth of 191.10%. Nissan Sunny exports also saw a remarkable improvement on a YoY basis by 110.36% to 5,970 units, up from 2,838 units shipped in June 2023 while Verna exports dipped by 3.87% YoY to 5,416 units.

Maruti Fronx has reported the highest YoY growth in terms of exports. When compared to 556 units shipped in June 2023, exports surged to 5,154 units in the past month relating to an 826.98% YoY growth. Maruti Suzuki had the Baleno on this list at No. 5 with a 47.04% YoY improvement in exports to 4,645 units. It was followed by the DZire with 4,576 units shipped last month and a 72.61% YoY growth. Also from the Maruti stables was the Jimny, which though not seeing much demand in domestic markets, has appeared to have captured attention globally with 4,121 units shipped last month.

Honda Elevate SUV exports stood at 4,108 units while Hyundai Grand i10 shipped out 3,704 units in the past month relating to a 5.38% YoY growth. Taigun also saw a 308.64% YoY growth in exports to 3,122 units in June 2024 from just 764 units shipped in the same month last year. Positive sales were also reported for the Grand Vitara and S-Presso of which 3,091 units and 2,945 units were exported respectively.

No Car Exports Jun-24 Jun-23 Diff Growth % YoY Share % June 24 1 Virtus 6,349 2,181 4,168 191.10 8.32 2 Sunny 5,970 2,838 3,132 110.36 7.82 3 Verna 5,416 5,634 -218 -3.87 7.10 4 Fronx 5,154 556 4,598 826.98 6.76 5 Baleno 4,645 3,159 1,486 47.04 6.09 6 Dzire 4,576 2,651 1,925 72.61 6.00 7 Jimny 4,121 0 4,121 – 5.40 8 Elevate 4,108 0 4,108 – 5.38 9 Grand i10 3,704 3,515 189 5.38 4.85 10 Taigun 3,122 764 2,358 308.64 4.09 11 Grand Vitara 3,091 1,614 1,477 91.51 4.05 12 Spresso 2,945 2,577 368 14.28 3.86 13 Aura 2,700 2,703 -3 -0.11 3.54 14 Ertiga 2,463 1,128 1,335 118.35 3.23 15 Magnite 2,207 444 1,763 397.07 2.89 16 HyRyder 1,722 1,371 351 25.60 2.26 17 Sonet 1,396 5,166 -3,770 -72.98 1.83 18 Carens 1,092 708 384 54.24 1.43 19 Alcazar 1,044 1,193 -149 -12.49 1.37 20 Venue 1,015 1,511 -496 -32.83 1.33 21 Celerio 893 2,627 -1,734 -66.01 1.17 22 Eeco 852 452 400 88.50 1.12 23 Ciaz 839 1,001 -162 -16.18 1.10 24 Kwid 835 205 630 307.32 1.09 25 City 774 1,928 -1,154 -59.85 1.01 26 Kiger 718 1,142 -424 -37.13 0.94 27 Seltos 718 2,844 -2,126 -74.75 0.94 28 Swift 606 3,509 -2,903 -82.73 0.79 29 Alto 477 270 207 76.67 0.63 30 i20 410 851 -441 -51.82 0.54 31 Creta 406 193 213 110.36 0.53 32 C3 Aircross 323 0 323 – 0.42 33 Kuv100 228 442 -214 -48.42 0.30 34 Triber 228 272 -44 -16.18 0.30 35 Kushaq 221 198 23 11.62 0.29 36 Meridian 198 285 -87 -30.53 0.26 37 Xuv300 196 357 -161 -45.10 0.26 38 Scorpio 108 412 -304 -73.79 0.14 39 Amaze 90 180 -90 -50.00 0.12 40 Xuv700 82 164 -82 -50.00 0.11 41 C3 67 0 67 – 0.09 42 Brezza 50 6 44 733.33 0.07 43 Maxximo 35 20 15 75.00 0.05 44 Compass 28 328 -300 -91.46 0.04 45 XL6 23 31 -8 -25.81 0.03 46 Basalt 16 0 16 – 0.02 47 WagonR 12 27 -15 -55.56 0.02 48 Ignis 9 128 -119 -92.97 0.01 49 Exter 5 0 5 – 0.01 50 Bolero 5 26 -21 -80.77 0.01 51 XUV 3XO 2 0 2 – 0.00 52 XUV400 1 0 1 – 0.00 53 EC3 1 5 -4 -80.00 0.00 54 Invicto 1 0 1 – 0.00 – Total 76,297 57,616 18,681 32.42 100.00

The export list also had the Aura with a marginal decline in exports to 2,700 units while exports of Maruti Ertiga (2,463 units), Nissan Magnite (2,207 units) and Toyota HyRyder (1,722 units) each reported outstanding YoY growth. This export list also included Kia Sonet (1,396 units), Carens (1,092 units), Alcazar (1,044 units) and Venue (1,015 units) out of which it was only the Carens that has seen YoY improvement in exports while other suffered lower demand.

Sub-1000 Unit Car Exports June 2024

With exports unable to surpass the 1000 unit mark was the Celerio (893 units), Eeco van (852 units) and Ciaz (839 units). There was also the Renault Kwid which has seen a 307.32% YoY improvement in exports to 835 units in June 2024 from 205 units shipped in June 2023. Suffering YoY decline in exports were Honda City (774 units), Kiger (718 units), Seltos (718 units) and Swift (606 units). Alto exports were up 76.67% to 477 units while Hyundai i20 fell in the red by 51.82% to 410 units shipped last month.

Creta exports surged 110.36% YoY to 406 units while there were also 323 units of the C3 Aircross shipped last month. The list also included Mahindra KUV100 (228 units), Triber (228 units), Kushaq (221 units), Meridian (198 units), XUV300 (196 units) and Scorpio (108 units). Out of these, it was only the Kushaq to post positive YoY growth.

With exports in the sub-100 unit mark were Amaze (90 units), XUV700 (82 units) AND Citroën C3 (67 units). Brezza exports saw a 733.33% YoY improvement to 50 units shipped last month from just 6 units exported in June 2023. Maxximo (35 units), Jeep Compass (28 units), XL6 (23 units), Basalt (16 units) and WagonR (12 units) were also lower down on this list. Ignis (9 units), Exter (5 units), Bolero (5 units), XUV3XO (2 units) along with 1 unit each of XUV400, EC3 and Invicto also found mention on this export list of June 2024.