Top 10 Car Exports March 2022 – Dzire, Swift, Seltos, Ertiga, Sonet

Passenger vehicle exports increased 54.75 percent in March 2022 with Maruti Suzuki having 9 of its models in the top 25 list

Total passenger vehicle exports stood at 61,270 units in March 2022. This was a YoY increase of 54.75 percent over 39,592 units exported in March 2021 leading to a 21,678 unit volume growth. Tata Motors car exports data is not available, and is not included in the list.

Maruti DZire was the most exported car last month. Exports stood at 6,578 units, up 437.86 percent over 1,223 units shipped in March 2021. This was a difference of 5,355 units while the DZire sub compact sedan commanded a 10.74 percent share in total exports.

Top 10 Car Exports March 2022

At No. 2 on the list of exports was the Maruti Swift. Exports stood at 4,962 units in the past month, up 262.98 percent over 1,367 units shipped in March 2021. The Swift current holds on to an 8.10 percent share. Volkswagen Vento was next in line with 4,484 units shipped in March 2022. This led to a 201.95 percent YoY growth over 1,485 units sold in March 2021.

Nissan sunny exports were also high up on the list at No. 4 with 4,280 units sold in March 2022, but suffered a de-growth of 13.38 percent over 4,941 units sold in March 2021. Kia Seltos shipments stood at 3,300 units in the past month, leading to a 8.59 percent YoY growth over 3,039 units sold in March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki once again entered the list with the S-Presso, of which 3,050 units were exported in March 2022, up 13.89 percent from 2,678 units shipped in March 2021. The Ertiga followed in quick succession with 2,717 units exported last month. This was a 600.26 percent increase over just 388 units shipped in March 2021. Maruti launched the new Ertiga last week.

Hyundai Verna saw 2,282 units exported last month, up 56.09 percent over 1,462 units shipped in March 2021. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is also in the making and spied testing with significant feature updates. Kia Sonet shipments stood at 2,154 units in March 2022, leading to a34.79 percent YoY growth over 1,598 units sold in March 2021.

Renault Kiger, Honda City and Maruti Celerio

Lower down the order was the Renault Kiger (1,993 units), Honda City (1,929 units) and Maruti Celerio (1,902 units). Hyundai Creta exports dipped 48.68 percent to 1,833 units in March 2022, down from 3,572 units shipped in March 2021 while Maruti Ciaz saw its exports increase 410.48 percent to 1,802 units, up from just 353 units sold in March 2021.

No Car Exports Mar-22 Mar-21 Growth % YoY 1 Dzire 6,578 1,223 437.86 2 Swift 4,962 1,367 262.98 3 Vento 4,484 1,485 201.95 4 Sunny 4,280 4,941 -13.38 5 Seltos 3,300 3,039 8.59 6 Spresso 3,050 2,678 13.89 7 Ertiga 2,717 388 600.26 8 Verna 2,282 1,462 56.09 9 Sonet 2,154 1,598 34.79 10 Kiger 1,993 0 – 11 City 1,929 967 99.48 12 Celerio 1,902 683 178.48 13 Creta 1,833 3,572 -48.68 14 Ciaz 1,802 353 410.48 15 Vitara Brezza 1,715 855 100.58 16 Jimny 1,711 407 320.39 17 Grand i10 1,663 2,711 -38.66 18 Aura 1,633 725 125.24 19 Polo 1,392 84 1557.14 20 Santro 1,329 1,258 5.64 21 Taigun 1,056 0 – 22 Venue 907 979 -7.35 23 Baleno 884 1,859 -52.45 24 Kwid 723 674 7.27 25 Triber 655 486 34.77 26 Magnite 644 107 501.87 27 Elite i20 606 1,154 -47.49 28 Kuv100 560 118 374.58 29 Alto 545 1,055 -48.34 30 Alcazar 434 0 – 31 Xuv300 258 32 706.25 32 Jeep Compass 246 3 8100.00 33 Amaze 187 2 9250.00 34 Scorpio 183 9 1933.33 35 WR-V 123 100 23.00 36 Ignis 106 243 -56.38 37 WagonR 100 81 23.46 38 S-Cross 97 37 162.16 39 Carens 73 0 – 40 Kicks 37 12 208.33 41 Hector 24 0 – 42 Maxximo 23 106 -78.30 43 Hi-Lander 21 0 – 44 Datsun Redi-GO 16 14 14.29 45 Bolero 14 22 -36.36 46 Gurkha 13 0 – 47 Eeco 9 176 -94.89 48 Fortuner 6 0 – 49 XL6 5 3 66.67 50 V-Cross 4 52 -92.31 51 Xuv500 2 106 -98.11 52 Ford Ecosport 0 2,051 -100.00 53 Xcent 0 160 -100.00 54 Datsun GO 0 139 -100.00 55 GO + 0 12 -100.00 56 MU-X 0 4 -100.00 – Total 61,270 39,592 54.75

Maruti Vitara Brezza and Jimny exports also increased substantially to 1,715 units and 1,711 units respectively though Hyundai saw the exports of Grand i10 dip 38.66 percent to 1,663 units in the past month. Aura (1,633 units), Polo (1,392 units), Santro (1,329 units) and Taigun (1,056 units) followed along with the Venue (907 units), Maruti Baleno (884 units) and Renault Kwid (723 units). There were also 655 units of the Triber and 644 units of the Magnite shipped last month while Elite i20 shipments stood at 606 units and KUV100 at 560 units.