Top 10 Car Exports May 2022 – Swift, Brezza, Dzire, Sonet, City

Maruti Suzuki had 5 of its models on the list out of top 10 cars exported in May 2022

Passenger vehicle sales, both domestic and exports, moved up by a significant margin in May 2022 when compared against a pandemic-marred low base of May 2021. It may be recalled that India was under the second wave of pandemic in May 2021 and was in lockdown mode. However, over the past few months, the economy has opened up and demand for vehicles has improved, even as the industry is still facing shortage of semiconductor chips relating to long waiting periods.

Top 10 Car Exports May 2022

Total passenger vehicle exports in May 2022 stood at 56,888 units, up 78.84 percent over 31,810 units shipped in May 2021. This was a volume growth of 25,078 units. India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) commanded this list with the Swift 5 seater hatchback exports of 6,347 units in May 2022. This was a 468.73 percent YoY growth over 1,116 units exported in May 2021 relating to volume increase of 5,231 units, while commanding an 11.16 percent share.

Nissan Sunny was the No. 2 most exported car last month with 5,062 units being shipped, up 84266.67 percent over just 6 units exported in May 2021. This mid-sized sedan currently holds an 8.90 percent share.

Maruti Suzuki claimed the next 4 spots on the list with Brezza, of which 4,473 units were exported in the past month, up 814.72 percent over 489 units shipped in May 2021. Exports of Baleno stood at 4,214 units, up 66.50 percent YoY over 2,531 units exported in May 2021 relating to a 1,683 unit volume growth and 7.41 percent share. There was also S-Presso and DZire at No. 5 and 6 with exports of 3,692 units and 3,672 units respectively, up 80.27 percent and 111.40 percent over 2,048 units and 1,737 units shipped in May 2021.

Kia India has been seeing outstanding demand for the Sonet both in domestic markets and exports. The Sonet recently crossed the 1.5 lakh unit milestone in just under 2 years. Exports of the Sonet in the past month stood at 3,326 units, up 35.20 YoY over 2,460 units sold in May 2021. The Sonet currently holds a 5.85 percent share on the export list.

Verna, Vento, City, Jimny – May 2022 Exports

Hyundai Verna was at no. 8 with exports of 2,838 units, up 102.57 percent over 1,401 units exported in May 2021. It was followed by VW Vento at No. 9 of which 2,456 units were shipped in the past month, up from 2,787 units shipped in May 2021. The 10th best exported car in May 2022 was Honda City with 1,995 units shipped in the past month, up 1008.33 percent over 180 units exported in May 2021.

Lower down the order was also Renault Kiger (1,763 units), Hyundai Santro (1,573 units), Grand i10 (1,551 units) and the Creta (1,517 units). Kia Seltos was at No. 15 with 1,471 units exported in May 2022. It was however, the highest exported model in April 2022 when 5,376 units were shipped, relating to a MoM de-growth.

No Car Exports May-22 May-21 Growth % YoY 1 Swift 6,347 1,116 468.73 2 Sunny 5,062 6 84266.67 3 Vitara Brezza 4,473 489 814.72 4 Baleno 4,214 2,531 66.50 5 Spresso 3,692 2,048 80.27 6 Dzire 3,672 1,737 111.40 7 Sonet 3,326 2,460 35.20 8 Verna 2,838 1,401 102.57 9 Vento 2,456 2,787 -11.88 10 City 1,995 180 1008.33 11 Kiger 1,763 42 4097.62 12 Santro 1,573 326 382.52 13 Grand i10 1,551 1,508 2.85 14 Creta 1,517 914 65.97 15 Seltos 1,471 1,874 -21.50 16 Celerio 1,364 466 192.70 17 Jimny 1,253 997 25.68 18 Kwid 1,010 73 1283.56 19 Triber 992 308 222.08 20 Ertiga 756 479 57.83 21 Alto 635 706 -10.06 22 Magnite 631 285 121.40 23 Carens 579 0 – 24 Venue 553 110 402.73 25 Alcazar 485 0 – 26 Polo 418 2,625 -84.08 27 Ciaz 374 530 -29.43 28 Kuv100 357 529 -32.51 29 Aura 315 1,196 -73.66 30 Jeep Compass 248 397 -37.53 31 Ignis 169 40 322.50 32 Hi-Lander 160 0 – 33 Xuv300 158 1 15700.00 34 Taigun 141 0 – 35 Elite i20 138 247 -44.13 36 Scorpio 79 98 -19.39 37 S-Cross 46 8 475.00 38 V-Cross 34 0 – 39 Eeco 23 0 – 40 Fortuner 18 0 – 41 Jazz 1 0 – 42 WR-V 1 55 -98.18 43 Ford Ecosport 0 2,925 -100.00 44 Amaze 0 150 -100.00 45 Xuv500 0 85 -100.00 46 Bolero 0 42 -100.00 47 Maxximo 0 33 -100.00 48 Duster 0 6 -100.00 – Total 56,888 31,810 78.84

Maruti Celerio (1,364 units), Jimny (1,253 units), Renault Kwid (1,010 units) and Triber (992 units) also found mention on this list along with Maruti Ertiga (756 units), Alto (635 units) and the Nissan Magnite (631 units). There were also 576 units of recently launched Kia Carens, 553 units of Hyundai Venue and 485 units of Alcazar exported last month. Polo (418 units), Ciaz (374 units), KUV100 (357 units), Aura (315 units) and Jeep Compass (248 units) were also among the exported models from India, even though each of these posted a YoY de-growth. Mahindra noted outstanding growth in export numbers of the XUV300 which increased 15700 percent from 1 unit shipped in May 2021 to 158 units in the past month.