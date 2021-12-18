Top 10 Car Exports Nov 2021 – Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Creta, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki’s stronghold in the top 10 list of car exports continues to rise in Nov 2021

In the past few months overall export numbers of Maruti Suzuki have risen considerably. In the Top 10 list, we have 5 models from Maruti Suzuki, 3 from Hyundai, and 1 each from Kia and Nissan. In case you might think that this has started to replicate the Domestic Car Sales tally, we would like to reiterate that this report is regarding Car Exports!

Top 10 Car Exports Nov 2021 – Dzire at top

Maruti Dzire recorded a strong 371% (YoY) increase in its export numbers and climbed to the top spot with total exports of 5,856 units. Dzire’s cousin, the Swift too recorded a 303% growth and settled with a market share of 8%. Interestingly, Dzire and Swift, managed to grab a 21% market share of the overall Indian Car Export market for the month of Nov’21.

Maruti Baleno too did well and managed to register exports of 3,359 units. Hyundai’s Creta came at the 4th spot with a marginal YOY decline of 15%. Nissan’s Sunny, which sometimes has been one of the most exported car from the country managed a healthy 5% increase in its Export numbers.

Like the Creta, Hyundai’s Verna too recorded a 12% decline in its exports. Kia’s Seltos managed to grab the 7th spot on the list and hold a market share of 5% in Exports. Below is the full list of cars exported from India in Nov 2021.

Like most Hyundais, exports for Grand i10 also declined on a YOY basis and the hatchback could register exports of 2,202 units. Suzuki’s Brezza recorded a phenomenal ~500% increase in its sales on YOY basis and settled at the 9th spot with total exports of 1,825 units. Alto too doubled its export numbers and managed to grab a market share of 3.8% .

The next set of cars in the export list include models like Suzuki Jimny, Honda City, Suzuki S Presso, Hyundai Aura, Renault Kwid, Kia Sonet, VW Vento, Maruti Ertiga, Hyundai Santro and Renault Triber.

Middle Order

Models which took the spots between the 21st and 30th spot include Kiger from Renault, Suzuki Ciaz, Nissan Magnite, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra KUV 100, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Ignis and Hyundai Elite i20. Exports for Ciaz had gone up by 1560% on a YoY basis in Nov’21, which made Ciaz the model with fastest growth in Exports.

No Car Exports Nov-21 Nov-20 % 1 Dzire 5,856 1,243 371.12 2 Swift 3,623 898 303.45 3 Baleno 3,359 2,527 32.92 4 Creta 2,472 2,910 -15.05 5 Sunny 2,379 2,265 5.03 6 Verna 2,374 2,698 -12.01 7 Seltos 2,308 2,184 5.68 8 Grand i10 2,202 2,269 -2.95 9 Brezza 1,825 305 498.36 10 Alto 1,700 845 101.18 11 Jimny 1,617 0 – 12 City 1,390 0 – 13 Spresso 1,370 2,073 -33.91 14 Aura 1,351 994 35.92 15 Kwid 1,269 679 86.89 16 Sonet 1,216 960 26.67 17 Vento 1,173 1,322 -11.27 18 Ertiga 821 145 466.21 19 Santro 733 209 250.72 20 Triber 718 730 -1.64 21 Kiger 696 0 – 22 Ciaz 681 41 1560.98 23 Magnite 565 0 – 24 Compass 555 287 93.38 25 Alcazar 403 0 – 26 Kuv100 321 254 26.38 27 Venue 246 508 -51.57 28 Scorpio 207 45 360.00 29 Ignis 151 77 96.10 30 Elite i20 128 682 -81.23 31 Maxximo 100 63 58.73 32 Bolero 98 29 237.93 33 Eeco 78 123 -36.59 34 WagonR 61 70 -12.86 35 Amaze 57 5 1040.00 36 Celerio 50 602 -91.69 37 Xuv300 30 10 200.00 38 Hi-Lander 30 0 – 39 Fortuner 29 0 – 40 Kicks 10 6 66.67 41 Polo 7 740 -99.05 42 S-Cross 6 5 20.00 43 EcoSport 0 4,857 -100.00 44 Beat 0 4,109 -100.00 45 Xcent 0 130 -100.00 46 GO + 0 121 -100.00 47 GO 0 93 -100.00 48 V-Cross 0 91 -100.00 49 Xuv500 0 66 -100.00 50 WR-V 0 26 -100.00 51 XL6 0 3 -100.00 52 Tuv300 0 1 -100.00 – Total 44,265 38,300 15.57

Interestingly, the worst decline in exports was for Celerio as the model recoded 91% degrowth over last year. This could be because of the logistical challenges associated with the introduction of the new generation Celerio in the country. It isn’t clear if the exports were of the previous gen Celerio or the 2021 Celrio.

Most Hyundai models have recorded a decline in their export numbers. This could be governed by the fact that most of these models have a long waiting period in the domestic market as well. Hyundai’s Team would have wanted to prioritize the Domestic market rather than focusing on exports.

Export numbers for Maruti have shot through the roof, when comparing on a Year on Year basis. Most Suzuki models have registered strong double/triple digits increase in exports on a YoY basis. Some new entrants in the export list vs last year include models like Suzuki Jimny, Honda City, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Alcazar, Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu Hi Lander.