Top 10 Car Exports Oct 2022 – Baleno, Swift, Seltos, Magnite, Grand i10

Even though Nissan Sunny is discontinued here in India, it is the second-highest exported car from the country

Topping the car exports for October 2022, we have Dzire and Sunny with 5,955 and 4,570 vehicles shipped and registered 5.66% and 93.97% YoY growth. Suzuki Dzire holds 12.49% of total exports, and Sunny holds 9.59%. Baleno and Swift exports dropped YoY by 26.28% and 22.35% respectively as they shipped 3,698 and 3,088 units last month.

Kia Seltos and Hyundai Verna shipped 3,040 and 2,694 units last month respectively. Seltos saw 0.43% YoY growth, and Verna saw 49.92% YoY growth. Nissan Magnite and Hyundai i10 managed to find 2,384 and 2,300 buyers overseas and their numbers grew by 273.67% and 150% YoY over figures registered a year ago.

Car Exports For October 2022

Suzuki Celerio and Ciaz shipped 1,948 units and 1,713 units in October 2022 and Ciaz registered 223.82% YoY growth as well. Now that the top 10 car exports for October 2022 are out of the way, Creta and Alto shipped 1,697 and 1,691 units last month respectively. Creta’s exports grew by just 2.11% YoY, while Alto’s grew by 151.64% YoY.

VW Taigun, Honda City, Hyundai Aura, and Kia Sonet shipped 1,581 vehicles, 1,472 vehicles, 1,450 vehicles and 1,123 vehicles respectively and took 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th spots on car exports for October 2022 respectively. Aura and Sonet registered 83.31% and 15.3% YoY growth respectively, City declined by 4.48% YoY and lost 69 (nice) vehicles in volume YoY.

Talking about cars that shipped below a thousand units last month, we have Hyundai Alcazar, VW Virtus, Suzuki Ertiga and Hyundai i20 at 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th spots respectively. They managed to score 819, 775, 688 and 547 units last month respectively. Alcazar and i20 numbers grew by 146.69% and 81.13% YoY respectively.

By shipping 542 and 539 units, Kia Carens and Suzuki Jimny’s numbers crossed 500 mark and despite being a popular product, Jimny saw a decline of 69.72% YoY. Vehicles whose exports stood below 500 include Hyundai Venue at 498, Renault Kwid at 450, Mahindra XUV300 at 448, and Suzuki Ignis at 299 units. Of these, Ignis registered the highest growth of 187.5% YoY.

Suzuki S-Presso, Isuzu Hi-Lander, Jeep Compass and Mahindra KUV100 shipped 277, 242, 169 and 165 units respectively and of these, Hi-lander registered the highest growth of 1513% YoY, while the rest saw a serious decline in YoY analysis. Renault Triber and Honda Amaze shipped 120 and 118 units respectively and registered 29.03% YoY growth and 9.23% YoY decline respectively. Jeep Meridian and Renault Kiger shipped 112 and 109 units respectively and Kiger saw a 65.51% YoY decline over October 2021.

No Car Exports Oct-22 Oct-21 Growth % YoY 1 Dzire 5,955 5,636 5.66 2 Sunny 4,570 2,356 93.97 3 Baleno 3,698 5,016 -26.28 4 Swift 3,088 3,977 -22.35 5 Seltos 3,040 3,027 0.43 6 Verna 2,694 1,797 49.92 7 Magnite 2,384 638 273.67 8 Grand i10 2,300 920 150.00 9 Celerio 1,948 0 – 10 Ciaz 1,713 529 223.82 11 Creta 1,697 1,662 2.11 12 Alto 1,691 672 151.64 13 Taigun 1,581 0 – 14 City 1,472 1,541 -4.48 15 Aura 1,450 791 83.31 16 Sonet 1,123 974 15.30 17 Alcazar 819 332 146.69 18 Virtus 775 0 – 19 Ertiga 688 817 -15.79 20 i20 547 302 81.13 21 Carens 542 0 – 22 Jimny 539 1,762 -69.41 23 Venue 498 253 96.84 24 Kwid 450 250 80.00 25 Xuv300 448 0 – 26 Ignis 299 104 187.50 27 Spresso 277 1,104 -74.91 28 Hi-Lander 242 15 1513.33 29 Compass 169 660 -74.39 30 Kuv100 165 545 -69.72 31 Triber 120 93 29.03 32 Amaze 118 130 -9.23 33 Meridian 112 0 – 34 Kiger 109 316 -65.51 35 WR-V 88 60 46.67 36 Xuv500 79 14 464.29 37 Kushaq 64 0 – 38 Xuv700 35 0 – 39 Brezza 28 1,287 -97.82 40 XL6 20 0 – 41 Hector 12 0 – 42 V-Cross 6 0 – 43 Bolero 5 5 0.00 44 S-Cross 1 1 0.00 45 Eeco 1 165 -99.39 46 Vento 0 1,014 -100.00 47 Santro 0 478 -100.00 48 Scorpio 0 233 -100.00 49 Maxximo 0 143 -100.00 50 WagonR 0 16 -100.00 51 Kicks 0 16 -100.00 52 Fortuner 0 9 -100.00 53 Datsun GO 0 3 -100.00 54 Verito 0 2 -100.00 55 Polo 0 1 -100.00 – Total 47,660 39,666 20.15

Sub 100

Some of the vehicles in car exports for October 2022 fell below 100 units. Honda WR-V, Mahindra XUV500, Skoda Kushaq and Mahindra XUV700 took 35th, 36th, 37th and 38th spots by managing to ship out 88, 79,64 and 35 units respectively. Brezza and XL6 from Suzuki managed to ship out 28 and 20 units only.

MG Hector, Isuzu V-Cross, and Mahindra Bolero managed to only garner demand overseas for 12, 6 and 5 units respectively. Suzuki S-Cross and Eeco’s exports stood at just 1 unit each. In total, car exports for October 2022 stood at 47,660 units and exports grew by 20.15% YoY. Volume gain stood at 7,994 units over 39,666 units shipped in October 2021.