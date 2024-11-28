Top 10 Car Exports Oct 2024 – Fronx, Jimny, i10, Verna, Elevate, HyRyder, Sunny

Car exports in Oct 2024 improved by 14.11% with the Fronx subcompact crossover SUV as the new leader

India is a significant player in the auto export market with both passenger and commercial vehicles and across two and three wheeler segments, being shipped across over 100 countries across the globe. Among the many automakers in India, Maruti and Hyundai are two of the leading exporters in the four wheeler segment. Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor dominate the 2W export market. In October 2024, car exports from India increased to 61,530 units, up 14.11% on a YoY basis. This was over 53,920 units shipped in Oct 2023. It related to a volume growth of 7,610 units.

Car Exports Oct 2024 – Maruti Fronx Leads

Maruti Fronx, a subcompact crossover SUV, launched in April 2023, has emerged as the highest exported car in October 2024. Its exports improved by 210.91% to 7,070 units, up from 2,274 units exported in Oct 2023 to command an 11.49% share on this list. This was also a significant MoM improvement in export numbers from 5,200 units shipped in Sept 2024. Maruti Jimny, which has not really found much precedence from buyers in India, has been well received in global markets. Its exports were up 201.56% on a YoY basis to 5,802 units, up from 1,924 units exported in Oct 2023. This was a volume growth of 3,878 units to command a 9.43% share in total exports.

Hyundai Grand i10 was at No. 3 with 4,707 unit exports last month, a 35.49% YoY growth from 3,474 units shipped in Oct 2023. The Verna also saw increased exports by 26.70% to 4,641 units in Oct 2024 from 3,663 units exported in the same month last year. The Grand i10 and Verna currently holds a 7.65% and 7.54% share on this list. Two models from Maruti Suzuki came in next. The Dzire saw a 131.22% YoY increase in exports to 4,525 units while Baleno exports dipped by 4.83% to 4,373 units. The new Maruti Dzire could significantly add to even higher exports with official launch having taken place on 11th November 2024.

Honda Elevate has received overwhelming response globally. Sales were up 17212.50% on a YoY basis to 4,155 units in Oct 2024, from just 24 units shipped in the same month last year. This was a volume growth of 4,131 units. The Maruti Swift also saw improved demand with 3,454 units exported last month, a 27.03% YoY increase from 2,719 units exported in Oct 2023. Toyota HyRyder exports also went up by 102.47% to 2,707 units while Nissan Sunny, a No. 1 exported model in Sept 2024 fell to a No. 10 spot on this list. Sunny exports were down 18.28% to 2,441 units in Oct 2024 from 2,987 units shipped in Oct 2023. Hyundai Aura too suffered a YoY setback in export figures to 2,173 units, down 38.37% over 3,526 units shipped in Oct 2023.

Maruti Ertiga (1,599 units) and Celerio (1,485 units) both received improved demand by 45.76% and 20.83% respectively. The Spresso (1,435 units) and Kia Sonet (1,427 units) suffered a YoY setback by 38.60% and 40.44% respectively while Maruti Eeco exports grew by 24.48% YoY to 1,078 units. There were 866 units of the Eeco shipped in Oct 2023.

Sub-1000 Unit Car Exports Oct 2024

With export figures in the sub-1000 unit segment was the Hyundai Exter. Exports stood at 919 units with the Exter commanding a 1.49% share. Ciaz exports were up 83.40% to 917 units while G Vitara exports fell by 59.21% to 680 units. There was also the Hyundai Creta on this list with 654 unit exports that saw a 219.02% YoY improvement from 205 units exported in Oct 2023.

Mahindra XUV3XO (590 units), Citroen C3 (547 units) were relatively new comers to this export list. Lower down the order, exports of i20 (512 units), Venue (501 units), Carens (436 units) and Alcazar (403 units) each suffered a YoY decline. However, Alto exports were up 125.84% to 402 units over 178 units shipped in Oct 2023. The list also included the City (378 units), C3 Aircross (259 units), XUV700 (240 units) Seltos (179 units), XUV300 (136 units) and Meridian (135 units).

Skoda Kushaq exports improved by 404.35% to 116 units while Scorpio exports were up by 45.45% to 96 units. Jeep Compass sales were down 33.03% to 73 units while there was improved demand for the Maruti Brezza, exports of which surged by 129.03% to 71 units in the past month. Ignis too saw a 4.69% improvement to 67 units. The list also included the XL6 (46 units), Maxximo (39 units), WagonR (23 units), Kiger (20 units), Magnite (8 units), Bolero (5 units), Triber (5 units) and Amaze (1 unit).