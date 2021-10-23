Top 10 Car Exports Sep 2021 – Verna, Dzire, Baleno, Creta, Vento, Seltos

Car exports stayed buoyant in September, registering sizeable gain of 36.96% in YoY terms

A total of 53,586 units were exported in September 2021, as compared to 39,126 units in the corresponding period last year. Hyundai has three cars in top ten list whereas Maruti Suzuki has two. Other carmakers Nissan, Volkswagen, Honda, Renault and Kia have one car each.

In the top ten, only Seltos has negative YoY growth. Maruti Spresso falls in a similar category if we consider the top twenty most exported cars. Missing in action is Ford that had earlier stopped production for domestic market. Ford cars like EcoSport, Figo and Aspire have zero exports in September 2021.

Car Exports Sep 2021 – Verna leads

Hyundai Verna has registered impressive YoY gain of 64.14%. A total of 4,604 units were exported in September 2021, as compared to 2,805 units in September last year. Share in exports is at 8.59%. In domestic market, Verna competes with the likes of Honda City and Maruti Ciaz. Verna had received an update earlier this year in May. One key update was support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for S+ and SX trims.

At number two is Maruti Dzire with exports of 4,277 units in September. YoY growth is 354.52%, as compared to 941 units in September last year. Share in exports is at 7.98%. Last month, India-spec Dzire was updated with Suzuki Connect telematics. Other Maruti cars like Brezza and Swift have also received this update. The connectivity platform allows users to access a range of smart features such as live vehicle tracking, remote access, geofencing, navigation, and intrusion alert.

Nissan Sunny is third with exports of 3,891 units in September. Share in exports is at 7.26%. Maruti Baleno is next with exports of 3,231 units in September. YoY growth is up by 41.40%, as compared to 2,285 units in September last year. Share in exports is at 6.03%.

In India, Baleno is expected to be launched in its new-gen avatar soon. A range of cosmetic enhancements and new features are likely. The hatch could get a new touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.

Hyundai Creta is fifth with exports of 2,879 units in September. YoY growth is 6.16%, as compared to 2,712 units in September last year. Share in exports is at 5.37%. Creta will soon be getting an update in global markets. 2022 facelift Creta will be launched in India next year. The focus will be on cosmetic enhancements across exteriors and interiors. Some new features could also be added.

No Car Exports Sep-21 Sep-20 % 1 Verna 4,604 2,805 64.14 2 Dzire 4,277 941 354.52 3 Sunny 3,891 0 – 4 Baleno 3,231 2,285 41.40 5 Creta 2,879 2,712 6.16 6 Vento 2,870 2,259 27.05 7 City 2,703 30 8,910 8 Kwid 2,436 127 1,818 9 Seltos 2,154 5,176 -58.38 10 Grand i10 2,034 1,173 73.40 11 Swift 1,950 412 373.30 12 Magnite 1,682 0 – 13 Jimny 1,670 0 – 14 Spresso 1,596 2,621 -39.11 15 Triber 1,593 133 1,098 16 Sonet 1,398 38 3,579 17 Kiger 1,394 0 – 18 Polo 1,344 274 390.51 19 Brezza 1,296 84 1,443 20 Ciaz 1,099 126 772.22 21 Ertiga 1,070 243 340.33 22 Venue 1,016 519 95.76 23 Santro 897 611 46.81 24 Alto 843 609 38.42 25 Aura 807 1,102 -26.77 26 Compass 693 925 -25.08 27 Kuv100 458 517 -11.41 28 Elite i20 316 678 -53.39 29 Datsun GO 257 46 458.70 30 Amaze 171 0 – 31 Alcazar 151 0 – 32 Xuv500 123 32 284.38 33 Scorpio 121 68 77.94 34 WagonR 104 0 – 35 WR-V 90 66 36.36 36 Eeco 89 35 154.29 37 Maxximo 56 45 24.44 38 Hi-Lander 45 0 – 39 RedGO 40 40 – 40 Kicks 34 90 -62.22 41 Fortuner 31 0 – 42 Celerio 26 318 -91.82 43 XL6 21 0 – 44 Ignis 12 73 -83.56 45 S-Cross 11 0 – 46 Xuv300 3 15 -80.00 47 EcoSport 0 6,203 -100.00 48 Beat 0 4,990 -100.00 49 Figo 0 532 -100.00 50 BR-V 0 74 -100.00 51 Bolero Power+ 0 35 -100.00 52 Go+ 0 35 -100.00 53 Thar 0 20 -100.00 54 Aspire 0 9 -100.00 – Total 53,586 39,126 36.96

Seltos exports down

Placed at 9th position, Kia Seltos has registered a drop of -58.38%. A total of 2,154 units were exported in September 2021, as compared to 5,176 units in September last year. Percentage share in exports is at 4.02%. Other cars in top ten export list include Volkswagen Vento (2,870 units), Honda City (2,703), Renault Kwid (2,436), and Hyundai Grand i10 (2,034).

Among these, City is the biggest gainer in percentage terms. City exports have increased from 30 units in September last year to 2,703 units in September 2021. Share in exports is at 5.04%. Other notable contributors in the car exports list outside top 10 includes Swift, Magnite, Jimny, Triber, Sonet, Kiger, Polo, Brezza, Ciaz, Venue. Most expensive cars exported from India includes Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Alcazar, etc.