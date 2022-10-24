Top 10 Car Exports Sep 2022 – Verna, Dzire, Seltos, Creta, Brezza

Car exports in September were at 51,223 units, which is negative growth of -4.41% in comparison to 53,586 units in September 2021

Carmakers like Maruti, Hyundai and Kia continue to dominate exports in September. In the top ten, Maruti has four cars, Hyundai has three, Kia two and Nissan one (Sunny). With the exception of Verna, Dzire and Creta, all other cars in top ten have registered positive YoY growth. Collective share in exports of top ten cars in the list is more than 65%.

Other cars in the Car Exports Sep 2022 list that have significant numbers to show include Honda City, Maruti Jimny, Hyundai Aura, Maruti Alto, Celerio and Ertiga. Rest of the cars in the list have export numbers less than 1k units. In terms of percentage growth, the best performer is Mahindra XUV300. Exports have improved by 6800.00%, up from 3 units in September last year to 207 units in September 2022. Celerio has also registered strong growth of 4280.77%, up from 26 units to 1,139 units.

Top 10 Car Exports Sep 2022

Topping the export list in September is Hyundai Verna. A total of 4,190 units were exported, as compared to 4,604 units in September last year. YoY growth is down by -8.99%. Verna share in exports is at 8.18%. Hyundai is currently working on next-gen Verna, which is expected to get revised interiors and ADAS features. Engine options will be same as earlier.

At number two in the Car Exports Sep 2022 list is Maruti Dzire, with exports of 4,070 units in September. YoY growth is down by -4.84%, as compared to 4,277 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 7.95%. At number three is Kia Seltos, with exports of 4,012 units in September. YoY growth is an impressive 86.26%, as compared to 2,154 units exported in September last year. Seltos share in exports is at 7.83%.

Nissan Sunny takes fourth spot, with exports of 3,979 units in September. YoY growth is 2.26%, as compared to 3,891 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 7.77%. Next in the list is Maruti Swift, with exports of 3,908 units. Exports numbers have more than doubled, as compared to 1,950 units exported in September last year. Swift share in exports is at 7.63%.

Brezza registered strong growth

Placed at number 7th in the list, Maruti Brezza has registered YoY growth of 120.37%. Exports are up from 1,296 units in September last year to 2,856 units in September 2022. Brezza share in exports is at 5.58%. In domestic market, Brezza has regained its top position in sub-4-meter SUV segment. In September, it had registered sales of 15,445 units, a massive 724.17% jump in YoY growth. It had a market share of 24.55%.

Talking about exports, Baleno is at 6th spot with exports of 3,493 units. YoY growth has improved by 8.11%, as compared to 3,231 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 6.82%. At number 8th is Hyundai Grand i10, with exports of 2,660 units. YoY growth is 30.78%, as compared to 2,034 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 5.19%.

No Car Exports Sep-22 Sep-21 Growth % YoY 1 Verna 4,190 4,604 -8.99 2 Dzire 4,070 4,277 -4.84 3 Seltos 4,012 2,154 86.26 4 Sunny 3,979 3,891 2.26 5 Swift 3,908 1,950 100.41 6 Baleno 3,493 3,231 8.11 7 Brezza 2,856 1,296 120.37 8 Grand i10 2,660 2,034 30.78 9 Creta 2,587 2,879 -10.14 10 Sonet 2,343 1,398 67.60 11 City 2,146 2,703 -20.61 12 Jimny 1,997 1,670 19.58 13 Aura 1,932 807 139.41 14 Alto 1,300 843 54.21 15 Celerio 1,139 26 4280.77 16 Ertiga 1,026 1,070 -4.11 17 Alcazar 939 151 521.85 18 Triber 815 1,593 -48.84 19 Kwid 793 2,436 -67.45 20 i20 639 316 102.22 21 Kiger 607 1,394 -56.46 22 Carens 579 0 – 23 Venue 554 1,016 -45.47 24 Ciaz 547 1,099 -50.23 25 Compass 457 693 -34.05 26 Ignis 268 12 2133.33 27 Taigun 266 0 – 28 Xuv300 207 3 6800.00 29 Kushaq 195 0 – 30 Meridian 158 0 – 31 Magnite 109 1,682 -93.52 32 WR-V 94 90 4.44 33 Amaze 93 171 -45.61 34 Xuv500 60 123 -51.22 35 Spresso 45 1,596 -97.18 36 Bolero 45 0 – 37 Hi-Lander 35 45 -22.22 38 Eeco 30 89 -66.29 39 Kuv100 22 458 -95.20 40 XL6 19 21 -9.52 41 Virtus 5 0 – 42 Scorpio 4 121 -96.69 43 Vento 0 2,870 -100.00 44 Polo 0 1,344 -100.00 45 Santro 0 897 -100.00 46 GO 0 257 -100.00 47 WagonR 0 104 -100.00 48 Maxximo 0 56 -100.00 49 RediGO 0 40 -100.00 50 Kicks 0 34 -100.00 51 Fortuner 0 31 -100.00 52 S-Cross 0 11 -100.00 – Total 51,223 53,586 -4.41

Hyundai Creta is next, with exports of 2,587 units. YoY growth is negative at -10.14%, as compared to 2,879 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 5.05%. At number ten is Kia Sonet, with exports of 2,343 units. YoY growth is 67.60%, as compared to 1,398 units exported in September last year. Share in exports is at 4.57%.