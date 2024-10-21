Top 10 Car Exports Sep 2024 – Sunny, Fronx, Jimny, Verna, Elevate, Swift, Virtus, Hyryder

Car exports improved by 12.15% YoY in Sept 2024 with the Sunny leading the segment despite a YoY de-growth

We have already seen how car sales performed in domestic markets in Sept 2024. We now assess car exports last month which ended on a more positive note. Car exports last month improved by 12.15% YoY to 67,379 units, up from 60,079 units shipped in Sept 2023, though a large number of models on this list have reported declining demand.

Top 10 Car Exports Sept 2024 – Nissan Sunny Claims Top Spot

Nissan Sunny was the most exported car last month. Exports stood at 5,863 units which was a 20.35% YoY decline as against 7,361 units exported in Sept 2023. This was a volume de-growth of 1,498 units despite which, Sunny commanded an 8.70% market share.

Maruti Fronx was up next with a 354.94% YoY growth in exports to 5,200 units, over 1,143 units shipped in Sept 2023. Currently commanding a 7.72% share on the export list, Fronx has also been doing extremely well in domestic markets where it has hit the 2 lakh sales mark making it the fastest sub 4 meter SUV to reach this pitch.

Also from Maruti Suzuki stables was Jimny. Though this new five-door version of Jimny has not seen much popularity in domestic markets, its global demand is outstanding. Exports grew by 6243.59% YoY to 4,948 units, up from just 78 units sold in Sept 2023. Hyundai Verna followed closely behind with 4,863 units exported last month though witnessing an 11.29% YoY de-growth.

The relatively new Elevate also found 4,841 units exported in Sept 2024 to command a 7.18% share on this list. Maruti Swift exports surged by 49.17% to 3,952 units, up from 2,650 units on a YoY basis while the Grand i10 suffered a 10.91% YoY decline to 3,388 units last month. Improved exports were also reported for the VW Vitrus by 168.14% to 3,223 units while Hyryder exports were up 114.14% to 3,045 units.

Lower down the export list, Baleno suffered a 53.23% YoY decline to 2,697 units while Aura exports also dipped 38.48% to 2,537 units. Likewise, S-Presso also saw lower exports by 14.55% to 2,520 units though exports of Grand Vitara (1,991 units), Nissan Magnite (1,653 units), Celerio (1,573 units) and Ertiga (1,453 units) saw good improvement. Exports of the DZire fell by 63.81% to 1,263 units while the Renault Kwid has found increased global demand by 2585.11% to 1,263 units in the past month. This was over just 47 units shipped in Sept 2023. The list also included the Sonet (1,229 units) and Tiguan (1,034 units) with the Sonet seeing a70.90% YoY decline while exports of the Tiguan were up 200.58%.

Sub-1000 Unit Car Exports Sept 2024

Lower down the export list, a large number of models showed a YoY de-growth. Ciaz sales dipped by 12.99% to 851 units while Triber posted a 40.37% YoY growth to 831 units. The list also included the Exter (733 units), Venue (719 units), XUV700 (675 units) and Kiger (658 units). Exports of the i20 dipped to 532 units while Carens exports were up 9.80% to 504 units. There was also the XUV3XO of which 468 units were exported last month. Lower down the list was the Alto (442 units), City (338 units), Eeco van (322 units), Creta (306 units) and Seltos (273 units) with all but the Alto showing positive YoY growth.

Scorpio exports were down to 234 units while the Brezza saw improved exports to 213 units last month. Meridian (196 units), XUV300 (148 units), Amaze (60 units), XL6 (54 units), Kushaq (51 units) and Compass (35 units) also suffered severe YoY decline in export volumes. There was also the relatively new C3 Aircross of which 32 units were shipped last month while the Hi-Lander found 30 units exported. WagonR exports dipped by 60.27% YoY to 29 units while V-Cross exports stood at 28 units. Ignis (27 units), C3 (24 units), Alcazar (22 units), EC3 (5 units) and Bolero (3 units) completed the export list.