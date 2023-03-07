Top 10 Car Sales Feb 2023 – Brezza No 1 SUV, Beats Nexon, Creta

Maruti Suzuki models claimed top 6 spots on this list and 1 spot lower down the order while there were 2 models from Tata Motors and 1 from Hyundai

Top 10 car sales in Feb 2023 saw growth of 20.84 percent on a YoY basis to 1,51,448 units from 1,25,333 units sold in Feb 2022. It was however, a MoM decline in sales by 2.08 percent when compared to 1,54,669 units sold in Jan 2023. Once again it was Maruti Suzuki with its models claiming a maximum number of positions on this list. In fact, there were 7 out of 10 models from the Maruti stables.

Top 10 Cars Feb 2023

Maruti Suzuki Baleno topped the list with 18,592 units sold in Feb 2023, up 47.91 percent from 12,570 units sold in Feb 2022. This was a 6,022 unit volume growth with the Baleno commanding a 12.28 percent share on this list. On a MoM basis, the Baleno, which was at No. 4 in Jan 2023, saw a 13.66 percent growth over 16,357 units sold in the said month.

At No. 2 was the Swift with sales de-growth of 4.11 percent to 18,412 units in Feb 2023 from 19,202 units sold in Feb 2022. MoM sales improved by 12 percent over 16,440 units sold in Jan 2023. Maruti Swift hatchback which has been in markets for over 15 years is set to receive a new gen model as spy shots indicate. Maruti Suzuki Alto, which was at No.1 in Jan 2023 slipped to No. 3 in Feb 2023. It posted a YoY growth of 56.82 percent to 18,114 units from 11,551 units sold in Feb 2022. MoM sales however, dipped 15.40 percent from 21,411 units sold in Jan 2023 relating to a 3,297 unit volume de-growth.

The WagonR at No. 4 was another model in the company lineup that posted a YoY growth of 15.13 percent but a MoM decline of 17.48 percent. Sales in the past month had stood at 16,889 units, up from 14,669 units sold in Feb 2022. In Jan 2023 sales had been at 20,466 units when the WagonR was at a No. 2 spot on this list.

Sales in Feb 2023 for the DZire sedan stood at 16,798 units. This was a 3.67 percent YoY de-growth from 17,438 units sold in Feb 2022. MoM sales improved by 48.43 percent from 11,317 units sold in Jan 2023. Its share on this list improved from 7.32 percent held in Jan 2023 to 11.09 percent in the past month.

Maruti Brezza posted a YoY and MoM growth in sales in Feb 2023 to 15,787 units, up 70.56 percent YoY and 9.94 percent MoM. There were 9,256 units and 14,359 units sold in Feb 2022 and Jan 2023 respectively. This is the first time in months that Maruti Brezza is back at the No 1 SUV spot, beating Tata Nexon.

Tata Nexon, Eeco, Punch and Creta

Tata Nexon has been the No 1 selling SUV of India for many months. But in Feb 2023, it lost the No 1 title to Maruti Brezza. This despite Nexon sales improving by 13.50 percent YoY to 13,914 units from 12,259 units sold in Feb 2022. MoM sales however, dipped by 10.62 percent from 15,567 units sold in Jan 2023. The Nexon facelift has been spied on test with an extensive range of exterior and interior updates along with ADAS. Launch date is set for some time in early 2024.

Maruti Eeco van sales grew by 23.53 percent YoY to 11,352 units in Feb 2023 from 9,190 units sold in Feb 2022. It was a MoM de-growth of 3.05 percent from 11,709 units sold in Jan 2023. This top selling van in India has reached a milestone sales figure of 10 lakh units ever since it was launched in 2010.

Tata Punch was at No. 9 with a YoY growth of 16.44 percent to 11,169 units in Feb 2023 from 9,592 units sold in Feb 2022. It suffered a MoM de-growth of 6.97 percent from 12,006 units sold in Jan 2022. Hyundai Creta was the 10th best-selling car in Feb 2023 with 10,421 units sold in the past month, up 8.48 percent when compared to 9,606 units sold in Feb 2022. MoM sales dipped by 30.70 percent from 15,037 units sold in Jan 2023 when it had been at a No. 6 position.