Top 10 Cars and SUVs Aug 2025 – Ertiga, Creta, Nexon, Brezza, Scorpio, HyRyder, Venue, Sonet

The passenger vehicle market in India remained steady in August 2025, with only marginal changes compared to last year. The top 10 cars together registered 1,41,195 units, slightly lower than 1,42,599 units sold in August 2024, marking a small 0.98% decline year-on-year.

Top 10 Cars Aug 2025

Leading the car charts was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which sold 18,445 units, almost flat compared to 18,580 units last year. The Dzire came in second with 16,509 units, showing a strong 55.35% growth over 10,627 units a year ago. Hyundai’s Creta / EV lineup secured third place at 15,924 units, a 5% decline from last year. The Wagon R slipped to fourth with 14,552 units, down 11.54% YoY.

Tata’s Nexon / EV maintained momentum with 14,004 units, up 13.96% compared to last year. The Brezza, however, saw a significant drop of 29.03%, selling 13,620 units versus 19,190 units in August 2024. The Baleno (12,549 units) and Fronx (12,422 units) held steady with negligible growth. Meanwhile, the Swift declined slightly with 12,385 units, and the Eeco closed the top 10 with 10,785 units, marginally lower than last year.

Top 10 SUVs Aug 2025

In the SUV segment, total sales among the top 10 models stood at 1,15,532 units in August 2025, almost unchanged from 1,15,314 units a year ago, reflecting just 0.19% growth. The Hyundai Creta / EV led the SUV list with 16,898 units, marginally lower than last year’s 17,350. The Tata Nexon / EV followed with 14,065 units, down 4.16%. Maruti’s Brezza secured the third spot with 13,747 units, showing healthy 12.34% growth.

The Fronx continued its upward trend with 12,872 units, growing 17.82% YoY. Tata’s Punch / EV slipped to 12,825 units, a 7.75% decline compared to last year. Mahindra’s Scorpio / N saw the sharpest drop among the list, down 33.10% at 10,785 units against 16,121 a year ago. On the other hand, Toyota’s Hyryder surged with 9,845 units, more than doubling sales with 124.52% growth. The Venue also recorded a strong gain of 18.80% with 8,814 units. However, the Bolero (8,054 units) and Sonet (7,627 units) saw declines of 8.89% and 19.37% respectively, rounding out the list.

Top 25 Cars Aug 2025

The top 25 cars posted sales of 2,50,393 units in August 2025, down 5.25% YoY from 2,64,279 units a year earlier. The Maruti Ertiga led with 18,445 units, nearly flat, while the Dzire grew strongly by 55% to 16,509 units. The Creta (15,924 units) and Wagon R (14,552 units) both declined, but the Tata Nexon rose nearly 14% to 14,004 units. The Brezza saw a sharp 29% drop at 13,620 units, while the Baleno, Fronx, Swift, and Eeco stayed relatively stable in the 10k–12k range.

In the lower half, the Punch fell 32% to 10,704 units, and the Scorpio dropped 29% at 9,840 units. The Hyryder grew 39% to 9,100 units, while the Bolero gained 25% to 8,109 units. The Sonet slipped 23% to 7,741 units, but the Thar surged 64% to 6,997 units. Other positive movers included the Carens (+16%), Aura (+24%), Tiago (+11%), and Glanza (+10%). On the downside, the Grand Vitara, XUV 3XO, and Alto all saw declines of over 30%. Overall, while demand stayed strong for a few models, big drops in compact SUVs weighed on the segment’s growth.

