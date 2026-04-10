Top 10 Cars and SUVs FY 2026 – Dzire, Nexon, Creta, Ertiga, Scorpio, Thar, Venue, Sonet

With the new GST rates, passenger vehicle (PV) sales have witnessed a major boom across multiple segments in FY26. Maruti continues to dominate in overall volumes, with six of its cars featured in the top ten bestselling cars of FY26. While Maruti has a clear lead in the entry-level hatchback, sedan and MPV segments, sales of other carmakers reveal a strong demand for SUVs. Let’s take a closer look at the FY26 car and SUV sales data.

Top 10 cars FY26

Maruti Dzire has emerged as India’s topselling car (and sedan) in FY26. Sales were at 2,29,130 units, as compared to 1,65,021 units in FY25. This is the highest ever annual sales for the Dzire. At number two is Tata Nexon, with sales of 2,16,054 units in FY26. Sales in FY25 were at 1,63,089 units. With these numbers, Nexon has emerged as the topselling SUV in FY26.

This is also the first time Nexon has crossed the 2-lakh annual sales milestone. A similar milestone is applicable for Hyundai Creta, which is ranked 3rd in the list. Sales in FY26 are at 2,01,921 units, as compared to 1,94,871 units in FY25. This is the highest ever annual sales for Creta. At number four is Maruti Ertiga, with sales of 1,98,876 units in FY26.

Sales in FY25 were at 1,90,974 units. Ertiga is also among the cars that have recorded their highest ever annual sales in FY26. At number five is Maruti Swift, with sales of 1,85,349 units in FY26. Sales in FY25 were at 1,79,641 units. Swift continues to be the bestselling hatchback in the country.

Next in the list is Tata Punch, with sales of 1,83,980 units in FY26. Punch has registered a negative YoY growth, as compared to FY25 sales of 1,96,572 units. Maruti WagonR is ranked 7th, with sales of 1,80,134 units in FY26. Sales in FY25 were at 1,98,451 units. Brezza is next, which is the only Maruti SUV in the top 10 list. Sales in FY26 were at 1,80,104 units.

Brezza has negative YoY growth, as compared to sales of 1,89,163 units in FY25. Mahindra Scorpio is ranked 9th, with sales of 1,78,800 units in FY26. Sales in FY25 were at 1,64,842 units. Scorpio has also registered its highest ever annual sales in FY26. At number 10 is Maruti Baleno, with sales of 1,72,560 units. Sales in FY25 were at 1,67,161 units.

Top 10 SUVs in FY26

In the top 10 cars list, we have already seen the top 5 SUVs – Nexon, Creta, Punch, Brezza and Scorpio / N. Nexon has registered an impressive 32% YoY growth, whereas Creta has improved its YoY numbers by 4%. Punch and Brezza have negative YoY growth of -6% and -5%, respectively. Mahindra Scorpio / N has registered YoY growth of 8%.

At number six is Maruti Fronx, with sales of 1,72,363 units in FY26. YoY growth is 4%, as compared to 1,66,216 units sold in FY25. Next in the list is Mahindra Thar / Roxx, with sales of 1,26,261 units in FY26. YoY sales growth is pretty impressive at 49%, as compared to FY25 sales of 84,834 units. At number eight in the list is Hyundai Venue, with sales of 1,17,737 units in FY26. Sales are down slightly by -1%, as compared to 1,19,113 units sold in FY25.

Kia Sonet is next, with sales of 1,14,142 units in FY26. YoY growth is 14%, as compared to 99,805 units sold in FY25. At number 10 in the list is Mahindra Bolero / Neo, with sales of 1,10,136 units in FY26. YoY growth is 16%, as compared to sales of 94,750 units in FY25.