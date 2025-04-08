Top 10 Cars and SUVs March 2025 – Creta, Swift, Punch, Nexon, Ertiga

The competition for the best-selling car position has gotten fierce in the recent past. For the month of March 2025, it was Hyundai Creta which aced the Indian automotive industry ascending the throne with 18,059 units sold last month. Creta alone accounted for 11.05% of the top 10 cars sold in India in March 2025. Let’s take a look at finer details.

Top 10 Cars and SUVs March 2025

Hyundai sold 18,059 units of Creta last month and positioned it as India’s best-selling SUV, best-selling compact SUV and best-selling car of any genre for the month of March 2025. When compared to the 16,458 units sold in March 2024, Creta registered a 9.73% YoY growth, gaining 1,601 units in volume.

In 2nd and 4th place, we have Swift and WagonR from Maruti Suzuki, whose sales fell very close to each other. Swift sold 17,746 units and WagonR sold 17,175 units in March 2025. While Swift’s sales registered 12.83% YoY growth over 15,728 units from last year with 2,018 units volume gain, WagonR saw 4.93% YoY growth over 16,368 units from last year, gaining 807 units in volume.

In 3rd place, we have Tata Punch which sold 17,714 units in March 2025. The YoY growth was only marginal at 0.95%, with a volume gain of 167 units. In 5th and 6th position, we have Maruti’s Ertiga and Brezza, whose sales fell close to each other at 16,804 and 16,546 units respectively. Where Ertiga registered 12.87% YoY growth, Brezza registered 13.22% YoY growth.

In 7th place, we have Tata Nexon, which sold 16,366 units last month and it witnessed sales increase by 16.42% YoY with a volume growth of 2,308 units. 8th place was taken by Maruti Dzire with 15,460 units sold last month. Dzire was the first vehicle on this list to register a YoY decline of 2.73% over the 15,894 units its predecessor sold last year.

Also registering a YoY decline, we have Mahindra Scorpio at 9th place with 13,913 units sold and 8.17% YoY decline. 10th place was taken by Maruti Suzuki Fronx with 13,669 units with 9.08% YoY growth. In total, the Top 10 Cars for the month of March 2025 accounted for 1,63,452 units with a 6.67% YoY growth.

Top 10 SUVs

As seen in the charts, Hyundai Creta emerged as India’s best-selling SUV for the month of March 2025 with 18,059 units sold. It was followed by Tata Punch in 2nd place with 17,714 units, Brezza as 3rd with 16,546 units, Nexon as 4th with 16,366 units, Scorpio as 5th with 13,913 units and Fronx as 6th best-selling SUV with 13,669 units.

In 7th place, we have Hyundai Venue with 10,441 units sold and 8.60% YoY growth. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sales fell very close to Venue’s at 10,418 units. However, Grand Vitara witnessed a 7.25% YoY decline, losing 814 units in volume YoY.

9th and 10th places were held by Mahindra’s Thar and Bolero at 8,936 and 8,031 units sold last month. While Thar registered 47.73% YoY growth with 2,887 units volume growth, Bolero saw a negative growth of 22.38%, losing 2,316 units in volume. In 11th place, we have Kia Sonet with 7,705 units sold and it also saw a YoY decline in sales of up to 11.94%.

12th and 13th places were taken by Mahindra’s XUV3XO and XUV700 with 7,055 units and 6,851 units. When compared to 2,072 units sold last year, XUV3XO registered 240.49% YoY growth with 4,983 units gained in volume, while XUV700’s YoY growth was more modest in comparison at 3.63% YoY growth.

Kia Seltos was 14th and Hyundai Exter was 15th best-selling SUV in India in March 2025 as they sold 6,525 units and 5,901 units respectively. Both vehicles registered YoY decline in sales of 17.53% and 30.37%, respectively. In total the Top 15 SUVs March 2025 accounted for 1,68,130 units, which was 4.16% higher than last year.

