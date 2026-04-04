Top 10 Cars and SUVs March 2026 – Dzire, Nexon, Creta, Brezza, Scorpio, Sonet, Venue, Seltos

Car sales continued its strong momentum in March 2026, with the top 10 cars contributing a combined 1,76,586 units. This marks an 11.72% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 1,58,063 units sold in March 2025. The list highlights strong demand across compact sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs, with Maruti Suzuki dominating the rankings while Tata Motors and Mahindra maintained a strong presence.

Top 10 Cars March 2026 – Dzire Back At No.1

Maruti Dzire emerged as the best-selling car in March 2026 with 21,224 units, registering a strong 37.28% YoY growth. Tata Punch (including EV) secured second position with 20,977 units, up 18.42%, followed by Tata Nexon (including EV) at 19,810 units, growing 21.04%.

Hyundai Creta (including EV) slipped slightly with 17,838 units, registering a marginal decline of 1.22% YoY. Maruti Ertiga followed with 17,072 units (+1.59%), while WagonR saw a slight dip to 17,025 units (-0.87%). Baleno recorded strong growth of 32.65% with 16,392 units, while Brezza declined by 2.51% to 16,130 units. Fronx continued its upward trend with 15,540 units (+13.69%), and Mahindra Scorpio (including N) rounded off the list with 14,578 units (+4.78%).

Top 10 SUVs – Tata Leads, Kia Sees Sharp Growth

The SUV segment remained the primary growth driver, with total sales of top 10 SUVs reaching 1,50,135 units, a sharp 24.14% YoY growth over 1,20,938 units. Tata Punch led the SUV segment with 20,977 units (+18.42%), followed by Nexon at 19,810 units (+21.04%). Hyundai Creta stood third with 17,838 units, despite a marginal decline.

Maruti Brezza and Fronx followed with 16,130 units (-2.51%) and 15,540 units (+13.69%) respectively. Mahindra Scorpio range recorded 14,578 units (+4.78%). Kia posted strong gains, with Sonet sales jumping 55.90% to 12,012 units, while Seltos surged 69.21% to 11,041 units. Hyundai Venue recorded steady growth at 11,147 units (+6.76%). Maruti Victoris also made its way into the top 10 with 11,062 units, indicating strong initial demand.

Top 25 Cars March 2026

The top 25 cars in March 2026 recorded a combined sales of 3,34,794 units, registering a strong 24.99% YoY growth over 2,67,866 units sold in March 2025. Leading the list was Maruti Dzire with 21,224 units (+37.28%), followed by Tata Punch and Nexon, both continuing their strong run with over 19,000 units each. Hyundai Creta held fourth position despite a slight decline, while Ertiga, WagonR and Baleno maintained steady volumes. Notably, Baleno saw strong growth of 32.65%, while Fronx and Scorpio also contributed with healthy numbers, highlighting the continued dominance of SUVs and compact cars in the market.

Further down the list, Kia Sonet (+55.90%) and Seltos (+69.21%) posted sharp gains, while Toyota Hyryder (+93.08%) emerged as one of the fastest-growing models. New entrants like Maruti Victoris, Mahindra XUV 7X0 and Tata Sierra made an immediate impact, indicating strong demand for fresh products. On the other hand, models like Swift (-18.04%) and Tiago (-10.41%) saw declines, reflecting shifting buyer preference towards SUVs. Overall, the data reinforces the growing SUV dominance, with a significant portion of the top 25 list comprising utility vehicles.

Source