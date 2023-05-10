Top 10 Cars April 2023 – WagonR, Creta, Brezza, Punch, Venue

Maruti Suzuki India had six models among the top 10 highest selling cars last month while Hyundai and Tata had two each

Top 10 car sales in April 2023 improved by 21.24 percent YoY to 1,40,164 units, up from 1,15,609 units sold in April 2022. This was volume growth of 24,555 units. The list comprised 5 SUVs, 4 hatchbacks and 1 van. This shows the rising interest among buyers in India for SUVs and hatchbacks while sedans are seeing lower demand.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the highest selling model in India last month. Sales stood at 20,879 units, up 17.52 percent YoY as against 17,766 units sold in April 2022. This was a 3,113 unit volume growth with the WagonR commanding a 14.90 percent share on this list.

Top 10 Cars – Maruti Leads

Also from the Maruti Suzuki stables was the Swift hatchback, sales of which improved by 110.76 percent YoY to 18,753 units in April 2023, up from 8,898 units sold in April 2022. The Swift commanded a 13.38 percent share on the top 10 list.

Maruti Baleno followed at No. 3 with 16,180 units sold in April 2023. This was a 47.92 percent YoY growth over 10,938 units sold in April 2022. For the 2023 model year, the company has upgraded the safety equipment on the Baleno with some segment first features. However this has not resulted in any price increase.

Tata Motors broke the Maruti Suzuki stronghold on this list with the Nexon, sales of which improved by 11.37 percent YoY to 15,002 units in April 2023, up from 10,938 units sold in April 2022. The 2024 Tata Nexon has been spied on test and is slated to come in with a new design scheme and improved features.

Hyundai Creta Posts 12.13 percent Sales Growth

Hyundai Creta sales improved to 14,186 units in April 2023, up from 12,651 units sold in April 2022. This was a 1,535 unit volume growth to command a 10.12 percent share on this list. Hyundai also updated the Creta, Venue and i20.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza (11,836 units) and Alto (11,548 units) followed lower down the list. Both these models have posted YoY sales growth of 0.61 percent and 10.58 percent respectively. Tata Punch at No. 8 posted YoY growth of 7.92 percent to 10,934 units sold in April 2023, up from 10,132 units sold in April 2022.

Maruti Eeco van was the only model in this list to see YoY degrowth. Sales fell by 5.83 percent to 10,504 units in the past month, down from 11,154 units sold in April 2022. At No. 10 was the Hyundai Venue, sales of which improved by23.24 percent YoY to 10,342 units in April 2023, up from 8,392 units sold in April 2022. This was a volume growth of 1,950 units with the Venue commanding a 7.38 percent share on this list.