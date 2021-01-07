Top 10 Cars Dec 2020 – Venue Beats Brezza, Becomes Best Selling SUV

Top 10 selling cars in December 2020 dominated by the usual mix of Maruti and Hyundai cars

As always, top 10 selling cars for December 2020 is a statistic dominated by MSIL, followed by Hyundai India. In fact Maruti’s numbers are so far ahead and so much more that the sales in tipped strongly in its favour. Last month, MSIL claimed 7 of the 10 top spots.

Maruti has built its reputation as a dominant force in the mass market small car segment. Maruti Alto sales led the table at 18,140 units, up 17 percent from 15,489 units YoY. Volume gain stood at 2,651 units. In fact the top 3 cars sold, all crossed the 18k units threshold.

The numbers for any one single product usually turns out to be more than what a number of brands sell in an entire month. There’s a marginal difference between Alto and Swift sales last month. Swift sales grew by almost a quarter at 23 percent. Sales were up at 18,131 units from 15,489 units.

The top triad was completed by Maruti Next Baleno. However sales for the top player declined by 2 percent. Sales fell to 18,030 units from 18,464 units. A year earlier, Baleno stood at the top of the table. This is also the only car sold through Maruti’s Next platform that finds a mention in the top 10 list.

Top 5 cars – All from Maruti

In recent months, there’s been constant focus on small cars. The reason being heightened need for personal mobility to maintain safe physical distancing during daily commutes. With sales being at nought at the start of the fiscal, deferred demand has been met in recent months. This led to positive trends. Maruti WagonR sales fell just shy of the 18k mark at 17,684 units. Sales grew 64 percent up from 10,781 units.

All four of Maruti’s top sellers enjoyed just over 12 percent share in the top selling pool. Maruti Dzire sat at 5th spot. The vehicle dropped from 3rd spot YoY at 9 percent decline. Sales fell to 13,868 units, down from 15,286 units at volume loss of 1,418 units. It claimed 9.73 percent of the top order’s market share.

Hyundai peaks at 6th spot. Venue being its top-seller last month. Hyundai Venue sales grew at 29 percent. Sales grew to 12,313 units from 9,521 units, at volume gain of 2,792 units at 8.64 percent market share. Maruti Vitara Brezza sales fell 10 percent. Sales contracted to 12,251 units from 13,658 units. Maruti Eeco sales grew notably at 47 percent. Sales leaped to 11,215 units from 7,634 units.

Hyundai Creta and Grand i10 sales in December 2020

Hyundai India took the last two spots in the top selling tally. Creta sales was reported at 58 percent growth. Wholesales was reported at 10,592 units, up from 6,713 units. i10 Grand sales grew 35 percent, up at 10,263 units from 7,598 units. The last three of the top order each accounted for just over 7 percent share in the pool. Consequently, total volumes for the top order accounted for 1,42,523 units at 18.88 percent growth, up from 1,19,893 units.

Sales for the month surely benefitted from low base sales in December 2019. In fact, at the time, the Indian auto industry who is already reeling with slowdown. Add to this, Covid-19 pandemic limitations for manufacturing, and the previous fiscal ended poorly, and the new fiscal started poorly. Keeping that in mind, one may expect the current quarter, and the next one to be reported in positive light.