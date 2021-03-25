Top 10 Cars Exported Apr To Feb FY 21 – EcoSport No 1, Seltos Overtakes Creta

Only the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso reported export growth

The past year has been one of much concern for the automobile segment. The slowdown experienced across the auto industry in the early months of 2020 gave way to a complete lockdown from March 2020. While domestic sales quickly recovered, exports did not emerge quite as successfully. Taking the period April 2020 to Feb 2021 into account, car exports dipped by 43.14 percent with practically every automaker reporting negative growth.

Ford EcoSport At No.1

Ford EcoSport, a popular selling model in its segment in India as well as the international markets, has continued its pole position as the most exported passenger vehicle. Exports during the said 11 month period of FY21 stood at 37,846 units. This was a decline of 52 percent as against 78,535 units exported in the same period of the previous year. This No.1 position was held by the EcoSport even for the FY 2019-20 and FY 2018-19 periods.

Where executive sedans are concerned, though not much in demand locally, export markets have shown more preference towards these models. The Hyundai Verna topped the segment in terms of exports and was the 2nd highest exported vehicle with 30,751 units exported.

23,563 units of the Nissan Sunny made their way to global markets during the April 20 to Feb 21 period down 61 percent as against 59,759 units exported in the same period of the previous year. Below is the table of top 10 cars exported from India during FY21.

At No. 3 was the Kia Seltos with a 54 percent increase in exports to 29,162 units. Kia Seltos has overtaken Hyundai Creta in exports. At No. 4 was the Chevrolet Beat as the company has stopped all production activities at its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra. Lower down the order was the Volkswagen Vento with 23,526 units exported in the same 11 month period.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS at No. 10

Exports from India also comprised the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS at No. 10 while it was at No. 4 in terms of hatchback exports. Hyundai had a total of 3 models on this list with the Verna at No.2, the Creta at No.7 and i10 NIOS at No. 10.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited had its S-Presso on this list of top exports with 19,562 units shipped to global markets in the pasts 11 months. Exports increased 312 percent as against only 4,747 units exported in the April-Feb 2020 period.

The S-Presso is exported to countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa while the Baleno ranked 9th with exports of 19,136 units. In Feb 2021, the company announced accomplishment of 2 million vehicle exports. Maruti Suzuki vehicles comprising S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza were shipped to South Africa from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The 1st million export milestone was accomplished in FY 2013 while the 1.5 million mark came amount in September 2016.