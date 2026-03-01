Top 10 Cars Feb 2026 – Nexon Leads, Dzire, Punch, Creta, Brezza Follows

The list of top 10 cars in February 2026 reflects the continued dominance of SUVs and compact sedans in the Indian market. Combined, the top 10 models clocked total sales of 1,70,127 units, registering an 8.76% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 1,56,425 units sold in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, total volumes declined 5.9% compared to 1,80,798 units recorded in January 2026.

Top 10 Cars Jan 2026

Tata Nexon (including EV) emerged as the best-selling car in February 2026 with sales of 19,430 units, up 26.59% from 15,349 units last year. However, MoM sales were down 16.84% compared to January. Maruti Dzire secured the second position with 19,326 units, reflecting a healthy 31.52% YoY growth. Compared to January 2026, Dzire volumes dipped marginally by 1.54%.

Recently updated Tata Punch (including EV) recorded 18,748 units in February 2026, up 28.77% YoY. On a MoM basis, sales were slightly lower by 2.64%. Hyundai Creta (including EV) stood fourth with 17,938 units, up 9.93% YoY. It was one of the few models to post stable MoM performance, growing marginally by 0.09%.

Maruti Brezza ranked fifth with 17,863 units, registering 16.05% YoY growth and 2.16% MoM growth. Maruti is getting ready to launch facelifted Brezza in coming weeks. Spy shots have leaked new design. Ertiga followed closely at sixth with 17,807 units, up 19.77% YoY, though slightly down 0.48% compared to January.

Maruti Wagon R slipped to seventh position with 14,885 units, marking a sharp 25.12% YoY decline. MoM sales were also marginally lower by 1.54%. Swift recorded 14,833 units, down 8.83% YoY and 16.70% MoM. Baleno stood tenth with 14,632 units, reflecting a 5.48% YoY decline and a 12.81% MoM drop. Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio N secured ninth place with 14,665 units, up 7.69% YoY, though down 5.64% MoM.

Top 10 Cars Jan 2026 – OEM Wise

The OEM-wise performance of the Top 10 cars in February 2026 highlights a clear divergence in growth momentum. Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate in absolute volume terms, accounting for 99,346 units across six models. However, its YoY growth stood at a modest 2.86%, as gains from Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga were offset by declines in Wagon R, Swift and Baleno.

Tata Motors posted a robust 27.65% YoY growth driven by Nexon and Punch (including EV variants). With 8,270 additional units over last year, Tata contributed the largest incremental growth among all OEMs in the Top 10 list, underlining the strength of its SUV and EV strategy. Hyundai and Mahindra posted steady single-digit growth of 9.93% and 7.69%

Key Takeaways – Top 10 Cars Feb 2026

– SUVs dominate the list, with Nexon, Punch, Creta, Brezza and Scorpio featuring strongly.

– Tata Motors places two models (Nexon, Punch) in the top three – also taking the top 2 SUVs spot

– Maruti continues to dominate in volume presence with six models in the top 10.

– Overall top 10 volumes grew 8.76% YoY but declined 5.9% MoM.