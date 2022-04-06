Top 10 Cars FY 2022 – Nexon Becomes No 1 SUV Of India; Beats Creta, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki had 5 of its models on the best-selling list in FY22 with the WagonR commanding pole position

Maruti Suzuki dominated sales charts in the past financial year. The company had 5 of its models in the top 10 list that included the WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto and DZire. Of these, it was the WagonR that won over the others and beat stalwarts such as the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta by a significant margin.

Top 10 Cars FY 2021/22 – Maruti Dominates

Sales of Maruti WagonR in FY 2021-22 stood at 1,88,838 units up 17.78 percent from 1,60,330 units sold in FY 2020-21. It was also the only model in the top 5 from the company lineup to post significant growth while the others – Swift, Baleno, Alto and DZire saw lower sales.

Swift sales dipped 2.81 percent to 1,67,827 units from 1,72,671 units sold in FY 2020-21. This was also for the first time that WagonR has seen its sales surpass that of the Swift that was relegated to a No. 2 position.

Baleno premium hatchback suffered a 10.56 percent de-growth to 1,46,183 units from 1,72,671 units sold in FY 2020-21. Alto and DZire sales fell -8.70 percent and -1.14 percent respectively. Each of these top 5 models are small cars which proves their importance even as the markets have been showing more preference to larger SUVs and MPVs.

Tata Motors Enters The Top 10 Cars List For FY

The last time a Tata car was in the list of top 10 cars list for the financial year, it was about 10 years ago. Tata Nexon at No. 6 saw sales increase 94.69 percent in FY 2021-22 to 1,18,092 units from 1,20,035 units sold in FY 2020-21. This also makes Nexon as the No 1 selling SUV of India for the financial year.

Hyundai Creta mid-size SUV, saw its sales suffer a de-growth of 1.62 percent with 1,18,092 units sold in FY 2021-22 over 1,20,035 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Maruti Ertiga (1,17,150 units), Brezza (1,13,711 units) and Eeco (1,08,345 units) completed the list with each posting significant YoY growth.

High Demand for Maruti WagonR

What is it that endears the Maruti WagonR to Indian buyers? Though it is seen that in present times, demand is high for SUVs and MPVs, the WagonR continues to be a favourite. This 5 seater tall boy hatchback may have been on sale over the past 23 years, launched in India on 18 December 1999. Over the years, Maruti has been regularly adding updates, features and engine enhancements – to keep buyer’s interests alive. The company has noted that the WagonR CNG has been more in demand, accounting for nearly 40 percent of sales numbers.

Maruti WagonR is regaled for its space, efficiency, safety, performance and handling while its affordable pricing is an added advantage. It is presented in 6 colours and in 3 models of Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, further divided into 14 variants. Transmission options include a manual as well as AMT. Depending upon variant and fuel type (petrol or CNG), WagonR is capable of mileage of 23.56 km/l to 34.05 km/kg.