Top 10 Cars Jan 2021 – Creta And Venue Best Selling SUVs

Maruti Suzuki had seven of its models in the top ten table in January 2021 while Hyundai commanded the balance 3 positions

As sales figures for January 2021 come in, we see that numbers are increasing and few automakers have reported YoY sales growth. Here we assess the top 10 cars sold in India, wherein it may be seen that only cars from Maruti and Hyundai featured in the list.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited continues in its leadership position into the New Year. In Jan 2021 Maruti Suzuki posted 1,39,002 unit sales as against 1,39,844 units during the same month in 2020 with minor decline. Maruti Suzuki had 7 of its models in the top 10 car sales list in the past month. However, it was only the WagonR and Brezza that noted positive sales with all other models reporting de-growth.

Maruti Suzuki Alto and WagonR

Total sales of the top 10 cars sold in Jan 21 stood at 1,41,609 units, up 1.62 percent as against 1,39,347 units sold in the same month of the previous year. At No.1 was the Maruti Alto with sales of 18,260 units in Jan 21, down 3.46 percent as against 18,914 units sold in Jan 20.

At No. 2 was the Swift of which the company sold 17,180 units in the past month, down from 19,981 units sold in Jan 20. WagonR sales increased by 12.69 percent to 17,165 units, up from 15,232 units sold in Jan 20.

The company was also planning launch of a WagonR EV. This model was spied on test and even as it was set for launch in 2020, recent updates reveal that the company has decided to halt the project in view of techno-commercial viable issues. The WagonR EV was said to include a large number of imported parts which would have led to higher pricing, thus leading to this decision.

Maruti Suzuki also had the Baleno and DZire at Nos. 4 and 5 on the list of top 10 cars sold last month with each of these reporting de-growth. DZire sales fell significantly by 32.50 percent to 15,125 units in Jan 21, down from 22,406 units sold in Jan 20.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Brezza came in lower down the order at Nos.8 and 10 respectively. Brezza sales increased 9.81 percent to 10,623 units, up from 7,598 units sold in Jan 20.

Hyundai Creta, Venue, NIOS

Coming in at Nos. 6 and 7 on the list of top 10 cars sold in India in Jan 21 was the Hyundai Creta and Venue while the NIOS was at No.9. Each of these three models posted outstanding growth in the past month. Creta compact SUV sales increased 78.03 percent to 12,284 units while Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV sales were up by 74.94 percent to 11,779 units in the past month, up from 6,733 units sold in Jan 20.

Grand i10 NIOS hatchback sales also increased by 23.83 percent to 10,865 units, an increase of 2,091 units as against 8,774 units sold in Jan 20. Overall, Hyundai India’s total domestic sales increased 23.8 percent to 52,005 units in Jan 21, up from 42,002 units sold in Jan 20 while the company reported a 19 percent de-growth in exports.