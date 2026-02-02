Top 10 Cars Jan 2026 – 6 Maruti, 2 Tata, 1 Hyundai, 1 Mahindra

Passenger vehicle sales in January 2026 reflected strong demand across segments, with the Top 10 best-selling cars together accounting for 1,80,920 units, marking a healthy 23.06% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 1,47,016 units sold in January 2025. SUVs continued to dominate the charts, while popular hatchbacks and MPVs also delivered consistent volumes.

Top 10 Cars Jan 2026

Tata Nexon, including the EV, emerged as India’s best-selling car in January 2026, with sales of 23,365 units. This represented a massive 51.75% YoY growth, up from 15,397 units in January 2025. Maruti Suzuki Dzire secured the second position with 19,629 units, registering a 27.60% YoY growth.

Close behind was Tata Punch (including EV), which posted 19,257 units, growing 18.64% YoY. With the arrival of Punch facelift and new Sierra, Tata Motors can expect sales momentum to continue in coming months. Though we were expecting to see Tata Sierra in top 10 cars list for Jan 2026, but that has not happened.

Hyundai Creta (including EV) ranked fourth with 17,921 units, though it witnessed a marginal 3.24% YoY decline compared to last year. Despite this, Creta continues to remain one of the most sought-after mid-size SUVs in India. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga followed closely with 17,892 units, delivering a strong 25.58% YoY growth, underlining its dominance in the MPV segment. The Swift, another Maruti mainstay, clocked 17,806 units, growing 4.24% YoY, showing steady demand despite increasing competition.

No Top 10 Cars Jan-26 Jan-25 1 Nexon / EV 23,365 15,397 2 Dzire 19,629 15,383 3 Punch / EV 19,257 16,231 4 Creta / EV 17,921 18,522 5 Ertiga 17,892 14,248 6 Swift 17,806 17,081 7 Brezza 17,486 14,747 8 Baleno 16,782 19,965 9 Scorpio / N 15,542 15,442 10 Victoris 15,240 0 – Total 1,80,920 1,47,016

Brezza Gains, Baleno Slips

Maruti Brezza recorded 17,486 units, reflecting a healthy 18.57% YoY growth, driven by sustained interest in the compact SUV space. In contrast, Baleno saw a decline, selling 16,782 units, down 15.94% YoY from 19,965 units last year. While still among the top sellers, hatchback demand appears to be facing pressure from compact SUVs.

Mahindra Scorpio range posted 15,542 units, maintaining near-flat growth with a 0.65% YoY increase, reflecting stable demand for rugged SUVs. Maruti Victoris once again featured in top 10. It recorded 15,240 units in January 2026.

OEM Wise Comparison

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the Top 10 chart, contributing nearly 58% of total volumes and posting a strong 28.75% YoY growth, driven by multiple high-volume nameplates. Tata Motors delivered the highest OEM-level growth rate among major players at 34.76%, powered by Nexon and Punch. Hyundai saw a marginal YoY decline due to softer Creta volumes, while Mahindra remained largely stable with steady Scorpio demand.