Top 10 Cars July 2026 – Dzire, WagonR, Ertiga, Swift, Punch, Fronx, Creta, Nexon, Scorpio

Top 10 models account for more than 2 lakh units, with Maruti claiming six spots in the list

India’s passenger vehicle market witnessed robust demand in July 2026, with the country’s top 10 best-selling cars collectively recording sales of 2,00,868 units, up 37.55% from 1,46,029 units sold in July last year. Maruti Suzuki dominated the rankings with six models in the top 10, while Tata, Hyundai and Mahindra each had one model on the list.

Top 10 Cars July 2026

Maruti Dzire emerged as India’s highest-selling car in July 2026 with 23,791 units, registering 13.86% YoY growth over 20,895 units sold in July 2025. The compact sedan accounted for 11.84% of total sales among the top 10 models. Close behind was Maruti WagonR, with sales of 23,338 units, posting an impressive 58.65% YoY growth. WagonR added 8,628 units over the same month last year, reflecting sustained demand in the hatchback segment.

Maruti Ertiga secured third place with 21,606 units, up 30.13%, while Swift followed closely with 21,538 units, recording a healthy 51.78% increase. The biggest gainer among the top 10 was Tata Punch / Punch EV, which recorded sales of 21,313 units, almost doubling volumes with 97.62% YoY growth. The mini-SUV gained over 10,500 units compared to July last year, making it the fastest-growing model in the list. Punch also crossed the 8 lakh sales milestone today, ever since launched 5 years ago.

Maruti Fronx continued its strong performance with 19,473 units, registering 51.28% growth, while Baleno sold 18,241 units, up 45.89% year-on-year. Hyundai Creta / Creta Electric ranked eighth with 18,088 units, recording a modest but steady 7.04% YoY growth. The recently launched Creta Electric has further strengthened the model’s appeal, contributing to Hyundai’s strong SUV sales.

Tata Nexon / Nexon EV secured ninth place with 17,471 units, posting 36.23% growth, while Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio N rounded off the top 10 with 16,009 units, up 16.45% over the corresponding month last year. Mahindra is getting ready to launch the updated Scorpio N on 14th August. Ahead of that, the new SUV has started to arrive at dealer yards.

No Top 10 Cars Jul-26 Jul-25 1 Dzire 23,791 20,895 2 WagonR 23,338 14,710 3 Ertiga 21,606 16,604 4 Swift 21,538 14,190 5 Punch / EV 21,313 10,785 6 Fronx 19,473 12,872 7 Baleno 18,241 12,503 8 Creta / EV 18,088 16,898 9 Nexon / EV 17,471 12,825 10 Scorpio / N 16,009 13,747 – Total 2,00,868 1,46,029

Maruti Dominates Top 10 List

Maruti Suzuki accounted for six of the top 10 best-selling cars in July 2026 — Dzire, WagonR, Ertiga, Swift, Fronx and Baleno — underlining the company’s dominance across hatchback, sedan, crossover and MPV segments. SUVs continued to dominate buyer preferences, with Punch, Creta, Nexon, Scorpio and Fronx all featuring among the country’s best-selling vehicles.