Top 10 Cars Sold in June 2020 – Alto, Creta, Seltos, WagonR, Dzire lead

Maruti Alto has regained its spot at the top, and has become the best selling car in India once again

After going through the worst, Indian auto industry is seemingly on a path to a quick recovery. In April 2020, all car companies posted 0 sales, due to nation wide lockdown. Car sales came to life in May 2020, as companies has started production. And now in June 2020, there has been a good growth registered.

Leading this growth in sales for Indian auto industry are small cars and mid-sized SUVs. For the month of June 2020, it is Maruti Alto which has regained the top spot as India’s best selling car. Maruti Alto registered sales of 7,298 units as against 18,733 units sold in June 2019. This is a decline of 11,435 units or 61.04%.

On the second spot is newly launched Hyundai Creta. Last month, Creta was at the top, and now has slipped to No 2, with sales of 7,207 units; which is hardly about 90 units less than top placed Maruti Alto. Creta sales in June 2019 stood at 8,334 units, thereby declining by 1,127 units or 13.52%.

3rd spot is taken by another mid-sized SUV – Kia Seltos, who is basically the sibling of Hyundai Creta. In June 2020, Seltos sales touched 7,114 units. As Seltos was not on sale in same month last year, there is no sales data for comparison. Together, Creta + Seltos managed to register sales of 14,321 units.

On 4th spot in the list of Top 10 cars is Maruti WagonR. Another small car which has helped Maruti register good boost in sales for June 2020. Last month, WagonR sales stood at 6,972 units. This against 10,228 units sold in same month last year, thereby registering 3,256 units decline or 31.83% decline.

First sedan in the list of top 10 cars is Maruti Dzire, which has taken the 5th position. Sales stood at 5,834 units in June 2020, down from 14,868 units in June 2019. This is a decline of 9,034 units or 60.76%. Following Dzire, is Brezza, Baleno and Celerio on the no 6, 7, and 8 position. Sales of these three Maruti cars stood at 4,542, 4,300, 4,145 units respectively.

On the 9th spot, is another Hyundai. Venue sub 4 meter registered sales of 4,129 units in June 2020. In June 2019, sales were at 8,763 units, thereby declining by 4,634 units in June 2019. On the 10th spot is Tata Tiago with sales of 4,069 units. In June 2019 Tiago sales were at 5,537 units, thereby declining by 1,468 units last month.

With government announcing unlock, car sales are expected to grow even further in July. Dealers are offering exciting discount / EMI schemes which has attracted new car buyers to the showroom.