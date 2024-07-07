Top 10 Cars June 2024 – Punch, Swift, Creta, Brezza, Nexon, Scorpio

India’s top 10 cars experienced substantial growth in June 2024, with total sales reaching 1,46,506 units, reflecting an 18.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase
Overall, the top ten best-selling cars in India for June 2024 highlight a diverse market with significant consumer interest in both traditional and electric vehicles. The robust growth across various segments indicates a dynamic and expanding automotive market in the country.
Top 10 Cars June 2024 – Punch back at No 1
After losing No 1 position to Swift in May 2024, Tata Punch / EV emerged back as the top-selling car, with an impressive 18,238 units sold, marking a remarkable 65.95% YoY growth and capturing 12.45% of the market share. Following closely, Maruti Swift maintained its strong position, selling 16,422 units, a slight 2.93% increase from the previous year, and holding an 11.21% market share.
Hyundai Creta also performed well, with 16,293 units sold, achieving a 12.78% YoY growth and an 11.12% market share. Maruti Ertiga saw the highest YoY growth among the top ten, with an 88.82% increase, selling 15,902 units and capturing 10.85% of the market. Meanwhile, Maruti Baleno sold 14,895 units, reflecting a modest 5.81% growth and a 10.17% market share. However, not all models saw positive growth. Maruti WagonR experienced a significant decline, with sales dropping by 21.11% to 13,790 units, accounting for 9.41% of the market share.
In contrast, Maruti Dzire showed a robust 43.97% growth, selling 13,421 units and securing 9.16% of the market. Maruti Brezza also performed well, with 13,172 units sold, reflecting a 24.52% increase and an 8.99% market share. Mahindra Scorpio / N showcased significant growth, with sales increasing by 42.31% to 12,307 units, capturing 8.40% of the market. Meanwhile, Tata Nexon / EV faced a decline of 12.74%, with 12,066 units sold, but still managed to secure an 8.24% market share.
|No
|Top 10 Cars
|Jun-24
|Jun-23
|Diff
|Growth % YoY
|% Share Jun 24
|1
|Tata Punch / EV
|18,238
|10,990
|7,248
|65.95
|12.45
|2
|Maruti Swift
|16,422
|15,955
|467
|2.93
|11.21
|3
|Hyundai Creta
|16,293
|14,447
|1,846
|12.78
|11.12
|4
|Maruti Ertiga
|15,902
|8,422
|7,480
|88.82
|10.85
|5
|Maruti Baleno
|14,895
|14,077
|818
|5.81
|10.17
|6
|Maruti WagonR
|13,790
|17,481
|-3,691
|-21.11
|9.41
|7
|Maruti Dzire
|13,421
|9,322
|4,099
|43.97
|9.16
|8
|Maruti Brezza
|13,172
|10,578
|2,594
|24.52
|8.99
|9
|Mahindra Scorpio / N
|12,307
|8,648
|3,659
|42.31
|8.40
|10
|Tata Nexon / EV
|12,066
|13,827
|-1,761
|-12.74
|8.24
|–
|Total
|1,46,506
|1,23,747
|22,759
|18.39
|100.00
Top 10 Cars June 2024 – MoM Comparison
Taking a look at the performance of top 10 cars month on month, the overall sales have declined by 2%. Despite this overall decline, several models still showed notable performance. Tata Punch / EV remained the top-selling car in June 2024, with 18,238 units sold, although this marked a 3.75% decline from May’s 18,949 units. Maruti Swift saw a more significant drop of 15.32%, with sales falling from 19,393 units in May to 16,422 units in June.
Hyundai Creta bucked the trend, achieving an 11.12% month-on-month (MoM) growth, with sales rising from 14,662 units in May to 16,293 units in June. Similarly, Maruti Ertiga showed strong MoM growth, increasing sales by 14.46% from 13,893 units in May to 15,902 units in June. Maruti Baleno also performed well, with a 15.99% increase in sales, rising from 12,842 units in May to 14,895 units in June.
Not all models fared as well, however. Maruti WagonR experienced a 4.84% decline, with sales dropping from 14,492 units in May to 13,790 units in June. Maruti Dzire saw a significant 16.44% decrease in sales, falling from 16,061 units in May to 13,421 units in June.
Maruti Brezza also experienced a decline, with sales down 7.15% from 14,186 units in May to 13,172 units in June. Mahindra Scorpio / N saw a 10.28% drop in sales, from 13,717 units in May to 12,307 units in June. In contrast, Tata Nexon / EV registered positive MoM growth, with a 5.32% increase in sales, rising from 11,457 units in May to 12,066 units in June.