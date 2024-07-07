Top 10 Cars June 2024 – Punch, Swift, Creta, Brezza, Nexon, Scorpio

India’s top 10 cars experienced substantial growth in June 2024, with total sales reaching 1,46,506 units, reflecting an 18.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase

Overall, the top ten best-selling cars in India for June 2024 highlight a diverse market with significant consumer interest in both traditional and electric vehicles. The robust growth across various segments indicates a dynamic and expanding automotive market in the country.

Top 10 Cars June 2024 – Punch back at No 1

After losing No 1 position to Swift in May 2024, Tata Punch / EV emerged back as the top-selling car, with an impressive 18,238 units sold, marking a remarkable 65.95% YoY growth and capturing 12.45% of the market share. Following closely, Maruti Swift maintained its strong position, selling 16,422 units, a slight 2.93% increase from the previous year, and holding an 11.21% market share.

Hyundai Creta also performed well, with 16,293 units sold, achieving a 12.78% YoY growth and an 11.12% market share. Maruti Ertiga saw the highest YoY growth among the top ten, with an 88.82% increase, selling 15,902 units and capturing 10.85% of the market. Meanwhile, Maruti Baleno sold 14,895 units, reflecting a modest 5.81% growth and a 10.17% market share. However, not all models saw positive growth. Maruti WagonR experienced a significant decline, with sales dropping by 21.11% to 13,790 units, accounting for 9.41% of the market share.

In contrast, Maruti Dzire showed a robust 43.97% growth, selling 13,421 units and securing 9.16% of the market. Maruti Brezza also performed well, with 13,172 units sold, reflecting a 24.52% increase and an 8.99% market share. Mahindra Scorpio / N showcased significant growth, with sales increasing by 42.31% to 12,307 units, capturing 8.40% of the market. Meanwhile, Tata Nexon / EV faced a decline of 12.74%, with 12,066 units sold, but still managed to secure an 8.24% market share.

No Top 10 Cars Jun-24 Jun-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Jun 24 1 Tata Punch / EV 18,238 10,990 7,248 65.95 12.45 2 Maruti Swift 16,422 15,955 467 2.93 11.21 3 Hyundai Creta 16,293 14,447 1,846 12.78 11.12 4 Maruti Ertiga 15,902 8,422 7,480 88.82 10.85 5 Maruti Baleno 14,895 14,077 818 5.81 10.17 6 Maruti WagonR 13,790 17,481 -3,691 -21.11 9.41 7 Maruti Dzire 13,421 9,322 4,099 43.97 9.16 8 Maruti Brezza 13,172 10,578 2,594 24.52 8.99 9 Mahindra Scorpio / N 12,307 8,648 3,659 42.31 8.40 10 Tata Nexon / EV 12,066 13,827 -1,761 -12.74 8.24 – Total 1,46,506 1,23,747 22,759 18.39 100.00

Top 10 Cars June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Taking a look at the performance of top 10 cars month on month, the overall sales have declined by 2%. Despite this overall decline, several models still showed notable performance. Tata Punch / EV remained the top-selling car in June 2024, with 18,238 units sold, although this marked a 3.75% decline from May’s 18,949 units. Maruti Swift saw a more significant drop of 15.32%, with sales falling from 19,393 units in May to 16,422 units in June.

Hyundai Creta bucked the trend, achieving an 11.12% month-on-month (MoM) growth, with sales rising from 14,662 units in May to 16,293 units in June. Similarly, Maruti Ertiga showed strong MoM growth, increasing sales by 14.46% from 13,893 units in May to 15,902 units in June. Maruti Baleno also performed well, with a 15.99% increase in sales, rising from 12,842 units in May to 14,895 units in June.

Not all models fared as well, however. Maruti WagonR experienced a 4.84% decline, with sales dropping from 14,492 units in May to 13,790 units in June. Maruti Dzire saw a significant 16.44% decrease in sales, falling from 16,061 units in May to 13,421 units in June.

Maruti Brezza also experienced a decline, with sales down 7.15% from 14,186 units in May to 13,172 units in June. Mahindra Scorpio / N saw a 10.28% drop in sales, from 13,717 units in May to 12,307 units in June. In contrast, Tata Nexon / EV registered positive MoM growth, with a 5.32% increase in sales, rising from 11,457 units in May to 12,066 units in June.