Top 10 Cars March 2021 – Creta, Brezza, Venue Best Selling SUVs

Both Maruti Swift and Hyundai i10 Nios recorded impressive YoY 153 percent and 157 percent respectively

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate in the last month of the outgoing financial year of 2020-21 as far as passenger vehicle sales are concerned. As many as seven models of the Indo-Japanese manufacturer made to the list of top ten selling cars of March 2021. While the rest of the three models belonged to its nearest rival Hyundai.

Swift, Baleno, WagonR Lead PV Segment

The list was spearheaded by Maruti Swift yet again with as many as 21,714 units sold during last month. This was against the sales figure of March 2020 where the company sold 8,575 units of the sporty hatch and resulted in YoY growth of 153 percent. In its third generation, Swift recently received a mid-life facelift in India which launched last month.

Swift was closely followed by its cousin Baleno with a total sales of 21,217 units. Maruti sold 11,406 units of the premium hatchback last year during the same month resulting in YoY growth of 86 percent.

The third spot was taken by Maruti WagonR with 18,757 units of the tallboy hatch sold last month. During the same period last year, the figures for WagonR stood at 9,151 units which translates to YoY growth of 105 percent.

Creta Highest-Selling SUV

Maruti’s entry-level car Alto occupied the fourth spot with registered sales of 17,401 units in March 2021 as opposed to 10,829 units sold during the same period last year. It witnessed a YoY growth of 61 percent. With total sales of 12,640 units last month, Hyundai Creta took the fifth spot and became the highest-selling SUV in India. The compact SUV recorded a YoY growth of 88 percent against last year’s 6,706 units sold.

Top 10 Cars Mar-21 Mar-20 1. Maruti Swift (153%) 21,714 8,575 2. Maruti Baleno (86%) 21,217 11,406 3. Maruti Wagon R (105%) 18,757 9,151 4. Maruti Alto (61%) 17,401 10,829 5. Hyundai Creta (88%) 12,640 6,706 6. Maruti Eeco (94%) 11,547 5,966 7. Maruti Dzire (109%) 11,434 5,476 8. Maruti Vitara Brezza (104%) 11,274 5,513 9. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS (157%) 11,020 4,293 10. Hyundai Venue (75%) 10,722 6,127 Total 1,47,726 74,042

The sixth spot was taken by Maruti Eeco with a sales volume of 11,547 units last month as opposed to 5,966 units sold in March 2020. The van witnessed a YoY growth of 94 percent. It was followed by the company’s compact sedan Dzire with cumulative sales of 11,434 units last month. It managed to register a YoY growth of 109 percent with a sales volume of 5,476 units in March 2020.

Vitara Brezza- highest-selling subcompact SUV

With registered sales of 11,274 units, Maruti Vitara Brezza became the second-highest selling SUV and the most sold subcompact SUV in India for March 2021. The UV recorded YoY growth of 104 percent against last year’s sale of 5,513 units.

It was followed by Hyundai i10 Nios with total sales of 11,020 units last month. During March 2020, the figures stood at 4,293 units which resulted in YoY growth of 157 percent. The list was wrapped up by Hyundai Venue with sales of 10,722 units and YoY growth of 75 percent.