Top 10 Cars May 2024 – Swift, Punch, Dzire, Creta, Brezza, Scorpio (Nexon Misses Out)

In the first month since launch, New 2024 Maruti Swift has topped the sales charts in India for May 2024

In May 2024, the Indian automotive market saw a notable surge in sales, with several models experiencing impressive year-on-year growth. Maruti Suzuki models prominently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars, dominating the list. For the 2nd consecutive month Tata Nexon is not in the top 10 cars list of India. Nexon sales in May 2024 were at 11,457 units. Here’s a detailed analysis of the top performers:

Top 10 Cars May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the pack, the newly launched Maruti Swift sold 19,393 units, marking an 11.80% increase from May 2023. Following closely, the Tata Punch, including its electric variant, saw a remarkable surge in demand with 18,949 units sold. This represents a substantial 70.34% year-on-year growth, underscoring the growing preference for compact SUVs and electric vehicles among Indian buyers. The Punch’s competitive pricing and robust features have made it a formidable contender in the market, capturing a 12.56% share in the top 10 cars list.

Maruti Dzire also showcased impressive growth, with sales rising by 41.94% to 16,061 units. Its popularity in both personal and commercial segments has solidified its position as the third best-selling car, holding a 10.65% market share. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta maintained steady sales with 14,662 units, reflecting a modest 1.47% growth. Its strong brand value and consistent performance continue to attract SUV enthusiasts, securing a 9.72% share of the top 10 car market.

Despite a slight decline in sales, the Maruti WagonR remained a strong performer with 14,492 units sold, accounting for a 9.61% market share. The model saw a 10.86% dip compared to the previous year, indicating a shift in consumer preference towards newer models. In contrast, the Maruti Brezza experienced a 5.88% growth, with 14,186 units sold, showcasing its continued relevance in the competitive compact SUV segment.

Maruti Ertiga also saw significant growth, with sales increasing by 31.96% to 13,893 units. Its spacious design and versatility have made it a popular choice for families, contributing to its 9.21% market share. Similarly, the Mahindra Scorpio, including the N variant, recorded a 47.21% rise in sales to 13,717 units, reflecting its strong performance and loyal customer base in the SUV category.

Maruti Baleno, however, faced a notable decline, with sales dropping by 31.45% to 12,842 units. Despite this, it maintained an 8.51% market share, indicating its continued appeal in the hatchback segment. Lastly, the Maruti Fronx saw a 28.57% increase in sales, reaching 12,681 units and securing an 8.40% share, highlighting its growing popularity among consumers. Overall, the total sales for the top 10 cars in May 2024 amounted to 150,876 units, marking a 14.01% year-on-year growth.

Top 10 Cars May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Maruti Swift, with 19,393 units sold in May compared to just 4,094 units in April 2024. This is because in April 2024 the old Swift was discontinued and new Swift was getting ready for production. Tata Punch / EV saw a slight 1.09% decrease from April’s 19,158 units. Dzire sales were up 1.49% from 15,825 units in April. Hyundai Creta experienced a 5.08% decline MoM.

Maruti WagonR saw a significant decrease, with sales falling 18.81% to 14,492 units in May from 17,850 units in April. Maruti Brezza faced a 17.10% drop in sales, with 14,186 units sold in May compared to 17,113 units in April. Maruti Ertiga recorded a slight increase of 2.58%, with sales rising to 13,893 units in May from 13,544 units in April.

Mahindra Scorpio, including the N variant, saw a 7.36% decline, with sales dropping to 13,717 units in May from 14,807 units in April. Maruti Baleno experienced an 8.59% decline, with sales falling to 12,842 units in May from 14,049 units in April. Maruti Fronx saw an 11.23% decrease, with sales dropping to 12,681 units in May from 14,286 units in April. Overall, the total sales for the top 10 cars in May 2024 amounted to 150,876 units, marking a 3.22% increase from April 2024’s 146,173 units.