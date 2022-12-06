Top 10 Cars Nov 2022 – Nexon Beats Brezza, Becomes No 1 SUV

In November 2022, top 10 cars sales was dominated by Maruti Suzuki with 7 cars, followed by Tata Motors with 2 cars and 1 car by Hyundai

In November 2022, top 10 cars list took a paradigm shift and puts Nexon at 2nd spot above even Alto. In the past months, Nexon usually took 4th spot or below, with Maruti dominating the top 3 spots. It is a considerable feat as Alto is known to smash sales charts consistently owing to its lower price point.

Top position is still securely held by a Maruti, though. Which is the Baleno. With 20,945 units in its name, Baleno more than doubled its sales when compared to 9,931 units sold in 2021. Hence Baleno sales grew by 110.91% YoY growth with a volume growth of 11,014 units. Baleno gained 22.14% MoM with volume growth of 3,796 units and has a 14.21% market share of this list.

Top 10 Cars Nov 2022

Nexon is the second-highest-selling car in India with 15,871 units and becomes the highest-selling SUV in the country and highest-selling car for Tata Motors. Nexon scored 61.44% market YoY and 15.28% MoM. Volume growth stood at 6,040 units YoY and 2,104 units MoM. Last month, Nexon held a 10.77% market share of top 10 cars.

Alto takes 3rd place with 15,663 units sold last month. When compared to 13,812 units sold a year ago and 21,260 units sold a month before, Alto registered 13.40% YoY growth and a 26.33% decline in sales and held a 10.63% market share of top 10 cars sales list. Swift sold 15,153 last month.

Swift has been a number pusher for Maruti since its inception and upcoming 4th gen model will amplify that even further. Swift registered 4.02% YoY growth and a 12.06% MoM decline. WagonR took 5th spot by selling 14,720 cars in its name last month. For WagonR, November 2022 was not a fruitful month as it recorded a 12.66% YoY decline and a 17.97% MoM decline.

Volume loss stood at 2,133 cars YoY and 3,225 cars MoM. Dzire is next with 14,456 units sold in its name last month. When compared to 8,196 units sold a year ago and 12,321 units sold a month ago, Dzire gained 76.38% YoY growth and 17.33% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 6,260 units YoY and 2,135 units MoM.

Creta Highest-selling Compact SUV

At 7th spot, we have Ertiga with 13,818 vehicles sold last month. In effect, it is the highest-selling MPV in India too. Ertiga registered 57.88% YoY growth and 31.68% MoM growth which is the highest MoM growth in this list. Volume growth stood at 5,066 units YoY and 3,324 units MoM.

By selling 13,321 units, Creta becomes the highest-selling compact SUV and second highest-selling SUV in the country. Creta sales grew by 12.13% MoM with a volume growth of 1,441 units. Tata’s second entrant in this list, Punch, almost doubled its sales YoY. With 12,131 units sold last month as opposed to 6,110 units sold last year and 10,982 units sold a month before, Punch registered 98.54% YoY growth and 10.46% MoM growth. Volumes of Punch grew by 6,021 units YoY and 1,149 units MoM.

At 10th spot, we have Brezza with 11,324 cars sold in its name. Brezza registered 5.24% YoY growth and 13.91% MoM growth. In total, the top 10 cars sales list accounted for 1,47,402 units in November 2022. When compared to 1,09,113 units sold in November 2021 and 1,42,970 units sold in October 2022, this segment registered 35.09% YoY growth and 3.10% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 38,289 units YoY and 4,432 units MoM.