Top 10 Cars Oct 2025 – Nexon, Dzire, Ertiga, WagonR, Creta, Scorpio, Punch, Swift

India’s passenger vehicle market saw strong festive momentum in October 2025, with total volumes of the top 10 cars rising to 1,84,420 units, marking a 15.9% year-on-year growth. The month was led by Tata’s compact SUV, while Maruti Suzuki continued its dominance with six models in the top ten, followed closely by Hyundai and Mahindra.

Top 10 Cars – Tata Nexon Tops the Charts

Taking the top spot, the Tata Nexon (including Nexon EV) continued its stellar run with 22,083 units sold, registering a remarkable 49.6% YoY growth over 14,759 units sold in October 2024. The Nexon’s strong sales were driven by demand for both ICE and EV variants, cementing its place as India’s most popular compact SUV.

In second place was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which witnessed an impressive 63.7% YoY growth, with 20,791 units sold compared to 12,698 units a year ago. At number three, the Maruti Ertiga continued to perform consistently with 20,087 units, up 6.9% YoY. The MPV remains a top choice among Indian families and fleet operators alike, thanks to its practicality and fuel-efficient petrol and CNG options.

The evergreen Maruti Wagon R took the fourth spot with 18,970 units, growing 36.3% YoY, reaffirming its mass appeal among city commuters. In fifth place, Hyundai Creta (including Creta EV) maintained its dominance in the midsize SUV space with 18,381 units, up 5.05% YoY. Mahindra’s popular SUV, the Scorpio and Scorpio N, secured the sixth spot with 17,880 units, recording a 14.05% YoY growth.

Maruti’s crossover, the Fronx, continued its steady momentum with 17,003 units, up 3.56% YoY, while its sibling, the Baleno, followed closely with 16,873 units, marking a 4.92% rise. Both models contributed significantly to Maruti’s overall dominance in the premium hatchback and crossover space.

At ninth position, the Tata Punch (including Punch EV) clocked 16,810 units, growing 6.8% YoY. The micro SUV continues to attract urban buyers with its design, value-for-money proposition, and now an EV option adding to its appeal.

Swift Slips to 10th Spot

Rounding off the list, the Maruti Suzuki Swift registered 15,542 units, witnessing a decline of 11.4% YoY compared to 17,539 units last year. With the next-generation Swift expected to launch soon, the drop is likely due to anticipation among buyers for the updated model.

Together, the top 10 cars contributed nearly 1.84 lakh units, indicating a strong festive demand surge and an overall healthy recovery in the passenger car market. SUVs continue to dominate the charts, accounting for more than half of the total top 10 sales, underlining India’s growing preference for higher-riding, feature-rich vehicles.

