Top 10 Cars Sep 2020 – Swift, Baleno, Alto, WagonR, Dzire In Top 5

Maruti has increased its dominance in the top 10 cars list

Car sales in the country have been witnessing a constant growth since the unlock activities commenced. In September’20, most OEMs performed well and overall car sales too grew by an impressive 31.32%. Here is an analysis of the top 10 best selling cars of September’20.

OEM-wise stack-up

As per expectations, Maruti managed to dominate the list with 6 vehicles in the Top 10 list. Interestingly, the Japanese-Indian car manufacturer managed to grab all the top 5 spots too. Other 2 OEMs in the list included Kia and Hyundai, which had 1 and 3 cars in the list, respectively.

Maruti’s Forte

Maruti managed to clock sales of 22,643 units of the Swift, which are much better numbers than pre-Covid sales figures. Swift came out as the best selling car of the country, yet again. Baleno managed sales of 19,433 units. Maruti’s smallest offering, the Alto registered sales of 18,246 units and got itself the 3rd spot in the list.

The Wagon-R too did exceedingly well with total sales of 17,581 units. The 5th best selling car was the Dzire with a total dealer dispatch number of 13,988 units. Maruti’s MPV, the Ertiga grabbed the 8th spot with total monthly sales of 9,982 units in September’20.

The New Entrant

The 10th car on the list was the recently launched Kia Sonet which managed to clock overall sales of 9,266 units in the month of September’20. In the recent past too, Kia has been able to get itself at least one spot in the top-10 car sold list regularly. However, till August, the position was credited to the Seltos and in September, the Sonet has managed to earn itself a podium finish.

The current high sales numbers of Sonet can be attributed to high pre-launch dealer-dispatches, however, if the product does click well, we might be able to see both, Sonet & Seltos on this list regularly.

Hyundai Creta No 1 SUV

Hyundai’s best selling vehicle, the Creta clocked sales of 12,325 units, which is its highest ever monthly sales since launch in 2015. It also managed to maintain a considerable lead over its Korean twin, the Seltos, which couldn’t even cement a position in this list. 7th car on the list was the Grand i10 / Nios from Hyundai which could rake in sales of 10,373 units. The 9th car on the list was the Elite i20 from Hyundai. The premium hatchback registered total sales of 9,852 units in the last month.

With the easing up of lockdown, reduction in movements of goods, minor signs of revival of economy (at least rural), upcoming festive season and the increasing need for personal transport, September’20 has undoubtedly been the best-ever month for most OEMs and brands in the current year.