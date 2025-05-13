Top 10 Cars, SUVs April 2025 – Creta, Dzire, Brezza, Scorpio, Thar, Nexon, Sonet

India’s automotive industry witnessed healthy momentum in April 2025, with several models reporting strong year-on-year (YoY) growth. Hyundai Creta emerged as the highest-selling car and SUV of the month, continuing its dominance across both segments.

Top 10 Cars April 2025

In the passenger car segment, Hyundai Creta (including the electric version) led the charts with 17,016 units sold in April 2025, a YoY growth of 10.16% compared to 15,447 units in April 2024. Close behind was Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which clocked 16,996 units, growing 7.40% from 15,825 units in the same period last year.

Maruti Brezza ranked third with 16,971 units, slightly lower than the 17,113 units it sold last year, marking a 0.83% decline. Maruti Ertiga registered a solid performance, selling 15,780 units, up 16.51% from 13,544 units last year. Mahindra’s Scorpio and Scorpio N collectively sold 15,534 units, growing 4.91% over 14,807 units in April 2024. Tata Nexon and Nexon EV posted impressive gains, registering 15,457 units, up 38.40% from 11,168 units sold last year.

Maruti Swift made a strong comeback with 14,592 units sold, an exceptional growth of 256.42% over 4,094 units in April 2024. Maruti Fronx continued its stable performance with 14,345 units, up slightly from 14,286 units a year ago. Wagon R, however, slipped down the chart with 13,413 units, marking a significant 24.86% decline from 17,850 units sold last April. Baleno closed the top 10 list with 13,180 units, down 6.19% from 14,049 units. Overall, the top 10 passenger cars recorded total sales of 1,53,284 units in April 2025, compared to 1,38,183 units in April 2024, reflecting a 10.93% YoY growth.

Top 15 SUVs April 2025

Among the top 15 SUVs, Hyundai Creta maintained its top spot with 17,016 units, followed by Maruti Brezza at 16,971 units. Mahindra Scorpio/N secured third place with 15,534 units, while Tata Nexon and Nexon EV combined stood at fourth with 15,457 units. Maruti Fronx was close behind at 14,345 units. Tata Punch saw a significant decline, selling 12,496 units in April 2025 as compared to 19,158 units in April 2024, down 34.77%. Mahindra Thar and Roxx combined witnessed a massive 73.75% growth, selling 10,703 units compared to 6,160 units last year.

Maruti Bolero sold 8,380 units, down 12.13% from 9,537 units. Kia Sonet reported 8,068 units, marginally up from 7,901 units, while Hyundai Venue registered a decline of 12.80%, selling 7,953 units versus 9,120 units last year. The newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO performed strongly with 7,568 units, an 89.06% jump from 4,003 units a year ago.

Maruti Grand Vitara posted 7,154 units, down 6.50% from 7,651 units. Mahindra XUV700 clocked 6,811 units, up 11.04% from 6,134 units, while Kia Seltos sold 6,135 units, a drop of 8.90% from 6,734 units last year. Hyundai Exter closed the top 15 SUV list with 5,416 units, marking a 30.17% YoY drop from 7,756 units.

In total, the top 15 SUVs recorded 1,60,007 units in April 2025, as against 1,56,975 units in April 2024, posting a modest YoY growth of 1.93%. Despite mixed performances, the SUV segment continues to dominate Indian car sales, reflecting strong consumer demand for feature-rich and practical vehicles across a range of price points.

