Top 10 Cars, SUVs April 2026 – Dzire, Punch, Ertiga, Nexon, Creta, Scorpio, Seltos

Top 10 Cars And Top 15 SUVs April 2026 – Dzire Leads Cars, Punch Tops SUV Segment

India’s passenger vehicle market posted healthy growth in April 2026, with strong demand across hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs and SUVs. The Top 10 cars list registered combined sales of 1,83,498 units, recording a robust 23.31% YoY growth over 1,48,809 units sold in April 2025. SUVs continued to dominate buyer preference even more aggressively, with the Top 15 SUV list registering 1,92,637 unit sales, up 28.49% YoY.

Top 10 Cars April 2026

Maruti Dzire emerged as India’s best-selling passenger vehicle in April 2026 with sales of 23,580 units. Compared to 16,996 units sold in April last year, Dzire posted a healthy 38.74% YoY growth. Strong fleet demand along with rising private buyer interest after the latest generation update continues to support Dzire’s performance.

Tata Punch, including Punch EV, secured second position with 19,107 units sold, registering a massive 52.90% YoY growth over 12,496 units sold last year. Punch continues to benefit from strong demand in the compact SUV segment along with growing EV acceptance. Maruti Ertiga remained India’s highest-selling MPV with 19,063 units sold and 20.80% YoY growth. Fronx followed closely with 18,829 units, growing 31.26% YoY, while Wagon R and Baleno continued to perform strongly with 39.03% and 38.89% growth respectively.

Tata Nexon, including Nexon EV, recorded sales of 18,126 units, up 17.27% YoY. Maruti Swift secured eighth position with 17,829 units and 22.18% growth following strong response to the new generation model. Hyundai Creta, including Creta EV, saw sales decline by 10.14% to 15,291 units, while Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N recorded 14,719 unit sales, down 5.25% YoY. Despite the decline, both SUVs continue to remain among India’s highest-selling utility vehicles.

Top 15 SUVs April 2026

The SUV segment continued to dominate the Indian market with Tata Punch leading the charts at 19,107 units. Maruti Fronx secured second place with 18,829 units, while Tata Nexon followed closely at 18,126 units. Hyundai Creta remained among the segment leaders despite sales declining to 15,291 units. Mahindra Scorpio range held fifth position with 14,719 units. Maruti Brezza witnessed one of the sharper declines in the list, dropping 16.78% YoY to 14,124 units.

A major highlight was the entry of Maruti Victoris, which registered 13,701 units during the month. Since it was not on sale in April 2025, there is no YoY comparison available. Hyundai Venue posted strong growth of 56.17% with 12,420 units sold. Kia’s SUVs performed strongly in April 2026. Seltos recorded 10,566 units with an impressive 72.22% YoY growth, while Sonet added 10,537 units with 30.60% growth. Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx together sold 10,459 units.

Toyota Hyryder emerged as one of the fastest-growing SUVs in the country with 96.36% YoY growth and 9,115 units sold. Mahindra Bolero continued its steady run with 8,917 units, while XUV 7XO posted 26.71% growth at 8,630 units. Hyundai Exter rounded off the Top 15 SUV list with 8,096 units and a healthy 49.48% growth.

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