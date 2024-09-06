Top 10 Cars, SUVs Aug 2024 – Brezza, Ertiga, Creta, Punch, Scorpio, Sonet, Nexon

Top 10 Cars in India Witness 8.92% Growth in August 2024, Maruti Brezza Leads the Charge – In the SUVs, Maruti Fronx has beaten Tata Nexon

The Indian automotive market saw a significant boost in August 2024, with the top 10 best-selling cars collectively recording an 8.92% year-on-year (YoY) growth. Total sales for these models reached 1,50,417 units, up from 1,38,100 units in August 2023. While some models demonstrated robust growth, others faced challenges in maintaining their market share.

Top 10 Cars Aug 2024 – Maruti Brezza Tops the List with 31.69% Growth

Maruti Brezza emerged as the best-selling car in India for August 2024, with 19,190 units sold. This represents a 31.69% YoY increase, adding 4,618 units compared to the 14,572 units sold in August 2023. Maruti Ertiga saw the highest YoY growth among the top 10 cars, with sales surging by 50.87%. Ertiga sold 18,580 units in August 2024, up by 6,265 units from the 12,315 units sold in August 2023.

Hyundai Creta maintained its strong position in the market, with 16,762 units sold in August 2024, a 21.18% YoY increase. Creta added 2,930 units compared to the 13,832 units sold in August 2023, securing an 11.14% share. Similarly, Maruti WagonR posted steady growth, with sales increasing by 5.60% YoY. WagonR sold 16,450 units in August 2024, up by 872 units from 15,578 units in August 2023. This performance gave WagonR a 10.94% share in the top 10 list.

Though it has fallen in ranking, Tata Punch and its EV continued to perform well, with sales rising by 7.71% YoY. Punch sold 15,643 units in August 2024, up by 1,120 units from the 14,523 units sold in the same period last year, capturing a 10.40% share of the top 10 market. Mahindra Scorpio/N recorded an impressive 39.29% YoY growth, with 13,787 units sold in August 2024. This marked an increase of 3,889 units compared to the 9,898 units sold in August 2023, contributing to a 9.17% share.

While several models saw growth, Maruti Swift and Baleno experienced notable declines. Maruti Swift’s sales fell by 31.14% YoY, dropping to 12,844 units in August 2024 from 18,653 units in August 2023. Similarly, Maruti Baleno saw a 32.57% YoY decrease, with sales falling to 12,485 units from 18,516 units in the previous year. Maruti Fronx posted a modest 1.83% YoY growth, with 12,387 units sold in August 2024, up by 223 units from 12,164 units in August 2023. Fronx captured an 8.24% share. Tata Nexon/EV, on the other hand, showed strong growth, with sales rising by 52.68% YoY. Nexon/EV sold 12,289 units in August 2024, an increase of 4,240 units compared to the 8,049 units sold in August 2023. This growth helped Nexon/EV achieve an 8.17% share.

Top 10 SUVs Aug 2024

Maruti Brezza retained its position as the top-selling SUV in August 2024, with 19,190 units sold. This represents a 31.69% YoY growth, adding 4,618 units compared to the 14,572 units sold in August 2023. Hyundai Creta continued to perform well in the Indian market, selling 16,762 units in August 2024, a 21.18% YoY increase. Creta added 2,930 units compared to its August 2023 performance, capturing a 13.17% share of the top 10 SUV market. Tata Punch, including its electric variant, also posted steady growth, with sales rising by 7.71% YoY. Punch sold 15,643 units in August 2024, up by 1,120 units from 14,523 units in August 2023, securing a 12.29% share.

Mahindra Scorpio/N showed impressive growth in August 2024, with 13,787 units sold, a 39.29% YoY increase. Scorpio/N added 3,889 units compared to the 9,898 units sold in August 2023, capturing a 10.84% share. Tata Nexon/EV emerged as one of the top performers, recording a 52.68% YoY growth in sales. Nexon/EV sold 12,289 units in August 2024, up by 4,240 units from 8,049 units in August 2023, contributing to a 9.66% share.

Kia Sonet Leads the Growth Pack with a 144.49% Increase

Kia Sonet posted the highest YoY growth in the top 10 SUVs, with sales surging by 144.49%. Sonet sold 10,073 units in August 2024, an increase of 5,953 units compared to the 4,120 units sold in August 2023, securing a 7.92% share. While many models showed growth, a few faced declines. Hyundai Venue sales dropped by 17.02% YoY, with 9,085 units sold in August 2024, down by 1,863 units from 10,948 units in August 2023.

Maruti Grand Vitara also experienced a significant 23.67% YoY decline, with 9,021 units sold in August 2024, down by 2,797 units from 11,818 units in August 2023. Grand Vitara share fell to 7.09%. Mahindra XUV700 posted strong gains in August 2024, with 9,007 units sold, marking a 38.31% YoY increase. XUV700 added 2,495 units compared to the 6,512 units sold in August 2023, contributing to a 7.08% share.